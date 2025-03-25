Why is it that every election cycle, the same faces dominate your screen—repeating the same promises, avoiding the same truths—while Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada are nowhere to be found? Have you ever stopped to ask why the so-called “diverse” and “inclusive” mainstream media refuse to even say his name? If democracy is truly about choice, why is one of the only voices challenging the establishment narrative being blacked out entirely?

Could it be that his message threatens more than just the other candidates—it threatens the very system that profits from your silence and compliance? What does it say about the state of our “free press” when alternative viewpoints are not debated, but deleted? Are we really being informed—or just managed? And if they can erase a national party leader with thousands of supporters, how safe is your voice in the grand scheme?

Maybe you’ve noticed this quiet censorship. Maybe it’s made you feel helpless, like the deck is stacked and you’re just a spectator in a rigged game. But what if that feeling—that gut-deep frustration—isn’t powerlessness at all? What if it’s the moment before the shift? Before people stop asking for permission to be heard and start demanding it.

Because once you ask the right questions, the truth becomes hard to ignore: Maxime Bernier isn’t excluded because he’s irrelevant—he’s excluded because he’s effective. Because his platform, his fearlessness, his refusal to play the woke-media game makes him a real threat to business as usual. And if that’s true, then you hold more power than you realize.

If you’ve ever felt silenced, sidelined, or deliberately misled—this is your moment to break that pattern. Join the movement that’s not just asking the tough questions, but actually answering them. The PPC is not waiting for the media’s permission. And neither should you.