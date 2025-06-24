The green utopians have a vision: every car in every driveway plugged into an all-electric future. No emissions. No noise. Just clean, green, humming electrons.

The only problem? Physics laughs in their faces.

They forget—or never knew—that the electrical grid isn’t some magical infinite tap. It’s a finely tuned, stressed-to-the-limit system that’s already buckling under the demands of modern living. Now they want to run every car, truck, and bus on top of that? Let’s break this down for the “trust the science” crowd using, well... actual science.

Power Loss Is Not Linear—It’s Quadratic

Here’s what most climate activists don’t understand about power distribution: the bigger the current, the bigger the losses. But not just bigger—exponentially bigger.

Let’s start with a simple equation that governs how much power is lost in transmission lines:

P = I² × R

Where:

P is power lost in watts (W)

I is current in amps (A)

R is resistance in ohms (Ω)

That squared term? That’s the killer. It means every time you double the current, you quadruple the loss.

Here’s a chart to hammer that point home:

That last figure? That’s 100 megawatts of power lost. That’s enough to power a small city—vanished into heat.

Transmission Lines Have Limits—And We're Already Close

Let’s say you want to rapidly charge an EV with 150 kW. That’s about the average of a “fast charger” today. Multiply that by just 1 million EVs charging at the same time, and you’re demanding 150,000 megawatts—or 150 gigawatts—just for cars.

Now here’s where it gets absurd: the entire U.S. electric grid currently peaks around 1.2 terawatts (1,200 gigawatts). So the EV fleet charging at once would eat over 12.5% of the entire national generation capacity.

That’s with zero lights on, no A/C units running, no factories operating—just electric cars plugged in.

Amp Capacity: The Grid Can’t Handle It

Let’s say you try to pull 10,000 amps through a standard aluminum overhead power line. Sounds reasonable if you need to move that much power, right?

Wrong.

A typical 4/0 AWG aluminum conductor (used in overhead power lines) has a maximum amp capacity of about 405 amps. Pushing 10,000 amps through it would cause it to melt. Literally. That much current would burn through the line like a welding arc.

To even attempt that level of current, you’d need:

Massive infrastructure upgrades

Ultra-thick conductors

Enhanced insulation

Entire neighborhoods rewired

New transformers and substations

And God help you if it’s hot outside

The cost? Trillions.

The timeline? Decades.

The benefit? Virtue points on social media.

This Is Why Utilities Use High Voltage, Not High Current

Real engineers figured this out over a century ago. The way to move power efficiently isn’t to increase current—it’s to increase voltage and decrease current.

That’s why transmission lines often carry 250,000 to 750,000 volts, and step it down with transformers near the point of use.

Why? Because high voltage means low current for the same power output, which drastically reduces the I²R losses.

If you push high current at low voltage, like many EV fast chargers do, your power loss becomes enormous unless you have short wires, heavy-duty conductors, and minimal resistance—which is incredibly expensive and spatially limiting.

The Dream EV Scenario: Let’s Play It Out

Let’s say every household has:

One EV charging overnight at 7 kW

One “commute EV” topping up during lunch breaks

One fast charger at public stations pulling 150 kW

A medium-sized town with 10,000 homes would now need:

70 MW overnight capacity

100+ MW daytime public charging

More grid transformers

Additional cooling and safety mechanisms

For context: that’s the equivalent energy demand of an industrial steel mill—per town.

And unlike steel mills, cars are everywhere. This isn’t one plant to service. This is every driveway in North America.

You Can’t Green Your Way Around Physics

The retort you’ll hear is, “But we’ll use solar and wind!”

Let’s stop the fantasy.

Solar works a few hours a day. Wind is unpredictable. Both are geographically limited. Battery storage? Still laughably inefficient and extremely resource-intensive.

If you try to support mass EV charging with renewables, you get:

Brownouts

Battery fires

Skyrocketing utility bills

Unpredictable vehicle availability

Increased coal/gas backup demand

Supply chain meltdowns for rare earths and lithium

The irony? The more “green” EV adoption becomes, the more fossil fuels are needed just to make it work at all.

The Bottom Line

Electrifying everything is a noble-sounding idea championed by people who flunked high school physics and never touched an engineering manual. When you look at the math, it's not just flawed—it’s catastrophic.

Here’s what they ignore:

The grid can’t support the current demand.

I²R losses make high current transmission brutally inefficient.

EVs require enormous infrastructure changes to even become remotely feasible.

The green energy required to support them simply doesn’t exist at scale.

We’re not against innovation. We’re not anti-EV. We’re anti-stupid.

And betting your civilization on an energy transition that ignores thermodynamics, ampacity, and materials science is not “progress.”

It’s suicide—sold by smug technocrats and bought by low-IQ virtue signalers with a TikTok attention span.

Time to unplug the fantasy and reconnect with reality.

"But sure—let’s torch reliable energy systems, bankrupt the grid, and pretend solar panels and Teslas will save the world. Just ask Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, Joe Biden, John Kerry, or AOC—none of whom could wire a light switch, yet all believe they’re qualified to rewire civilization. When the lights go out, at least you’ll have their speeches… to keep you warm."

