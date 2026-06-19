Before diving into today’s topic, a brief explanation of why I’m writing about communications security.

Over the past several years, we’ve watched political parties, advocacy organizations, businesses, journalists, and public figures face an increasing number of cyberattacks, data breaches, account compromises, information leaks, and coordinated disinformation campaigns. In many cases, the damage was not caused by a failure of ideas or leadership. It was caused by vulnerabilities in the systems used to communicate, organize, and share information.

As British Columbia enters a period of significant political change and public debate, I believe it is worth examining the role that privacy, security, and communications independence play in modern public life. These issues affect governments, political organizations, citizen groups, researchers, journalists, and ordinary citizens alike.

This article is the first in what will likely become an ongoing series exploring secure communications, operational security, privacy, and the growing challenges facing organizations that depend on information to inform, persuade, and govern.

For years, most people never gave a second thought to who was reading their emails, monitoring their messages, harvesting their contacts, or collecting their personal information.

Those days are over.

Today, every political campaign, citizen movement, advocacy organization, journalist, researcher, and public figure operates in an environment where information has become a weapon. Data breaches make headlines almost weekly. Political organizations find themselves targeted by hackers. Internal communications are leaked. Volunteer databases are exposed. Private discussions suddenly become public.

The reality is simple. If you are involved in politics, public policy, advocacy, journalism, or activism, someone is probably interested in what you are saying, who you are speaking with, and what information you possess.

Many organizations continue to rely on free email services and communication platforms that were never designed with privacy as their primary objective. Their business models depend upon collecting data, analyzing behavior, and monetizing information.

That should concern all of us.

Over the past several years, I have had the opportunity to speak with Alain Ghiai, the founder and CEO of Sekur, a Swiss-based secure communications company. Alain has spent years advocating for stronger digital privacy and secure communications at a time when governments, corporations, and cybercriminals are all collecting more information than ever before.

Our recent discussions reinforced something I have believed for a long time.

Security can no longer be treated as an afterthought.

Whether you are running a political campaign, organizing a grassroots movement, coordinating volunteers, managing donor information, conducting sensitive research, or communicating with sources, your communications infrastructure matters.

The risks are not theoretical.

Phishing attacks are increasing. Account takeovers are common. Social engineering tactics are becoming more sophisticated. Artificial intelligence now enables convincing impersonation campaigns that can fool even experienced users. Political organizations and public figures have become attractive targets because compromising a single account can expose an entire network of relationships and communications.

There is a principle that every politician, journalist, researcher, whistleblower, and advocacy organization should consider carefully:

Sensitive communications should not be conducted on systems controlled by organizations that have competing interests.

Whether the issue is government, corporate, political, or institutional, the principle remains the same. When an organization controls the infrastructure, it ultimately controls the policies, access permissions, retention schedules, backups, and administrative oversight associated with that infrastructure. That may be entirely appropriate for routine business. It may be far less appropriate for highly sensitive discussions involving strategy, confidential sources, internal deliberations, or politically sensitive information.

What many people fail to understand is that privacy and security are not the same thing.

A platform may offer encryption while still collecting metadata. It may protect message content while still storing information about who communicated with whom, when they communicated, and how often. That metadata can reveal a remarkable amount about an organization.

For political campaigns in particular, this creates serious vulnerabilities.

Campaign strategies, volunteer coordination, fundraising plans, media relations, opposition research, internal discussions, and candidate communications all represent valuable information. Once compromised, the damage can be difficult or impossible to reverse.

As BCFirst Media expands its campaign development and communications services, one of the areas we will be exploring in greater detail is secure communications and operational security.

The goal is not fear.

The goal is awareness.

Most organizations spend considerable time developing their message. Very few spend enough time protecting it.

Over the coming weeks, I will be examining the growing importance of secure communications, reviewing available privacy-focused technologies, and discussing practical steps that campaigns, advocacy groups, journalists, and citizen organizations can take to better protect themselves in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

The information war is already underway.

The question is whether your organization is prepared for it.

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