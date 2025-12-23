Why Reason No Longer Penetrates Party Loyalty
A personal observation on why evidence fails to move committed voters
For a long time, I have struggled to understand how people can continue to support parties like the NDP and the BC Conservatives. I have had numerous discussions on X and often come away genuinely surprised by how little critical thinking is applied to the positions being defended. Today, someone shared a video with me that goes a long way toward explaining this pattern.
Repetition is very effective at brainwashing people. All the ‘independents have no power’ repeated over and over has instilled that thought into people and they can't get over the cognitive dissonance required to believe anything else.
People seem to be easily programmed. It's very disheartening how stupid so many people are.
Critical thinking, common sense, it's all gone for many.