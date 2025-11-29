Political parties do not fear other parties.

They fear one thing above all:

They fear the moment voters discover they don’t actually need them.

Parties are built on dependency. Their entire model depends on voters believing:

“You need us to speak for you.”

“You need us to organize government.”

“You need us to keep the other side out.”

But here’s the truth they never say aloud:

Independent MLAs destroy the illusion of dependency.

They show that a representative can stand alone.

They show that a community can choose its own voice.

They show that a seat in the Legislature can serve the people—not a party.

Independents expose the fraud at the heart of party politics:

That power must be centralized.

Because once Independence becomes normal, it becomes obvious:

Decisions can be made locally

Accountability can be immediate

Government can be responsive

Politics can be honest

Representatives can be free

Parties can’t compete with that. So they do what every entrenched power structure does when threatened:

They shame independents.

They discredit them.

They pretend they’re “fringe.”

They claim they “can’t form a government.”

But that’s because parties measure everything by party logic.

And they know something dangerous:

If one Independent wins, more will follow.

If more follow, other ridings start asking questions.

If multiple independents get elected, the party system starts to collapse.

And if the party system collapses, the people take back control.

Independents threaten the business model of politics.

They threaten the controlled vote.

They threaten the artificial polarization.

They threaten the backroom deals.

They threaten the donors.

They threaten the power brokers.

And most dangerous of all,

Independents threaten the belief that only political parties can lead us.

Parties fear independents because independents represent something that cannot be controlled:

Authentic democracy.

The kind driven by citizens.

The kind that is transparent and accountable.

The kind where your vote is not swallowed by a party machine.

Independents aren’t a risk to democracy.

They are a correction.

And that is exactly why parties fear them.