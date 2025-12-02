Over the past week, I have received responses from readers who deeply support Indigenous sovereignty and want to see a complete dismantling of the current BC political order. One of the private comments I received was from someone who believes that the existing government has no moral or legal legitimacy and that Indigenous hereditary authority should replace the entire system.

I am posting my reply publicly, not to embarrass anyone and not to shame their feelings, but because this conversation is happening quietly behind the scenes and I believe transparency strengthens trust and understanding. Many good people on both sides are genuinely worried about where this reset is going, and I want to openly state the direction I am committed to.

I want to say up front that I respect the passion and the historical trauma that fuels this position. There is a long record of broken promises, land dispossession, cultural destruction, and the betrayal of Indigenous title. It would be dishonest to pretend anger and distrust are not real forces. But I also need to be absolutely clear that the outcome being proposed by some voices is not possible through negotiation, law, the constitution, or peaceful renewal.

The idea that Indigenous hereditary authority should replace all existing government structures would require force or confrontation to achieve. There are roughly 22,000 Indigenous people in BC and more than 7 million non-Indigenous residents. Any attempt to install one group as the exclusive governing authority over the other is a path that leads directly to conflict.

That is a line I will never support.

My position has always been different. I am not arguing for revolution or domination; I am arguing for lawful repair. We finally have the law on our side in a way that was absent for 150 years. Cowichan, Gitxaala, Tsilhqot’in and modern treaty rulings have done something remarkable: they have forced the Province into a corner it cannot escape. These rulings prove that Indigenous title is a necessary foundation for lawful jurisdiction. They prove that BC cannot continue to govern on presumption.

If we throw away the courts and the constitutional framework by calling it a “travesty,” we also throw away the only system that currently recognizes Indigenous title at all. We weaken the legal argument instead of strengthening it.

The law is the mechanism that forces the current government into negotiation. It is the lever that gives First Nations, and citizens, real standing. We should not be throwing it away.

I am focused on a path that makes BC lawful for the first time. I am not interested in replacing one form of domination with another. I have no intention of supporting a movement that pits a tiny population against the far larger majority in a zero-sum contest for control.

That ends in chaos, mistrust, and violence. It also guarantees that ordinary, peaceful citizens turn away in fear. I will not build a movement around fear.

My work is rooted in a different principle. Shared authority is the only realistic and lawful path forward. Indigenous title, mixed governance, and constitutional legitimacy can coexist. They must coexist. The reset we are fighting for depends on it. We cannot reject the institutions that are finally, after a century and a half, acknowledging Indigenous legal status. We cannot replace the rule of law with emotional response. That is not nation-building. That is collapse.

I respect the pain that drives the desire for a complete break. But I cannot follow a path that abandons the law and guarantees conflict. My project is aimed at repair and shared legitimacy, not replacement and revenge. I am committed to a peaceful reset, a lawful reset, and a future where Indigenous sovereignty and provincial authority function as co-architects of governance for the first time in our history.

That is the direction I stand behind, and I believe it is the only direction that actually works.

We have reached a moment in history that is unlike any other in British Columbia. For 150 years, the Province operated on borrowed legitimacy. It governed as if jurisdiction was unquestionable and absolute. It refused to answer the simplest and most important question a government can be asked: Where did your authority come from?

For the first time since Confederation, the courts are forcing that question into the open. For the first time, the public is beginning to see that the Province cannot answer it on its own terms. And for the first time, Indigenous title is not a grievance to be managed but a lawfully recognized component of the constitutional foundation.

This moment is not an accident. It is the product of generations of resistance, litigation, ceremony, political fights, treaty negotiations, and the hard work of both Indigenous leaders and ordinary citizens who refused to give up on the idea of lawful self-government. This moment came from the people, not the Province.

The question now is whether we repeat the historic cycle of conquest and domination, or whether we finally break it. We have an opportunity that previous generations never had. We can build a Province that recognizes Indigenous title without fear, that uses the law rather than force, and that grows stronger through inclusion rather than exclusion. We can build a governance structure that is rooted in legitimacy instead of assumption.

We do not need a new empire or a new hierarchy. We do not need to replace one master with another. We need a lawful architecture that honors what was taken, recognizes what was never extinguished, and offers ordinary citizens a future without coercion or collapse.

This time, the path forward does not have to come from power or violence. It can come from law, from truth, and from the recognition that British Columbia was never meant to be built by one group at the expense of another. The opportunity standing before us is not revolution. It is renewal. And for the first time in our history, the door to lawful coexistence has opened. It is up to us whether we walk through it.

