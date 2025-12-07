Every once in a while, someone says something so clear, so honest, that it cuts right through the fog. Recently an American commentator wrote a reflection on the collapse of independent journalism—and even though he was speaking about the United States, every word applies to British Columbia today.

He said that after years in the truth-seeking movement, he’s watched independent journalism fall into clickbait, ego, and monetized outrage. That we fought to break the monopoly of corporate media only to see it replaced by influencers chasing views rather than truth. And that as long as “journalists” are motivated by clicks and money, democracy becomes impossible—because you cannot vote wisely when your mind is deliberately scrambled.

He’s right.

Here in BC, we are in the middle of the most significant constitutional crisis in our history. Our institutions are wobbling. Our legal foundations are shifting under our feet. And most people have no idea—not because they’re stupid, but because the information ecosystem is rotten. Corporate media won’t touch the real story. Independent media often sensationalizes it. And too many self-styled “truth tellers” publish for attention instead of accuracy.

This is why I write.

This is why I publish every word for free.

This is why I refuse to turn this into a business.

In a moment like this, British Columbians don’t need another subscription wall. They don’t need another influencer selling crisis as content. They need clarity. They need honesty. They need calm, researched explanation of what’s happening behind the curtain—without manipulation, without financial bias, and without treating readers like an audience to be exploited.

When the ground shifts under a society, information becomes a public good.

If democracy is going to survive this storm—if we are going to steer BC back toward competent, lawful governance—then ordinary people must understand what’s being done in their name. And they deserve access to that information without paying a dime.

What the American writer said about accountability matters here too. We must hold ourselves to a higher standard. We must call out the snake-oil salesmen on our side as ruthlessly as we criticize government propaganda. A broken information ecosystem cannot be repaired by adding more noise.

It only heals when truth-tellers refuse to play the game.

I don’t publish for clicks.

I don’t publish for money.

I publish because this province is worth saving, and people deserve the tools to understand the fight ahead.

If we don’t raise the standard—if we don’t demand better—BC will not have an informed public capable of steering its own future. And if that happens, every other battle is lost before it begins.

Truth must come before profit.

Integrity must come before ego.

And in moments of crisis, information must be free.

That is why I’m here. That is why I write. And that is why everything I produce will always remain open to anyone who needs it.

