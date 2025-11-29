There is a quiet realization spreading across British Columbia—one that too many people have sensed for years but never had the language to express: political parties are killing the province. Not intentionally. Not maliciously. But inevitably. Because at the heart of every party system lies the same structural flaw:

Parties do not exist to represent people.

Parties exist to protect power.

This is not a partisan problem. It is not about left versus right. It is a design flaw in the very architecture of government. And it has cost us decades of progress, accountability, and truth.

Over sixty years in this province has taught me one thing with absolute clarity: every single political crisis in British Columbia—from economic mismanagement to attacks on rights, to scandals, to broken promises—can be traced back to the party system and the chains it places around the people elected to represent us.

We have been conditioned to believe that political parties are necessary. That they bring stability, structure, and leadership.

But look at the results.

Parties divide us. Parties silence their own MLAs. Parties punish dissent. Parties whip votes. Parties protect the leader and the brand—not the people.

And every time a party wins, the people lose a little more.

That is why British Columbia’s next transformation must come from the most powerful and underestimated solution of all:

Independent MLAs who answer only to their communities.

Why Parties Cannot—and Will Never—Serve the Public Interest

Party MLAs are trapped in a system they cannot escape.

If they speak out, they are punished.

If they vote against the party, they are expelled.

If they tell the truth, they are silenced.

If they expose corruption, they become the enemy of their own colleagues.

It does not matter if a good person wins a seat. They will still be ordered:

“We vote this way.”

“We oppose this bill.”

“We support this decision.”

“We bury this issue.”

And once elected, the party takes the wheel.

That is why every election feels exactly the same. We vote for change, and nothing changes.

Because it was never about change. It was about control.

Independents Are the Only Way to Break the Machine

An Independent MLA has no party boss.

No vote whip.

No ideological chain.

No corporate donor directing the agenda.

No political strategist dictating messaging.

An Independent MLA is loyal to only one thing:

the constituency that hired them.

That means they can:

Vote for policies that actually help the riding.

Stand up publicly when something is wrong.

Expose failures in the system in real time.

Cooperate across party lines without fear.

Say the quiet part out loud.

Parties forbid honesty.

Independents are built on it.

Parties punish courage.

Independents run on it.

Parties reward obedience.

Independents reward service.

Independents Are the Beginning of Real Democracy

A legislature of independents would mean:

No more backroom deals.

No more “party orders.”

No more Premier’s office overriding the public.

No more internal loyalty tests.

No more laws written to protect political power.

Instead, we would finally see what politics looks like when the PEOPLE are the bosses.

MLAs forced to listen.

MLAs accountable to their communities.

MLAs free to work together without tribal warfare.

That is how you restore democracy.

That is how you protect rights.

That is how you end corruption.

That is how you rebuild trust.

Not with a new party.

With a new mindset.

The Courage of an Independent and the Strength of a Nation

British Columbia does not need more political brands.

We need more leaders.

We need MLAs who are parents, workers, thinkers, protectors, advocates, and warriors for their local communities. Not soldiers in someone else’s political army.

And we have the chance—right now—to create a seismic shift in how power works in this province.

Because for the first time in our history, more people than ever before are done with political parties. They see the damage. They feel the betrayal. And they are ready.

Imagine a legislature where MLAs cannot hide behind a party.

Imagine a Premier who must negotiate with real people.

Imagine policies shaped from the ground up—not dictated from the top down.

Imagine a province built on collaboration instead of coercion.

This is not impossible.

This is not fantasy.

This is not theory.

This is what happens when enough citizens say:

“No more parties. We want our democracy back.”

The Future Belongs to the Independents

British Columbians are tired of broken promises, partisan warfare, and the endless cycle of governments that talk big and deliver little.

We want leadership that is honest.

We want accountability that is real.

We want representatives who serve us—not a party.

And we are ready—finally—to take the next step in our political evolution.

Not left. Not right.

Not Liberal, NDP, or Conservative.

Independent. Responsible. Free.

Because the province does not belong to parties.

It never did.

British Columbia belongs to the people who live here, who work here, who fight for their families here, who believe in the power of a government that answers directly to the communities it serves.

And it is time we reclaimed it.

