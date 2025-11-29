Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

Donn K
3h

Leaving aside your cogent criticisms of our political parties, a question I have is how you make Ia parliamentary system function without dominating political parties. The Executive and legislative function are combined and depend on.retaining confidence of the House. Now a Republican system might work with large numbers of independent s and if that is what you are proposing I would be onside.

Democracy is rule by the people. Neither rule by politicians, elected or installed, nor rule by judges makes a democracy. We should stop referring to representative systems as democracies. As Aristotle pointed out elections are an oligarchic feature of rule. Lotteries are democratic.

From another point of view, von Mises points out that the ability to secede is a necessary condition for a system to be democratic.

