Some of you may be getting tired of seeing my posts in your feed, but this sudden loss of “competent jurisdiction” has put the province into new waters. I have to cover the material quickly.

British Columbia is waking up to a legal and constitutional reality that almost no one in government or media is willing to acknowledge:

If the Province is no longer a “court of competent jurisdiction,” then every Act it has passed in recent years — including the deeply controversial Bill 36 — is now open to direct legal challenge.

This is not rhetoric.

This is not theory.

This is established constitutional logic.

And it has massive implications for the people who have been hit hardest by overreaching legislation:

Doctors

Nurses

Midwives

Dentists

Pharmacists

Lawyers

Healthcare practitioners

All licensed and regulated professionals

Anyone under the oversight of a provincial college

For this group, Bill 36 — the Health Professions and Occupations Act — has been the flashpoint.



Now, for the first time, there is a lawful pathway to contest it.

Let’s break this down clearly.

What the Cowichan Ruling Actually Means

When a government or its courts lose “competent jurisdiction,” it means:

They no longer have the constitutional legitimacy they claim.

Their authority over land, rights, and governance becomes unstable.

Their legislation and enforcement powers can be challenged at the foundation level.

The Cowichan ruling exposed exactly that problem.

This is the part the BC government is hoping the public does not notice.

Why Bill 36 Is Now Vulnerable

Bill 36 — passed quietly and aggressively in 2022 — did things no free society should tolerate:

Removed democratic self-governance from health colleges

Gave government the ability to appoint college boards

Expanded ministerial control over licensing

Gave sweeping powers to impose disciplinary measures

Allowed forced compliance with government directives

Removed due process protections

Expanded the definition of “unprofessional conduct” to include non-medical viewpoints

Created criminal-style penalties for health professionals

Allowed the government to control who enters the profession

Introduced ideological compliance mechanisms

Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists across BC protested.

Lawyers objected.

Regulated professions warned of unprecedented overreach.

But now the key point:

If the BC Legislature lacked competent jurisdiction when Bill 36 was passed, then the Act may be invalid — void ab initio (invalid from the start).

This is not about disagreeing with the policy.

This is about the Legislature not having the legal authority to enact it.

How Professionals Can Now Challenge Bill 36

There are three independent and lawful pathways — any one of them is enough.

Pathway A: Ultra Vires (Beyond Provincial Authority)

If BC is not constitutionally competent, then:

Bill 36 exceeds the Province’s lawful powers

The government acted outside its jurisdiction

The College restructuring provisions are unconstitutional

This is a direct attack on the foundation of the Act.

Pathway B: Procedural Illegitimacy

Bill 36 was:

Passed with minimal debate

Forced through under closure

Approved by a Legislature whose own constitutional standing is now in question

Given Royal Assent by a Lieutenant Governor whose authority is now entangled in Cowichan’s implications

If the process was not legitimate, the law cannot stand.

Pathway C: Charter and Section 35 Amplification

Bill 36 has already raised concerns around:

Section 2(b) — freedom of expression

Section 2(d) — freedom of association

Section 7 — life, liberty, security of the person

Section 15 — equality

Section 35 — Indigenous rights

Under normal conditions, this is a difficult battle.

But now?

Add the argument:

“The Province lacked competent jurisdiction to enact this.”

Suddenly the entire legal landscape shifts.

Why Doctors and Lawyers Should Pay Attention

Two groups can lead the challenge:

medical professionals and legal professionals.

Doctors and health professionals

Bill 36 directly threatens:

autonomy

due process

professional independence

patient advocacy

career stability

freedom of medical opinion

Doctors have never been more unified across specialties than they are in opposition to this Act.

Lawyers

Bill 36 violates:

administrative law principles

procedural fairness

independence of regulatory bodies

natural justice

proportionality

Section 7 procedural protections

Lawyers understand full well:

a government that can take over medical colleges can take over any profession.

If Bill 36 stands, the precedent stands.

If Bill 36 falls, everything changes.

What Happens if Bill 36 Is Ruled Invalid?

A court could declare:

The Act unenforceable

The Act unconstitutional

The Act invalid due to lack of competent jurisdiction

All disciplinary actions under Bill 36 invalid

All structural changes to colleges null

All penalties unenforceable

All appointments void

It would be one of the most significant reversals of government overreach in BC history.

And it is absolutely possible.

Will this create chaos?

No — in fact, it will restore order.

Healthcare governance before Bill 36 functioned for decades:

self-regulating colleges

elected councils

transparent review processes

professional autonomy

public accountability

Undoing Bill 36 simply restores what worked.

The only group that loses is the government.

Why Now Is the Moment

For two years, doctors and lawyers have said:

“We have no legal mechanism to stop Bill 36.”

Now they do.

And the government knows it.

The loss of competent jurisdiction is the doorway between:

a captured bureaucracy

and

a restored professional independence

Doctors know something is wrong.

Lawyers know something is wrong.

Patients know something is wrong.

Citizens know something is wrong.

Now there is a coherent legal basis to act.

Final Thought

This is the point British Columbians must understand:

Bill 36 is not permanent.

Bill 36 is not untouchable.

Bill 36 is not beyond challenge.

And if the Province no longer meets the constitutional test for competent jurisdiction, then Bill 36 — and many other controversial Acts — may fall under their own weight.

This may be the most significant opportunity in decades for professionals to reclaim their independence and restore lawful governance in British Columbia.

If there was ever a moment to push back,

this is it.

A little levity… I imagine these are the words David Eby and his partner John Rustad are uttering about now: “I don’t wanna talk about it!”