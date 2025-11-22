Why Bill 36 Can Now Be Challenged — And Why Professionals Should Care
How the Cowichan Ruling Changes Everything for Doctors, Nurses, Lawyers, and Other Regulated Professionals in British Columbia
Some of you may be getting tired of seeing my posts in your feed, but this sudden loss of “competent jurisdiction” has put the province into new waters. I have to cover the material quickly.
British Columbia is waking up to a legal and constitutional reality that almost no one in government or media is willing to acknowledge:
If the Province is no longer a “court of competent jurisdiction,” then every Act it has passed in recent years — including the deeply controversial Bill 36 — is now open to direct legal challenge.
This is not rhetoric.
This is not theory.
This is established constitutional logic.
And it has massive implications for the people who have been hit hardest by overreaching legislation:
Doctors
Nurses
Midwives
Dentists
Pharmacists
Lawyers
Healthcare practitioners
All licensed and regulated professionals
Anyone under the oversight of a provincial college
For this group, Bill 36 — the Health Professions and Occupations Act — has been the flashpoint.
Now, for the first time, there is a lawful pathway to contest it.
Let’s break this down clearly.
What the Cowichan Ruling Actually Means
When a government or its courts lose “competent jurisdiction,” it means:
They no longer have the constitutional legitimacy they claim.
Their authority over land, rights, and governance becomes unstable.
Their legislation and enforcement powers can be challenged at the foundation level.
The Cowichan ruling exposed exactly that problem.
This is the part the BC government is hoping the public does not notice.
Why Bill 36 Is Now Vulnerable
Bill 36 — passed quietly and aggressively in 2022 — did things no free society should tolerate:
Removed democratic self-governance from health colleges
Gave government the ability to appoint college boards
Expanded ministerial control over licensing
Gave sweeping powers to impose disciplinary measures
Allowed forced compliance with government directives
Removed due process protections
Expanded the definition of “unprofessional conduct” to include non-medical viewpoints
Created criminal-style penalties for health professionals
Allowed the government to control who enters the profession
Introduced ideological compliance mechanisms
Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists across BC protested.
Lawyers objected.
Regulated professions warned of unprecedented overreach.
But now the key point:
If the BC Legislature lacked competent jurisdiction when Bill 36 was passed, then the Act may be invalid — void ab initio (invalid from the start).
This is not about disagreeing with the policy.
This is about the Legislature not having the legal authority to enact it.
How Professionals Can Now Challenge Bill 36
There are three independent and lawful pathways — any one of them is enough.
Pathway A: Ultra Vires (Beyond Provincial Authority)
If BC is not constitutionally competent, then:
Bill 36 exceeds the Province’s lawful powers
The government acted outside its jurisdiction
The College restructuring provisions are unconstitutional
This is a direct attack on the foundation of the Act.
Pathway B: Procedural Illegitimacy
Bill 36 was:
Passed with minimal debate
Forced through under closure
Approved by a Legislature whose own constitutional standing is now in question
Given Royal Assent by a Lieutenant Governor whose authority is now entangled in Cowichan’s implications
If the process was not legitimate, the law cannot stand.
Pathway C: Charter and Section 35 Amplification
Bill 36 has already raised concerns around:
Section 2(b) — freedom of expression
Section 2(d) — freedom of association
Section 7 — life, liberty, security of the person
Section 15 — equality
Section 35 — Indigenous rights
Under normal conditions, this is a difficult battle.
But now?
Add the argument:
“The Province lacked competent jurisdiction to enact this.”
Suddenly the entire legal landscape shifts.
Why Doctors and Lawyers Should Pay Attention
Two groups can lead the challenge:
medical professionals and legal professionals.
Doctors and health professionals
Bill 36 directly threatens:
autonomy
due process
professional independence
patient advocacy
career stability
freedom of medical opinion
Doctors have never been more unified across specialties than they are in opposition to this Act.
Lawyers
Bill 36 violates:
administrative law principles
procedural fairness
independence of regulatory bodies
natural justice
proportionality
Section 7 procedural protections
Lawyers understand full well:
a government that can take over medical colleges can take over any profession.
If Bill 36 stands, the precedent stands.
If Bill 36 falls, everything changes.
What Happens if Bill 36 Is Ruled Invalid?
A court could declare:
The Act unenforceable
The Act unconstitutional
The Act invalid due to lack of competent jurisdiction
All disciplinary actions under Bill 36 invalid
All structural changes to colleges null
All penalties unenforceable
All appointments void
It would be one of the most significant reversals of government overreach in BC history.
And it is absolutely possible.
Will this create chaos?
No — in fact, it will restore order.
Healthcare governance before Bill 36 functioned for decades:
self-regulating colleges
elected councils
transparent review processes
professional autonomy
public accountability
Undoing Bill 36 simply restores what worked.
The only group that loses is the government.
Why Now Is the Moment
For two years, doctors and lawyers have said:
“We have no legal mechanism to stop Bill 36.”
Now they do.
And the government knows it.
The loss of competent jurisdiction is the doorway between:
a captured bureaucracy
and
a restored professional independence
Doctors know something is wrong.
Lawyers know something is wrong.
Patients know something is wrong.
Citizens know something is wrong.
Now there is a coherent legal basis to act.
Final Thought
This is the point British Columbians must understand:
Bill 36 is not permanent.
Bill 36 is not untouchable.
Bill 36 is not beyond challenge.
And if the Province no longer meets the constitutional test for competent jurisdiction, then Bill 36 — and many other controversial Acts — may fall under their own weight.
This may be the most significant opportunity in decades for professionals to reclaim their independence and restore lawful governance in British Columbia.
If there was ever a moment to push back,
this is it.
A little levity… I imagine these are the words David Eby and his partner John Rustad are uttering about now: “I don’t wanna talk about it!”