Why BCFirst Works Inside the Westminster System — Not Against It

I keep hearing a familiar objection from thoughtful people—often older, highly experienced observers of politics—that what I am proposing with BCFirst “will never work under the Westminster system.”

I understand where that instinct comes from. Westminster is disciplined. It favors order, predictability, and stable governance. For most of the last century, that discipline has been enforced through tightly controlled political parties. So it is easy to assume that Westminster and party domination are the same thing.

They are not.

Westminster is not a party system. It is a parliamentary system. And that distinction matters more today than most people realize.

At its core, Westminster is built around elected Members of the Legislative Assembly, responsible government, confidence of the House, and ministerial accountability. None of those principles require political parties to exist at all. Parties are a later overlay—a managerial convenience—not a constitutional necessity.

In fact, early Westminster parliaments functioned without modern parties altogether. They were composed of independents, regional factions, and shifting alliances. What we now call rigid party discipline is a 20th-century innovation designed to centralize power, streamline messaging, and control outcomes—not to enhance representation.

BCFirst does not challenge Westminster. It uses it.

Every BCFirst MLA would still be an MLA. They would still vote on confidence and supply. They would still sit in the House, answer to their riding, serve on committees, and participate fully in parliamentary life. Nothing about BCFirst abolishes or undermines parliamentary procedure.

What changes is how coordination happens.

Instead of decisions being dictated by party executives operating outside the legislature, BCFirst allows MLAs to cooperate as a caucus while retaining independence of judgment. There is no permanent whip, no centralized policy authority, no requirement to surrender conscience or local representation to a leader’s office.

That is not a violation of Westminster norms. It is entirely consistent with them.

In fact, Westminster systems already rely on this flexibility whenever no party commands absolute power. Minority governments, confidence-and-supply agreements, cross-bench negotiations, and conscience votes are all routine features of Westminster governance—in Canada, the UK, Australia, and elsewhere.

Independents regularly hold the balance of power in those systems. They survive because Westminster allows it.

BCFirst simply formalizes what already happens informally.

Rather than isolating independents and forcing them to negotiate alone, BCFirst provides a durable framework for cooperation without absorption. That makes independent MLAs more legible and more effective inside the system, not less.

When people say “Westminster won’t allow it,” what they usually mean—often without realizing it—is that party machines won’t like it.

That may be true. But party comfort is not a constitutional principle.

Westminster systems evolve when legitimacy erodes. When citizens feel unrepresented—when homeowners fear the loss of property rights, when policy is imposed without consent, when local voices are overridden—parliamentary systems do not collapse. They adapt.

BCFirst is not a rebellion against Westminster. It is a correction within it.

It restores the primacy of the elected Member over the party apparatus. It reconnects legislative power to local accountability. And it does so using the very freedoms Westminster has always contained—but which parties have spent decades trying to suppress.

So the question is not whether Westminster will allow BCFirst to function.

It already does.

The real question is whether we are finally ready to use the system as it was meant to be used—by representatives, not machines.

