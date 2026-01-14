Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeLa's avatar
BeLa
14h

Wow! nice straight forward modeling for oldies and newbies. I appreciate the clarity and having just read the comments, I can see now where the pivot occured. It's hard to keep up with it all if you're not on the front line like yourself. As always, I have come away from another great read, feeling encouraged and much better focused. Thank you, I'll pass this on far and wide.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizens Congress
Jennifer McLintock's avatar
Jennifer McLintock
16h

Just a few weeks ago you were barking about One BC. According to you, on a dime, they should have given a full disclosure of the shenanigans that happened. When Dallas regained control of the party you didn't have anything to say.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizens Congress
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture