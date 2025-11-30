Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

The single most overlooked consequence of the Cowichan-triggered jurisdictional crisis is what it does to prosecution powers. Most people believe that only the state can initiate criminal or quasi-criminal action. Most believe that citizens have no authority to challenge government actors directly.

That belief comes from one assumption:

The Province has lawful jurisdiction over its courts and enforcement systems.

But once jurisdiction itself is questioned, the balance of prosecutorial power begins to shift. The rule of law does not disappear. It changes shape.

The surprising truth is this:

Private prosecution becomes much easier in some areas and much harder in others. Both effects are driven by the same legal reality:

Authority does not come from government. It comes from jurisdiction.

Private Prosecution Already Exists in Canadian Law

Most people have never heard this, but Canada already recognizes private prosecution. It is not fringe, rogue, or theoretical.

Any citizen can initiate prosecution in Provincial Court or Supreme Court for indictable offenses. The only reason private prosecution is rare is because the Crown can intervene and take control.

But what happens if the Province cannot demonstrate jurisdiction?

The Provincial Crown loses that automatic override power.

Private prosecution does not disappear when government authority collapses. It becomes easier to initiate because:

• there is no provincial prosecutor to obstruct

• there is no statutory authority to prevent filing

• the standing of the citizen becomes stronger

This is where the legal system becomes extremely interesting.

In a Jurisdictional Vacuum, Citizens Gain Relative Standing

When the Provincial Crown cannot prove authority, the usual hierarchy collapses.

Normally:

• Crown prosecutors sit above private citizens

• the Attorney General’s authority supersedes private prosecution

• the Province controls process, screening, and discretion

But if the Province’s jurisdiction collapses:

• there is no lawful Crown prosecutor

• there is no AG with legitimate authority

• there is no statutory screening power

Private prosecution still exists because it comes from common law, not provincial statute.

This means the citizen’s standing rises while the Province’s authority falls.

So Does Private Prosecution Become Easier?

Yes. In several ways:

• The citizen no longer faces a statutory gatekeeper

• “Standing” becomes much broader

• Provincial prosecutors cannot simply block the action

• Police cannot rely on invalid provincial statutes

In a jurisdictional vacuum, the courts look to what authority still exists:

• Federal law

• Common law

• The Charter

• Criminal Code

• Constitutional principles

All of these remain intact.

This is why private prosecution does not vanish. It becomes the only living form of prosecution still connected to lawful jurisdiction.

So What Becomes Harder?

The mechanics.

Private prosecution can become harder in areas where enforcement relied on provincial institutions:

• Provincial courts may not be operational

• Provincial clerks cannot process filings

• Provincial law enforcement may lack authority

This means private prosecution becomes easier in legal principle but harder in procedure.

It can still exist. It just may have to operate through federal jurisdiction, not provincial.

Which leads to the real answer:

Private prosecution doesn’t go away.

It changes venue.

The Role of Federal Courts and the Criminal Code

Federal courts still have jurisdiction because the Criminal Code is federal law. That means private prosecution may begin moving upward into federal courts much more quickly.

This is the most likely configuration:

• Federal courts remain operational

• Federal prosecutors remain lawful

• Provincial courts lose authority

• Private prosecution proceeds through federal jurisdiction

And here is the twist:

Federal jurisdiction does not have the same built-in mechanism to block private prosecution that provincial regimes do.

The citizen’s legal standing becomes stronger.

The Lie That Falls Apart

For decades, government trained the public to believe:

“Only the Crown can prosecute.”

This was never true.

It was only true because the Crown controlled jurisdiction. Cowichan and Gitxaala have opened the door to the truth:

Prosecution does not depend on government.

It depends on lawful authority.

When that authority shifts, prosecution shifts with it.

Why This Terrifies Governments

Because private prosecution becomes the one legal mechanism that cannot be shut down by political power or bureaucratic obstruction.

If the Province cannot demonstrate jurisdiction, the legal hierarchy flips:

• Citizens gain power

• Provincial actors lose it

• Federal courts become the arena

This is the nightmare scenario for any government that has relied on legal monopoly to maintain control.

It no longer holds the monopoly.

The Real Answer: Private Prosecution Becomes Both Easier and More Important

Private prosecution becomes easier because:

• the Province loses its barrier powers

• standing becomes wider

• the state loses screening authority

It becomes harder only because:

• the venue shifts

• filings may move into federal courts

• enforcement may need federal policing

But the legal principle does not die. It rises.

Private prosecution actually becomes one of the most important remaining checks on power when a government cannot prove jurisdiction.

It becomes the citizen’s legal weapon when the state can no longer hold the shield.

