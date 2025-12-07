British Columbia is entering the most consequential constitutional crisis in its history.

A single appellate ruling—misinterpreting a vague interpretive statute—has triggered:

• jurisdictional instability

• legislative distortion

• judicial overreach

• democratic erosion

• administrative paralysis

• and a province-wide collapse of legal certainty

This is not hyperbole.

This is objective reality.

And yet the people who should be raising the alarm—the constitutional scholars, the professors, the legal theorists, the public intellectuals—are nowhere to be found.

Their silence is not just disappointing.

It is dangerous.

THE PEOPLE WHO STUDY THE CONSTITUTION FOR A LIVING HAVE GONE QUIET

Where are the constitutional scholars?

Where are the experts who spend entire careers analyzing:

• statutory interpretation

• division of powers

• the rule of law

• judicial restraint

• administrative reasonableness

• constitutional precedent

• legislative intent

• parliamentary sovereignty

Where are the academics who publish papers on the dangers of judicial activism?

Who lecture students about the importance of checks and balances?

Who warn about the fragility of constitutional order?

Why are they silent now—when British Columbia needs them most?

ACADEMIA’S ABSENCE IS NOT NEUTRAL — IT IS PERMISSIVE

Every time a constitutional expert stays silent, the court’s overreach grows stronger.

Every time a scholar refuses to speak publicly, the flawed interpretation of DRIPA gains another layer of unearned legitimacy.

Legal academia is fond of saying:

“The Constitution belongs to the people.”

But what good is that phrase when the people have no guidance from the very scholars who understand its limits?

Their silence is not neutrality.

It is complicity.

THE SCHOLARLY CLASS HAS RETREATED INTO THEORY WHILE THE REAL WORLD BURNS

Academics love to debate constitutional theory in controlled environments:

• conferences

• faculty lounges

• peer-reviewed journals

• closed seminars

• theoretical panels

But the moment theory collides with political risk, professional discomfort, or ideological pressure, many scholars retreat.

Not all—but too many.

And the cost of that retreat is measurable:

• the public becomes uninformed

• the courts go unchecked

• legislators lose guidance

• journalists lack expert commentary

• students learn that silence is safer than courage

Meanwhile, Gitxaala stands unchallenged, not because it is sound, but because those who know it is flawed are unwilling to say so out loud.

THE ONE THING UNIVERSITIES FEAR MOST:

BEING ACCUSED OF CHALLENGING ORTHODOXY

Many scholars will not touch this issue for one simple reason:

UNDRIP is politically untouchable.

Not because of its content, but because of how it is perceived.

Academia has become so ideologically brittle, so terrified of being misinterpreted, that even constitutional analysis is treated as a threat.

And so scholars choose silence over scholarship.

Career stability over intellectual integrity.

Public safety over constitutional clarity.

But here is the truth:

It is possible—and necessary—to critique the Court’s interpretation of DRIPA without opposing Indigenous rights.

In fact, Indigenous communities themselves suffer when legal uncertainty destabilizes governance and disrupts implementation frameworks.

Silence helps no one.

Clarity helps everyone.

THE CONSEQUENCES OF A SILENT ACADEMIC CLASS

When constitutional scholars fail to speak, several things happen:

• Courts operate without intellectual challenge.

• Legislatures operate without constitutional guidance.

• Citizens operate without accurate information.

• Journalists operate without authoritative sources.

• Governments operate without accountability.

And the entire legal system shifts toward:

• interpretive activism

• unchecked executive power

• erosion of legislative sovereignty

• destabilization of the rule of law

This is not speculation.

It is happening right now.

THE JOB OF A CONSTITUTIONAL SCHOLAR IS NOT TO BE POPULAR — IT IS TO BE COURAGEOUS

Scholars are supposed to:

• illuminate complexity

• challenge flawed reasoning

• clarify constitutional boundaries

• resist political distortion

• defend democratic processes

But too many have forgotten their purpose.

We do not need academics who hide behind jargon.

We need academics who take risks—publicly, boldly, intelligently.

Because the point of having constitutional expertise is not to impress other experts.

It is to protect the constitutional order itself.

A DIRECT CHALLENGE TO BC’S LEGAL ACADEMICS

If you are a constitutional scholar in British Columbia, consider this your call to conscience:

Your province is in trouble.

Your silence is noticed.

And history will remember whether you stood up or stayed comfortable.

You do not need to choose sides politically.

You do not need to endorse any movement.

You do not need to participate in activism.

You simply need to do your job:

Analyze.

Clarify.

Critique.

Educate.

Speak.

Silence is not an option.

Not now.

THE BOTTOM LINE

British Columbia is navigating a constitutional crisis created by a judicial interpretation that has no limiting principle, no democratic mandate, no jurisdictional foundation, and no administrative coherence.

This moment demands clarity.

It demands courage.

It demands scholarship.

Yet the people trained to provide that clarity have gone silent.

If the scholars do not speak, the public cannot understand.

If the public cannot understand, democracy cannot function.

If democracy cannot function, the Constitution becomes meaningless.

It is time—past time—for constitutional scholars to step into the light and do what they were trained to do:

Defend the constitutional order before it unravels further.

Because silence now will be judged later.

Harshly.

