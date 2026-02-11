Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Rodney
4d

Replace the monarch with a ceremonial Canadian head of state ASAP! Also dump the Privy Council and rewrite the oaths of office to reflect allegiance to Canada and not the dude in the fancy chair Westminster.

Citizens Congress
4d

Sad but true.

