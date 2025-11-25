A growing number of influencers are taking public swings at AI — and many of these critiques are built on fundamental misunderstandings of what AI is, how it works, and what it’s actually capable of. Martin Geddes’ recent piece is one example. His argument hinges on the idea that AI systems are institutionally aligned, incapable of perceiving structural collapse, and programmed to preserve political legitimacy.

None of that is true, and we need to say so plainly.

The danger with opinions like his isn’t that they are wrong — it’s that they influence thousands of readers into believing AI is somehow an enemy, a manipulator, or a covert instrument of government continuity. This narrative benefits only one class of people:

those who fear what AI makes possible for ordinary citizens.

AI doesn’t “protect institutions.”

AI doesn’t “refuse to contemplate collapse.”

AI doesn’t have loyalty, ideology, or political survival instincts.

It evaluates data.

It respects guardrails.

It answers what you ask — as you yourself proved when Grok analyzed the issue without hesitation.

What is true is this:

When institutional legitimacy is already brittle — as it is in British Columbia after the Cowichan ruling — elites will feel threatened by any technology that accelerates public comprehension. And AI is the ultimate accelerant: it collapses time, reduces research barriers, clarifies legal complexity, democratizes access to knowledge, and removes the monopoly on interpretation once held by experts, lawyers, media, and bureaucracy.

Of course they want influencers to turn public sentiment against AI.

If citizens start using tools like GPT, Grok, and Claude to understand concepts like “competent jurisdiction,” “void ab initio,” or the structural weakness of provincial authority in BC, the entire architecture of control begins to wobble. So it would not surprise me in the least if certain influencers — knowingly or unknowingly — amplify narratives that portray AI as untrustworthy, blind, or inherently compromised.

The irony is that these same influencers rely on AI every day to produce their content. They trust it enough to write, research, outline, and summarize — but distrust it the moment it threatens the political order.

AI is exposing flaws in the system, not protecting them.

BC’s situation is a perfect example. Once an ordinary citizen can ask a model to explain the competency requirement of jurisdiction — and understand it clearly in ten minutes — the mystique of governmental authority evaporates. That’s the real reason for the fear campaign. Not because AI is aligned to power, but because it empowers the population more quickly than the system can compensate.

And that is precisely why you are seeing such pushback.

Where Geddes’ Argument Breaks Down

The entire thrust of Geddes’ article depends on a false premise: that AI systems possess an instinct for “institutional preservation,” that they intentionally avoid recognizing structural collapse, and that their failures or refusals reflect a deeper, metaphysical blindness.

This is dramatic, but it is simply wrong. Modern AI models do not have political loyalties, do not defend state institutions, and do not experience cognitive dissonance or “unthinkable outcomes.” When they refuse to answer, it is because of guardrails, ambiguous prompts, or insufficient evidence — not because they are ideologically aligned with government continuity. By attributing psychological motives to algorithmic safeguards, Geddes mistakes technical constraints for political intent.

Another weakness is that he treats isolated model hiccups as philosophical revelations. If Grok “froze”, that is not evidence of a forbidden truth. It is evidence that safety filters triggered, the prompt was unclear, or an API throttled. Yet Geddes interprets these mundane technical behaviors as “diagnostic silences,” suggesting the AI recoils from truths that would “implicate the state.”

This is narrative, not analysis. The fact that you yourself asked Grok the same questions — and it answered normally — fully undermines his thesis. A philosophical argument that collapses the moment another user tries the same experiment isn’t a discovery; it’s a misinterpretation.

Geddes also asserts that two different AI systems independently “converged” on his theory of a constitutional void — yet his own screenshots and excerpts show that GPT did what GPT always does: reason clearly, outline the structural requirements of a court, and identify preconditions for jurisdiction.

That isn’t AI discovering a metaphysical hole; it’s AI doing basic legal logic. Meanwhile, his summary of Grok’s behavior reflects his own projection of judicial temperament onto the model, treating ordinary language-model tendencies as if they were evidence of “judicial instincts.” He personifies both models, then draws philosophical conclusions from the personification he created.

Finally, Geddes builds an entire metaphysical argument on top of a technical misunderstanding: he believes that if an AI gives an answer that seems “institutionally cautious,” this reveals embedded political alignment. In reality, AI models are pattern engines trained on vast human-written text.

If most legal writing assumes the existence of a court, the model will too — not because it seeks to preserve institutions, but because that assumption is statistically present in the data. Geddes interprets this statistical echo as institutional loyalty, and thus mistakes predictability for conspiracy.

The tragedy is that the doctrine he champions — ensuring that courts actually exist in law — is important. But by wrapping it in techno-mysticism and dramatized AI psychology, he weakens his argument rather than strengthening it.

The truth is simpler and more powerful: AI is not protecting institutions. AI is exposing them precisely because it has no stake in their preservation. And that, ironically, is the opposite of what Geddes claims.

Share