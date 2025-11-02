The irony could not be more striking. OneBC was founded on the promise of openness, accountability, and freedom of expression. It sought to be the political home for those who felt censored, ignored, and silenced by the establishment parties.

But free speech loses all meaning when it becomes conditional — when it’s allowed only as long as it praises leadership, but punished the moment it questions it.

When I warned that “the party will die” if it continues down the current path, I wasn’t making a threat. I was pointing out a reality that has destroyed every idealistic movement before it: arrogance, echo chambers, and intolerance of dissent.

Every time a reform movement confuses personal loyalty with principle, it begins its own slow decay.

The Corrosion of Language

Let’s talk about the language itself. Words matter — especially in politics.

To accuse someone of lying is to assert not only that they are wrong, but that they are knowingly deceitful. That’s a serious charge, one that demands evidence of intent. Most of the time, disagreement arises not from deceit but from differing interpretations, incomplete information, or flawed assumptions.

When a political leader reflexively calls opponents “liars,” it does more than harden divisions — it shuts down dialogue. It teaches members that anger is a substitute for argument, and that outrage equals authenticity.

But it’s not authentic. It’s toxic. And it’s killing civic trust in this province.

If OneBC truly wants to attract independent thinkers and principled citizens, it must stop echoing the same accusatory tone that has turned mainstream politics into a shouting match.

A Constitution Without a Conscience

This is what makes today so disappointing. OneBC has one of the best constitutions and bylaws of any grassroots political party in British Columbia. Its structure emphasizes transparency, regional autonomy, and accountability. On paper, it reflects everything I stand for.

But a constitution without conscience is just paper. It can’t save a party from the human flaws of pride, insecurity, and intolerance.

What gives life to good governance is character — the willingness to listen, to question, to admit error, and to grow. Without that, even the best framework collapses.

The Leadership Problem

The party’s MLAs are, by all accounts, good and well-intentioned people. They’ve shown courage by challenging entrenched political interests and by trying to represent citizens outside the mainstream echo chambers.

But they are surrounded by gatekeepers — people who conflate aggression with strength and mistake hostility for leadership.

The senior staff’s animosity toward Indigenous communities, in particular, is deeply troubling. No party can claim to speak for “all British Columbians” while dismissing or belittling an entire people.

This isn’t about being “politically correct.” It’s about basic decency and strategic reality. You cannot build a party of the future while rejecting reconciliation, respect, and dialogue.

A Lost Opportunity

When I first joined OneBC, I saw enormous potential: a chance to unite reformers, independents, and freedom-minded citizens who wanted something better. I still see that potential. But it will remain unrealized unless the party changes its vernacular framework — the language through which it understands both its mission and its critics.

If the vocabulary of leadership is built on suspicion and accusation, the culture that follows will mirror it. The words we choose define who we attract. If OneBC wants builders instead of brawlers, it must learn to speak the language of respect, cooperation, and courage — not hostility.

But potential means nothing without humility. Instead of building bridges, the party has built walls. Instead of welcoming open discussion, it has punished it.

The result? A movement shrinking inward — defended by loyalists but abandoned by moderates, independents, and anyone who hoped for real civility in politics.

Expelling dissenters doesn’t strengthen a movement. It reveals its insecurity. And once a party starts silencing the people who care enough to tell the truth, it loses the moral high ground it once claimed to occupy.

The Way Forward

I hold no resentment. I still believe British Columbia desperately needs a new kind of political movement — one rooted in truth, respect, and unity, not rage. And I would love to see OneBC become that movement. But that will require the leadership to listen, evolve, and invite new voices — especially those who challenge its comfort zone.

But perhaps that movement will not come from OneBC. Perhaps it will come from citizens who value reason over rhetoric, dialogue over division, and inclusion over insult.

If OneBC ever hopes to recover, it must first rediscover humility. It must learn that moral conviction does not require hostility, and that calling others “liars” is not strength — it’s weakness disguised as virtue.

The real courage lies in listening, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Wrapping It All Up

I joined OneBC because I believed in its mission to return power to citizens and restore integrity to government. I still believe that mission matters more than ever.

But today, I was expelled not for wrongdoing — but for speaking a truth leadership didn’t want to hear.

If that is what reform looks like in modern politics, then it’s time for something truly new.

A movement with no gatekeepers. No bitterness. No fear of discussion.

A movement that remembers that democracy is not about control — it’s about trust. And trust begins when leaders are willing to listen, even to those who disagree.

Author’s Note:

I say what I’m saying today because I don’t have the luxury of making the same mistakes I made in my 30s. I’ll be 71 in January, and my runway is much shorter than most.

I started with Dave Barrett and the NDP in 1972. When they were infiltrated by the woke left, I left. I looked at Reform BC, the Reform Party of Canada, and later the People’s Party of Canada — and every one of them made the same mistakes I’m talking about today.

Over the years, I’ve built many friendships in the Indigenous community. They feel the same way about their governments as we do about ours — frustrated, disillusioned, and ready for change. What most people don’t realize is that much of that community is already conservative at heart: they believe in self-reliance, accountability, and freedom.

If we ever hope to build a movement that truly unites British Columbians, we need to find ways to engage and build together.

