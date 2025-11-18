A Calm Citizen Briefing on the Kamloops Land Title Crisis

Across British Columbia today, thousands of people are hearing the same shocking news:

Entire cities—including Kamloops—are now subject to newly asserted Aboriginal title claims. And even the mayor admits he had no idea until recently.

People are scared.

Banks are scared.

Developers are frozen.

And homeowners are wondering whether their mortgages, titles, or retirement savings are suddenly at risk.

So let’s bring clarity to a very messy situation.

This is not the moment for panic.

This is the moment for understanding, and then accountability.

First, the truth: No one is coming to take your home

There is no legal mechanism for a First Nation to seize private homes or force evictions.

But this does not mean the system is safe or stable.

It simply means the danger is different from what people first fear.

The threat is not dispossession of homeowners —

the threat is the collapse of confidence in BC’s land title system.

How did this happen overnight?

It didn’t.

It has been building for 150+ years.

Here is the uncomfortable truth:

BC issued millions of land titles on land where treaties were never signed and Aboriginal title was never extinguished.

This means most of BC sits on unresolved constitutional land rights — and the courts have repeatedly confirmed this.

The problem was buried.

Now it has surfaced.

So why did no one warn citizens?

Because the Government—both provincial and federal—made a deliberate political choice to:

ignore the issue

issue land titles anyway

encourage mortgages and development

and hope the courts never forced a confrontation

That time has run out.

In 2014, the Supreme Court of Canada (Tsilhqot’in) made Aboriginal title a practical, enforceable reality.

Then in 2019, BC passed DRIPA, with the support of failing MLA, John Rustad, binding the province to UNDRIP and requiring “alignment” with Indigenous legal orders.

This accelerated everything.

So no — homeowners did nothing wrong.

Municipalities did nothing wrong.

Government did.

Why does it feel like the claim in Kamloops happened “all at once”?

Because Aboriginal title claims are territorial, not parcel-by-parcel.

There was never a requirement that Indigenous nations:

object to each lot subdivision

contest each sale

intervene every time a title changed hands

Under Canadian law, Aboriginal title predates all Crown grants.

It can be asserted once, at any time, over the entire territory.

That is why Kamloops’ mayor learned about it only recently.

The system was designed to keep everyone else in the dark.

Are cities, banks, and homeowners at risk?

Not because of Indigenous people.

But because the Government built BC on a legally shaky foundation and never fixed it.

Here are the risks that now exist:

Mortgage risk

Banks must now price in the possibility that Aboriginal title may legally “burden” entire regions.

Development risk

Investors freeze when title certainty disappears.

Municipal risk

Cities face uncertainty over infrastructure, zoning, and long-term planning.

Insurance risk

Insurers do not like unknown constitutional liabilities.

Intergovernmental chaos

No one knows how overlapping jurisdiction will work in practice.

None of this is the fault of citizens.

None of this is the fault of Indigenous people.

This is the result of 150 years of political negligence.

So who should be held financially responsible?

This is the central point.

When a government issues land titles that turn out to be defective or constitutionally flawed, the liability does not transfer to citizens.

The responsibility lies entirely with the Government that issued the titles.

This is a core principle in any Torrens land title system:

If the State guarantees title, the State is liable for defects in that title.

BC has enjoyed all the financial benefits of land sales, property taxes, and development for 150 years.

Now the bill is coming due!

The Government—not homeowners, not Indigenous nations—must bear the cost of correcting the mess it created.

That may mean:

compensation funds

indemnification for mortgage lenders

financial guarantees for cities

legislative reform

and a full restructuring of how Crown land and Aboriginal title interact

This cost belongs to Victoria and Ottawa, not citizens!

Panic helps no one — clarity empowers everyone

Riots and racial tension would be the worst possible outcome.

That is what happens when people are kept in the dark.

The real fight is not neighbor vs. neighbor.

The real fight is citizens vs. governments that knowingly built BC on unresolved land rights and hoped no one would notice.

This is a governance failure, not a cultural conflict.

What should citizens demand right now?

Here is a simple, powerful message:

“You issued the land titles!

You collected the taxes.

You created the system.

You fix it — and you pay for your mistakes.”**

The province has:

the legal liability,

the fiscal capacity,

and the constitutional responsibility

to stabilize the system it destabilized.

Citizens should insist on:

transparency

compensation guarantees

legislative reform

and independent oversight

not blame, anger, or panic.

British Columbians deserve stability — and the truth

The only reason this crisis feels sudden is because governments refused to inform the public for decades.

Now that the truth is out, the solution is not violence or division.

The solution is accountability.

Indigenous nations did not create this mess.

The Current Parties Cannot Fix the System They Broke

There is one more truth British Columbians need to hear — gently, but honestly:

**The current government cannot fix this.

The official opposition cannot fix this.**

Both sides have participated in the same 150-year political habit:

ignoring foundational issues

governing for party interests instead of citizens

treating the public like bystanders instead of partners

and assuming the system will hold, no matter how much stress they place on it

Now that the cracks are visible, they are both offering the same recycled talking points. None of them address the root cause:

Our political structure no longer matches the scale and seriousness of the challenges facing BC.

What is required now is not another partisan cycle.

It is a paradigm shift toward real accountability and local control.

And British Columbia actually has a historical model for this.

BC Has Done This Before — And It Worked

Few people know (because schools no longer teach it) that British Columbia once had a Legislature composed entirely of independent MLAs.

No party lines.

No whipped votes.

No centralized control.

Just local representatives answerable directly to their constituents — not party bosses or backroom strategists.

That era saw:

major infrastructure built

rapid economic growth

balanced civic interests

practical decision-making

and a government that responded directly to local communities

It wasn’t perfect. Nothing is.

But it was functional, honest, and resilient.

Most importantly:

It produced governance that could adapt to crises — instead of creating them.

In a moment when the land title system, municipal stability, and financial confidence are all under threat, BC may need to rediscover that earlier civic DNA.

A Legislature of independent MLAs is not a fantasy.

It’s our own history.

And it worked.

Moving Forward: A System That Puts Citizens First

This Kamloops crisis is showing us two things at the same time:

The system we have is no longer capable of protecting citizens, and We already know what kind of system can.

Partisan politics has brought us to this point.

Partisan politics will not get us out.

A return to independent, locally accountable governance is not just an idea — it may soon be a necessity for restoring:

trust

stability

and the rule of law

in British Columbia.

The coming months will be difficult.

But this is also a moment of opportunity — a chance to rebuild BC’s democracy so it finally reflects the people who live here, not the parties that exploit them.

Citizens didn’t create this crisis.

Citizens will decide how we move beyond it.

Homeowners did not create this mess.

**Governments did.

Governments must pay for it.**

