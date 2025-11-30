Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

Whenever the subject of jurisdictional collapse comes up, someone eventually says the same thing:

“The Lieutenant Governor will fix it.”

This is one of the most persistent misconceptions about the Crown. The Lieutenant Governor is not a superhero, and they are not a free-standing constitutional authority. They have enormous symbolic presence, but their legal capacity is narrow and bounded.

To understand what happens next in British Columbia, we need to understand what the Lieutenant Governor really is — and what they are not.

The Lieutenant Governor Exists Only Through the Jurisdiction of the Province

This is the starting point most people miss.

The Lieutenant Governor is the Crown’s representative in the province. But here is the paradox:

Their powers only exist within the lawful jurisdiction of the province itself.

If the Province of British Columbia cannot demonstrate competent jurisdiction, then the Lieutenant Governor cannot rely on the provincial legal order either.

They cannot continue the status quo. They cannot rely on statutes that no longer have legislative legitimacy. And they cannot simply certify the continuation of provincial government.

The office is downstream from jurisdiction, not upstream.

The Lieutenant Governor Does Not Possess Emergency Sovereignty

Many people imagine the Lieutenant Governor as a constitutional failsafe. That is half-true and half-false.

The Lieutenant Governor can:

• dissolve an existing legislature

• appoint or dismiss a Premier

• call an election when lawful authority exists

But they cannot:

• invent a legal foundation

• create law

• reconstitute provincial jurisdiction

• continue governance without statutes

• bypass a jurisdictional defect

They are not an independent sovereign. They are a constitutional instrument.

The Lieutenant Governor’s powers only function inside a valid provincial legal framework.

The Lieutenant Governor Cannot Simply Call an Election

This is the most common myth.

Calling an election requires:

• a valid Elections Act

• a lawful writ issuing authority

• a lawful returning authority

• a lawful legislative foundation

If the Elections Act collapses due to lack of jurisdiction, the Lieutenant Governor does not have the legal machinery to call or run an election.

They cannot authorize ballots. They cannot issue writs. They cannot certify results.

The office of Lieutenant Governor is not a substitute for a functioning provincial government.

The Lieutenant Governor Cannot Override First Nations Title

Cowichan and Gitxaala did not challenge government procedure. They challenged the lawful basis of jurisdiction on the foundation of Aboriginal title.

Even if the Lieutenant Governor wanted to “continue government as usual,” they cannot override the courts, the Constitution, or the historical reality of unextinguished Indigenous sovereignty.

They cannot certify an authority that does not exist. They cannot extinguish title. They cannot repair the chain of jurisdiction.

That is beyond their power.

So What CAN the Lieutenant Governor Do?

The Lieutenant Governor has only two possible functions once jurisdiction is challenged:

• acknowledge the defect

• maintain the office of the Crown while the legal foundation is repaired

That is all.

They cannot fix the problem themselves. They can only safeguard the constitutional continuity of the Crown until competent jurisdiction is restored.

This is why the Lieutenant Governor does not lead a solution. They simply prevent a constitutional vacuum from turning into a constitutional rupture.

The Lieutenant Governor Is the Bridge to the Federal Crown

The Lieutenant Governor does not have the power to re-establish provincial jurisdiction, but they do have a constitutional anchoring point:

They represent the Crown.

If the provincial legal order collapses, the Lieutenant Governor becomes the mechanism by which jurisdictional authority transfers temporarily to federal custody.

They are the signal that the Crown remains intact, even if the government does not.

This prevents a collapse from becoming a break in the continuity of the Canadian state.

What Happens If the Lieutenant Governor Refuses to Act?

Then the federal Crown intervenes directly.

The Constitution does not allow a province to exist without lawful jurisdiction. The Lieutenant Governor’s purpose is to anchor the Crown in the province. If they cannot fulfill that function because jurisdiction fails, the federal Crown becomes the only remaining sovereign authority capable of stabilizing the legal order.

It does not take over the province.

It simply assumes temporary trusteeship.

The Lieutenant Governor becomes a ceremonial office until provincial jurisdiction is reconstituted.

What the Lieutenant Governor Cannot Do

They cannot:

• run the province

• continue elections

• issue new laws

• override the courts

• preserve the legislature

• deny Aboriginal title

• restore failed legislation

Their power ends where the province’s jurisdiction ends.

The Real Reason the Lieutenant Governor Matters

The office protects continuity, not government.

The Lieutenant Governor is the connective tissue that ensures that when BC’s legal framework is forced to reset — whether through negotiations, new law, or constitutional transition — the Crown remains intact.

The Lieutenant Governor cannot stop the reset. They cannot prevent the collapse of jurisdiction. And they certainly cannot restore it.

Their true function is shockingly simple:

They prevent a legal vacuum from becoming a constitutional void.

