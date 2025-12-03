Over the past few months, I’ve noticed more readers using the term “Turtle Island” when talking about Canada, sovereignty, land title, and the current political situation. The term has become highly charged online, especially as reconciliation debates intensify. So I want to be clear and respectful in explaining what it actually means — and what it doesn’t.

“Turtle Island” comes from a collection of Indigenous creation stories, especially within Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) and Anishinaabe traditions. In those teachings, the earth was formed on the back of a giant turtle, and over time that turtle became the landmass we now call North America. For many Indigenous people, it’s a symbol of identity, ancestry, and spiritual connection to the land. I respect that cultural meaning.

But it’s important to separate the cultural from the legal. “Turtle Island” is not a constitutional term, not a legal jurisdiction, and not something you will find in any statute, treaty, or court decision that governs British Columbia or Canada. It does not replace the British North America Act, the Constitution Act, provincial legislation, or the long chain of court rulings that define Crown title and modern governance. It has no legal force. It is a cultural concept.

Some modern activists and academics now use “Turtle Island” politically — often as shorthand for the belief that Canada is illegitimate, that Indigenous nations hold exclusive authority over all land, or that the Crown’s jurisdiction should be erased entirely. Those are ideological positions, not legal realities. They do not reflect Canadian law, treaty history, or Supreme Court jurisprudence. And they certainly don’t reflect the lived experience or democratic rights of the 7.2 million people who call British Columbia home.

So when I hear readers say “Canada doesn’t exist; this is Turtle Island,” I understand the sentiment, but I also need to ground the discussion in facts. As a retired policy analyst with five decades of research experience, I stand for equality across the board — equal dignity, equal opportunity, and equal treatment under the law. Cultural traditions matter. But modern governance, democracy, and constitutional authority still operate under the framework that actually exists, not the one some wish existed.

We can respect the symbolism of Turtle Island while also recognizing that it does not override the legal structure of the country we live in.