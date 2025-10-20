What if the real scandal isn’t who left the party — but what they saw before they walked out?

This week, British Columbians watched yet another crack appear in the so-called “Conservative revolution.” Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee announced she’s leaving the B.C. Conservative caucus to sit as an Independent, accusing leader John Rustad of intimidation, manipulation, and back-room control. Her departure makes five — five elected Conservatives who’ve either resigned or been expelled since the 2024 election. For a party that promised to clean up the system, the smell of smoke is getting hard to ignore.

Boultbee didn’t mince words. She alleged that Rustad tried to block a caucus vote on his leadership, cancelled meetings to silence dissent, and threatened to withhold nomination papers from anyone who challenged him. In her words, “If John has nothing to hide, he should have let us vote.” Those aren’t the statements of a disgruntled backbencher — they’re the words of someone who finally refused to play along.

When five MLAs flee a “conservative” leader in silence, is that loyalty breaking… or truth leaking?

Every party hits turbulence, but this is something else entirely. When one MLA resigns, it’s personal. When two resign, it’s coincidence. When five walk out under clouds of fear, cancelled meetings, and gag orders, it starts to look like systemic rot. And when the leader’s response is reportedly to tell them to “get the F out,” it becomes impossible to pretend this is still about unity or vision.

British Columbians are tired of political theatre. They’ve seen leaders use slogans like “freedom,” “integrity,” and “accountability” as marketing tools — only to run their own caucuses like autocratic fiefdoms once the cameras stop rolling. Boultbee’s resignation peels back that curtain. It forces voters to ask the uncomfortable question: Has the B.C. Conservative Party become the very machine it swore to destroy?

A Party Built on Fear Can’t Lead a Province Built on Freedom

If Boultbee’s claims are even half true, the issue isn’t merely internal dysfunction — it’s the betrayal of the public trust. Voters didn’t elect figureheads to serve a single man’s ego. They elected voices to serve the people of British Columbia. When those voices are silenced, threatened, or coerced into obedience, democracy itself takes the hit.

The tragedy here is that many British Columbians placed real hope in this party. They saw it as the antidote to NDP dominance — a movement that could finally speak for ordinary citizens. But hope built on fear collapses fast. The Conservative base now faces a choice: defend the leader, or defend the principles that drew them in. They cannot do both.

The Sound You Hear Isn’t Collapse — It’s Reckoning

There’s a deeper message in Boultbee’s stand. It’s a warning to every citizen who still believes that integrity can survive in public life. If we tolerate intimidation in the name of “unity,” if we excuse deception because “the other side is worse,” then we become accomplices to the very decay we claim to fight.

This isn’t just about John Rustad. It’s about every leader who confuses power with purpose. Every MLA who swallows their conscience to keep their seat. Every voter who stays silent while democracy withers behind closed doors.

Five MLAs have walked away. Maybe they’re not breaking loyalty. Maybe they’re breaking silence. And if they are — it’s time the rest of us start listening.

Share