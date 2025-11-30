Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

Few institutions symbolize government authority more than courts and police. They enforce the law, maintain public order, and represent the state’s power over daily life. That is exactly why the question of jurisdiction is so explosive.

What happens if a government that controls the courts and policing is suddenly asked to prove that it ever had lawful authority to begin with?

The answer is simple and profound:

Courts and policing do not disappear.

But the source of their authority shifts.

The Province does not own the rule of law.

Jurisdiction does.

And when jurisdiction collapses, the hierarchy of power changes.

Provincial Courts Do Not Exist Independently

People assume there will always be a Provincial Court, a Supreme Court of BC, and enforcement infrastructure. That assumption is backwards.

Provincial courts exist only because:

• the legislature created them

• statutes empower them

• the Province claims jurisdiction

If the Province cannot demonstrate jurisdiction, then the courts cannot rely on provincial statutes to continue exercising authority.

They cannot enforce provincial regulation.

They cannot issue rulings under invalid statutes.

They cannot operate under dissolved legislation.

The Province does not stand above the courts.

The courts stand above the Province.

Once the courts acknowledge the defect, the entire provincial judicial system is suspended.

Not eliminated.

Suspended until lawful authority is restored.

The Federal Courts Continue

This is the anchor that prevents collapse.

The federal judiciary continues operating because:

• its jurisdiction is constitutional

• the Criminal Code is federal

• Charter protections are federal

• judges are federally appointed for life

If provincial jurisdiction collapses, the only remaining judicial authority is federal.

This means:

Federal courts continue hearing federal matters.

Federal judges remain lawful.

Federal policing continues.

The Province loses its authority, not the rule of law.

The Most Important Consequence for Policing

Municipal and provincial police do not get their authority from a badge, a uniform, or a department. They get it from provincial enabling legislation.

Without lawful jurisdiction:

• provincial policing powers become suspended

• municipal police lose enforcement authority

• provincial statutes cannot be enforced

Police do not disappear.

Their authority narrows.

The only continuing law enforcement that retains lawful power is federal or treaty-based:

• RCMP

• Federal policing units

• Criminal Code jurisdiction

There is no legal chaos.

There is legal compression.

Police Cannot Enforce Void Law

Every ticket, arrest, seizure, fine, and regulatory charge under provincial law depends on one thing:

The authority of the Province.

A police officer can only enforce legislation that is valid. If the Elections Act or enabling provincial statutes are void, then the enforcement authority collapses with them.

Police cannot enforce provincial:

• taxes

• fines

• mandates

• traffic law

• environmental law

• administrative penalties

The moment jurisdiction is exposed, policing realigns with lawful authority only.

Public Safety Does Not Collapse

This is crucial.

People confuse government authority with safety. They are not the same thing. The public does not suddenly become lawless. Federal authority remains. Criminal law remains. The Charter remains. Common law remains.

Protection, peace, and order are not destroyed. They are redistributed:

• federal policing continues

• First Nations jurisdiction activates

• emergency support from Ottawa begins

• temporary custodial governance stabilizes

The public does not lose police.

The government loses its legal monopoly.

What Happens to Judges and Court Staff?

Judges do not get fired. Police do not disappear. Courts do not close their doors and turn off the lights.

But their authority changes.

Judges continue to exist.

Courtrooms continue to exist.

The institution persists.

What changes is the source of their authority. Instead of the Province feeding jurisdiction downward, legitimacy flows from:

• constitutional law

• federal jurisdiction

• Aboriginal title

• negotiated governance

The Province stops being the supreme actor.

The Most Important Shift Is Psychological

For decades, people believed:

• courts exist because government created them

• policing exists because government grants it

• authority exists because the state commands it

But Cowichan exposed the opposite:

Courts and policing only exist because jurisdiction exists.

If the Province cannot prove jurisdiction, then the power structure flips:

• The courts remain

• The police remain

• Public safety remains

But government authority does not.

The Rule of Law Doesn’t Die. It Re-Aligns.

Once jurisdiction is challenged, the legal system adjusts around the remaining lawful authorities.

Policing becomes federal.

Courts become constitutional.

Enforcement becomes lawful instead of assumed.

And for the first time in BC’s history, the public sees the truth:

The rule of law is not owned by government.

Government only ever borrowed it.

