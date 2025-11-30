Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

The truth that nobody in city hall has been prepared for is this:

Municipal governments have no constitutional existence of their own. They are not sovereign powers. They do not exist independently under the Constitution. Municipal authority is entirely derivative.

Every city council, every municipal department, every planning office, every zoning bylaw, every building permit, every traffic bylaw, every business license – all of these only exist because the Province of British Columbia authorizes them.

If BC cannot prove competent jurisdiction, municipalities and cities collapse instantly into the same legal vacuum as the province.

It is automatic. It is unavoidable. And it is not optional.

Cities Are Not Governments. They Are Delegations of Provincial Power

This is the part that will shock most ordinary citizens.

A municipality is not a sovereign political entity. It is an administrative creature of statute. Its powers are delegated from the province through legislation such as the Local Government Act and the Community Charter.

Remove or void the enabling authority and the municipality loses all governing power.

That means:

• No zoning or land use authority

• No bylaws

• No business licensing

• No property tax enforcement

• No police direction

• No enforcement powers

It is an immediate legal freeze of the municipal apparatus because the authority they rely on has disappeared.

Can Municipalities Simply Continue Operating Anyway?

No. They cannot lawfully act under their own charter. That charter only exists because the provincial legislature granted it.

When the provincial jurisdiction fails, the municipal one fails with it. A city cannot rise above the province that created it. Cities cannot declare emergency powers, self-governance, or continuity of law without constitutional authority.

Even a simple building permit becomes unenforceable because the legal infrastructure behind it no longer exists.

A city clerk cannot legally issue zoning approvals.

A mayor cannot enforce bylaws.

Council resolutions lose force.

If the province collapses jurisdictionally, municipalities fall with it.

What Happens to Municipal Taxation?

This may be the single biggest shock for mayors.

Municipal taxation exists only because provincial law authorizes municipalities to levy property taxes and utility fees. If provincial jurisdiction dissolves, cities cannot legally collect or enforce local taxation.

They cannot:

• levy property tax

• sell tax liens

• assess penalties

• pursue collections

• regulate utilities

Municipalities cannot generate revenue without provincial authorization.

This does not mean chaos. It means the legal authority to tax is suspended until jurisdiction is restored.

What Happens to Local Police?

Many people mistakenly believe municipal police answer to a city council. They do not. They exist under delegated provincial authority and police acts authorized by the province.

If provincial jurisdiction collapses:

• Municipal police cannot enforce municipal bylaws

• Police cannot act under invalid statutes

• City councils cannot direct policing powers

The RCMP or federal authority becomes the only lawful policing structure by default.

What About Mayors and City Councils?

Here is the legal hard truth:

A mayor is not an independent head of government. A mayor is the chair of a local body authorized by provincial statute. If the statute loses authority, the office does as well.

Mayors cannot call elections.

Councils cannot legislate.

Cities cannot regulate.

The entire municipal governance model is suspended.

Would Federal Jurisdiction Take Over Cities?

Not directly.

Just like with the province itself, municipalities do not suddenly become federal property. The federal government does not “run cities.” But federal authority would temporarily backstop critical services until lawful jurisdiction is restored.

We would see temporary administration, maintenance of critical infrastructure, and continued operation of essential services. But the governing power of cities would not continue until a new provincial authority existed.

Which brings us to the key truth:

Municipal power cannot exist without provincial power.

The Most Important Shift Happens in the Public’s Understanding

For the first time in BC history, people are asking questions like:

Who really holds sovereignty over the land?

What is the legal foundation of government?

What happens if that foundation never existed?

Cowichan and Gitxaala did not just challenge the province. They accidentally exposed the fragility of municipal power as well.

Cities have always operated on the assumption that the province existed lawfully. Once that assumption is challenged, every city hall must face the same existential question.

What Happens Next?

The collapse of municipal authority is not the end of civic administration. It is the beginning of a new jurisdictional framework. Municipal administration continues under transitional authority until lawful provincial jurisdiction is restored.

The difference is that:

• Cities can no longer pretend they are sovereign.

• Local government becomes subject to the same constitutional reset.

• Every bylaw, tax, regulation, and municipal office becomes part of the negotiation for lawful governance.

The people of British Columbia are about to learn something powerful:

Government is not permanent.

Only lawful authority is permanent.

And once the public understands that principle, the relationship between citizens and government changes forever.

