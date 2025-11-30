Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

Whenever you speak about jurisdiction collapsing or Quo Warranto being triggered, the number-one fear that enters the conversation is this:

“Do people lose their homes?”

That fear is understandable, because land is the ultimate stake in any political or legal system. Houses, farms, mortgages, title, and private property represent the core of most people’s life savings.

So here is the simple and reassuring truth:

No homeowner is losing their property because the Province cannot prove jurisdiction.

But the system that administers property absolutely changes.

To understand why, you have to understand the first principle of BC land ownership:

Private property exists on top of Aboriginal title.

Land Title Does Not Come From Provincial Sovereignty

People assume the Province is the source of land ownership. That is historically wrong and legally false.

BC’s Torrens system of title registration is a statutory system. It does not create ownership. It recognizes and records it.

The Province never possessed the authority to extinguish Aboriginal title. That is the legal flaw Cowichan exposed. Which means:

The land title system sits on a legal foundation that was never properly established.

And here is the critical insight:

The collapse of jurisdiction does not remove private property.

It exposes the truth that it was never fully secured by the Province.

Imagine there is no spoon…

Land Title Becomes Subject to Negotiation, Not Erasure

If BC cannot demonstrate jurisdiction, then the land title system does not disappear. It becomes part of the constitutional discussion going forward.

This means:

• homeowners are not evicted

• land is not seized

• mortgages do not vanish

• private ownership remains intact

But also:

• land title becomes subject to negotiation with Indigenous jurisdiction

• the Province cannot act as the supreme land authority

• a new legal structure must be created

Private property continues to exist.

The legal framework behind it changes.

Housing Security Increases, Not Decreases

This is where the discussion turns upside-down.

People think Indigenous jurisdiction means insecurity. The opposite is true. When land title is acknowledged as existing under Indigenous title and Crown law, the result is stronger legal certainty, not weaker.

Because now you have two lawful jurisdictions recognizing the same ownership:

• Aboriginal title foundations

• Crown constitutional authority

Right now, BC has neither.

Property is sitting on a broken legal assumption. When the jurisdiction is repaired, the new system is more final, more legitimate, and less vulnerable.

Mortgages, Banks, and Real Estate Remain Valid

Mortgages do not rely on provincial sovereignty. They rely on:

• federal banking law

• contract law

• common law

• security interests recognized by courts

Those do not collapse.

The financial system continues. Mortgage contracts remain binding. Property transfers remain valid. The only thing that changes is the mechanism that records and enforces title.

The registry does not disappear.

Its authority shifts.

The Biggest Myth: “They Will Take Back the Land”

There is no legal mechanism for First Nations, the federal government, or anyone else to expropriate private land simply because jurisdiction was defective.

Courts have already said repeatedly:

• Aboriginal title and private property can coexist

• Crown and Indigenous law can coexist

• land ownership remains protected

What changes is not ownership.

What changes is governance.

BC cannot administer title without showing jurisdiction. That does not mean title disappears. It means the Province loses its monopoly over it.

What Does Change?

This is where the reset becomes obvious:

• land use regulation changes

• zoning authority changes

• the title registry changes

• enforcement authority changes

• permitting and development rules change

These are provincial functions. They rely on provincial jurisdiction. Without jurisdiction, the land title system must be re-anchored in lawful authority.

That authority will include First Nations.

This is the part nobody in Victoria ever wanted to face.

What About People Who Already Own Land?

Their ownership remains.

What changes is the legal framework that recognizes it. Instead of a colonial assumption, title becomes grounded in:

• federal jurisdiction

• constitutional law

• Indigenous title

• negotiated governance

The result is stronger and more legitimate. The uncertainty was always there. Cowichan and Gitxaala did not create it. They exposed it.

The Real Threat Is Not to Homeowners. It Is to Government.

Property is not at risk.

But the Province’s ability to control, tax, regulate, and profit from property absolutely is. That is what collapses when jurisdiction collapses:

• provincial land taxes

• provincial permitting

• provincial zoning

• provincial construction rules

• provincial expropriation powers

All of that authority must be renegotiated.

The Most Important Point

Private property continues.

Homes remain.

Mortgages remain.

Security remains.

What disappears is the illusion that the Province was the source of property rights.

The legal foundation shifts from a colonial assumption to a constitutional truth:

Property is protected by lawful authority, not provincial fiat.

And once that is acknowledged, the people of British Columbia will realize the thing government fears most:

Homeowners are not dependent on government.

Government was dependent on homeowners believing it had jurisdiction.

Share