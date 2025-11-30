Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

If there is one topic that turns a theoretical constitutional defect into a real-world crisis, it is this one. The provincial government of British Columbia does not just operate ministries and departments. It operates a massive parallel government that most citizens never think about:

Crown Corporations

They run essential infrastructure, collect revenue, regulate pricing, issue penalties, and enforce compliance. They generate billions of dollars. They provide electric power, insurance, transportation, utilities, liquor distribution, health administration, and taxation.

And they exist for one reason only:

The Province supposedly has jurisdiction to create them.

Once the Province cannot demonstrate competent jurisdiction, every Crown corporation hits the same brick wall:

Their authority collapses.

Crown Corporations Are Not Governments. They Are Statutory Creatures.

BC Hydro, ICBC, WorkSafeBC, the Transportation Financing Authority, the Liquor Distribution Branch, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, BC Housing — none of these organizations exist because they are “public services.”

They exist for one legal reason:

The provincial legislature enacted them.

Their authority is statutory. Not constitutional.

If the Provincial Legislature did not legally possess jurisdiction, those statutes never had legitimacy in the first place.

And that means:

Crown corporations have no independent authority to continue operating.

This isn’t politics. It’s law.

BC Hydro: The Most Important Example

BC Hydro does not exist because electricity is essential. It exists because of enabling provincial statutes that created the corporation, granted monopoly authority, and defined regulatory power.

Those statutes only exist if BC has lawful jurisdiction.

If the Province cannot demonstrate jurisdiction:

• The monopoly collapses

• The regulatory authority collapses

• The rate-setting authority collapses

• The enforcement authority collapses

BC Hydro cannot simply continue by momentum. It is a legal creature of the provincial legislature.

Remove lawful jurisdiction and its governing statutes fall.

Federal authority may step in temporarily to maintain the grid, but the legal foundation of the Crown corporation itself disappears until jurisdiction is restored.

ICBC: The Billion-Dollar Elephant in the Room

ICBC is not a private insurer. It is a compulsory public insurance scheme created by provincial statute and enforced under provincial law.

If the Province cannot prove competent jurisdiction:

• ICBC loses its authority to require insurance

• It loses authority to issue penalties

• It loses authority to revoke or suspend licenses

• It loses authority to collect premiums

• It loses its statutory monopoly

The insurance system instantly becomes unenforceable.

Contracts can remain valid. But enforcement becomes impossible.

This is one of the most powerful examples of why jurisdiction is not a theoretical problem. It reaches directly into the wallets of ordinary citizens.

Carbon Taxes and Environmental Levies

Every carbon tax in British Columbia is a provincial statutory instrument. Every penalty, levy, fine, surcharge, and regulatory measure relies on provincial jurisdiction.

Once jurisdiction collapses:

• Carbon taxes cannot be collected

• Carbon penalties cannot be enforced

• Regulatory schemes freeze

• Environmental compliance cannot continue

This is not a policy debate anymore. It is legal reality.

The law only exists if the jurisdiction exists.

What Happens to Crown Corporation Revenue?

Billions in annual revenue are collected under authority that may never have been legitimate. Once jurisdiction is challenged, those revenue streams freeze until lawful authority is restored.

Neither Crown corporations nor the Province can enforce:

• debt collection

• penalties

• fees

• rate increases

• premium hikes

• disconnections or service cancellations

The lack of jurisdiction shuts down the enforcement engine.

Does This Mean These Institutions Disappear?

No. They do not vanish.

Crown corporations cannot operate their governing authority. But the infrastructure they operate still needs to function. Power still needs to flow. Cars still need to be insured. Ports still need to be run. Liquor still needs to be distributed.

This is why federal custodial authority exists.

The federal government would temporarily assume administrative oversight of essential systems until a lawful provincial government is re-established.

The corporations continue to exist as infrastructure.

But not as legal authorities.

The Hidden Theme Nobody in Government Wants To Say Out Loud

Every Crown corporation is a hostage to jurisdiction. They are not independent actors. They do not exist because “government says so.” They exist because law grants them the power.

Take away lawful jurisdiction and the “power” becomes illusion.

It does not matter how big the corporation is.

The law either exists or it doesn’t.

Citizens Do Not Realize How Much Power They Really Have

For decades, people assumed the government was permanent and unstoppable. Cowichan and Gitxaala revealed the opposite:

• Government is temporary

• Law is conditional

• Authority must be proven

If BC cannot answer Quo Warranto, it does not merely lose the right to govern. It loses the right to command its entire economic footprint.

Crown corporations, taxation, and regulatory enforcement become paralyzed. And the people finally see the truth:

The Province was never sovereign above them.

It only ever borrowed that authority.

