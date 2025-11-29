Many readers have been asking about “what’s next” and about how BC will even have an election if the Elections Act is “void ab initio.” Let’s begin with the analogy I sent to a friend yesterday, because it is the best way to understand the principle:

Quo warranto is not a lawsuit. You don’t sue the government. You simply demand:

“Show me your authority.”

It’s like a police officer pulling you over and saying, “Show me your license.” If you cannot produce it, you’re not arrested for a crime; you simply cannot continue driving. The officer has to intervene, because the legal operating framework is gone.

That is exactly what Quo Warranto does to governments.

And here’s the part people are missing: if the Province of British Columbia cannot demonstrate competent jurisdiction after the Cowichan ruling, the province collapses legally. Not politically. Legally. The Elections Act vanishes. Elections BC loses authority. The legislative assembly ceases to be legitimate. The entire statutory structure is rendered void ab initio.

This isn’t “radical.” This is the logic of constitutional foundations.

What Happens When Competent Jurisdiction Cannot Be Proven?

Here’s the sequence. It is surprisingly simple.

When a government cannot demonstrate lawful jurisdiction:

• Its authority disappears with the defective legal root.

• The legislature cannot lawfully continue.

• Provincial statutes lose force because there is no valid enabling authority.

• Elections cannot be held because there is no valid Elections Act.

• Executive power fails because it derives from the legislative framework.

The result is not chaos. It is something lawyers call a sovereignty vacuum.

Government authority doesn’t fade away slowly. It collapses immediately when jurisdiction cannot be demonstrated.

Most people have never imagined this because they assume “government always continues.” But the Constitution doesn’t guarantee that. It only guarantees lawful authority.

If BC Falls Out of Lawful Jurisdiction, Who Runs BC?

This question has been coming up constantly:

Would another province take over? Alberta? Saskatchewan? Ottawa? A court-appointed administrator?

And the answer is decisive and crystal clear:

Another province cannot step in. Provinces have no power over one another. They are co-equal constitutional entities.

Only one entity remains capable of emergency authority if BC cannot legally govern:

The Crown in Right of Canada, meaning the federal government.

And even then, it is not a takeover. It is a caretaker role. For one simple reason:

Ottawa cannot fix BC’s jurisdictional defect. It cannot restore the Elections Act. It cannot simply declare the province operational again.

Because the defect originates in the failure to address Indigenous title.

Why Indigenous Title Becomes the Key

People keep avoiding this, but once jurisdiction collapses, the constitutional logic traps everyone in the same outcome:

The Province of British Columbia cannot exist legally without a formal settlement of Indigenous title.

That means the following becomes mandatory:

• The Province must negotiate.

• First Nations must be at the table.

• A new legal and constitutional structure must be agreed upon.

• A new Elections Act and new governance framework must be created.

Whether people want it or not, Cowichan and Gitxaala push BC to a constitutional reckoning.

If jurisdiction fails, there is no longer any choice. It becomes the only path forward.

What About Elections?

Here is the biggest political shock:

No Election Can Be Held Under The Current Legal Order

You cannot run elections under a void legal instrument. You cannot return a government using an invalid Elections Act. You cannot issue writs. Elections BC cannot function.

The entire “snap election” fantasy collapses. The status of MLAs collapses. The legal status of the Premier collapses. The administrative apparatus vanishes.

Nothing can proceed until jurisdiction is proven or rebuilt.

So What Does Ottawa Actually Do?

Ottawa does not appoint a new Premier. Ottawa does not impose policy. Ottawa does not govern BC permanently.

It only has the constitutional authority to do one thing:

Assume temporary custodial administration of the province until BC restores competent jurisdiction.

Think of it as trusteeship. Not leadership.

And there is historical precedent for federal custodial intervention in cases where a province or territory cannot legally constitute government. But it is always temporary. Always emergency-based. And always ends when local legality is restored.

So What Are We Really Left With?

A very short list of possible paths forward:

• Federal temporary trusteeship

• Negotiation between BC and the Indigenous title holders

• Creation of a new Elections Act and enabling statute

• Formation of a new constitutional governance framework

• Only then can an election take place

This is not a political issue. It is a constitutional inevitability.

Why Quo Warranto Matters

This entire mechanism is triggered only when someone demands jurisdiction. Not when someone protests. Not when someone petitions. Not when people complain online.

Quo Warranto is the sovereign remedy that forces the authority to show the legal root.

It is the legal equivalent of:

“Produce your license or stop driving.”

And if the Province cannot produce competent jurisdiction, the legal machinery ceases to exist until jurisdiction is fixed.

The Conversation We Must Now Have Publicly

People are waking up to the possibility that BC is operating under a legal illusion: a government exercising authority that was never lawfully obtained.

If the Province cannot respond to Quo Warranto and demonstrate jurisdiction, the collapse is not revolutionary. It is procedural. It is constitutional. It is lawful.

And it ends the moment a new authority is properly constituted.

It is that simple.

What Happens to the Police, RCMP, Courts, and Provincial Agencies?

This is the first question everyone asks because it gets to daily life. The surprising answer:

They immediately fall into limbo.

Provincial statutes are the enabling instruments for policing, taxation, Crown corporations, regulatory authorities, and the entire court system. When jurisdiction collapses:

• Police cannot enforce provincial statutes

• Provincial courts cannot claim authority

• Provincial ministries cannot issue directives

• Crown agencies cannot operate under defective authority

Criminal law still functions because that is federal. But everything created under provincial law becomes disabled unless or until a temporary legal order is established.

That means civil enforcement, traffic law, health authority mandates, environmental regulation, provincial taxation, business licensing – all of it loses statutory force.

This is why the province would have to be placed in a trusteeship model until lawful authority is restored.

What Happens to Taxes?

People assume the government would keep collecting revenue.

It can’t.

Once jurisdiction fails, the legal basis for provincial tax law disappears. Remember: the authority to collect taxation is derived from legislation passed by a lawful assembly. If the assembly loses legal standing, so do all the taxes enacted under it.

Income tax and sales tax under federal law continue. But provincial taxation collapses.

The province cannot continue spending, either. The Treasury Board and Ministry of Finance do not possess independent constitutional authority. They act by statutory empowerment. Without it, their authority disappears.

What Happens to the Courts?

This is where it becomes even more dramatic.

The Provincial Court and Supreme Court of British Columbia do not exist because “we always had courts.” They exist because statutes and the legislature authorize them. If the legislature did not lawfully possess jurisdiction to create them, their authority ceases.

Two big consequences follow:

• BC courts lose standing

• Only federally constituted courts can function

Federal courts can continue to hear federal matters. But provincial matters are dead until lawful jurisdiction is reconstituted.

This also implies:

The Provincial Court cannot simply process criminal charges under provincial legislation. Many civil and administrative matters vanish until new authority is created.

What Happens to Elections BC?

This is the most consequential point in the entire crisis.

Elections BC’s authority is purely statutory. It is a creature of legislation. It has no inherent or constitutional existence.

If the elections statute is void, Elections BC as an institution loses the capacity to operate or conduct elections.

No writs.

No ballots.

No spending rules.

No campaign.

No returning officers.

Nothing.

There is no workaround. It is a total legal shutdown of the electoral machine.

How Fast Could a New Elections Act Be Drafted?

Not quickly.

People think government can simply say “Let’s write a new one.” But nothing can be drafted until the larger jurisdictional defect is resolved. And jurisdiction cannot be resolved without establishing legal authority over the land.

The only lawful path is negotiation between the Crown and the Indigenous authority holding underlying title.

That negotiation could take months or longer. And until it is done, nobody can write a new Elections Act because nobody has the authority to do it.

Government is paralyzed until jurisdiction is settled.

What About Property and Land Title?

This is the biggest public anxiety.

Land Title in BC exists under a statutory Torrens system. That means the validity of ownership does not come from ancient common law, but from provincial statute.

If BC never possessed lawful jurisdiction, then land title has always existed under a defective legal foundation.

But there is an important distinction here:

Title is not erased.

Title becomes subject to renegotiation.

Nobody loses their home. Nobody gets evicted. Nobody gets expropriated.

But everyone becomes aware of the truth:

Land title was always held subject to Aboriginal title.

And Cowichan has placed that truth on the record.

Would Indigenous Governments Try to Take Over BC?

No. That isn’t even legally possible.

They cannot govern a province they did not create. They cannot seize the provincial treasury. They cannot become the legislature.

They become a party at the table.

This is the critical structural shift:

The provincial government is no longer sovereign above them. The First Nations become joint holders of the negotiations that create the replacement jurisdiction.

What Demands Would First Nations Likely Make?

Based purely on existing treaties, court cases, and UNDRIP-based negotiations, expect this:

• Constitutional recognition of shared jurisdiction

• A new legislative framework that respects aboriginal title

• Formal participation in Crown decision-making

• Guaranteed representation in governance

This is not a takeover.

It is the birth of the lawful Province of British Columbia for the first time.

What Does the Federal Government Actually Do During This Transition?

Ottawa does not become the government.

It becomes the trustee until a lawful provincial government is reconstituted. Its role would be:

• Backstop essential services

• Prevent collapse of civil order

• Support negotiations

• Maintain federal jurisdiction

Think of it as a constitutional emergency brake. Not a seizure of power.

How Long Could BC Function Without a Government?

Longer than people think, because federal jurisdiction covers a lot of the major pillars:

• Criminal law

• Border, currency, banking

• National security

• International treaties

• Federal taxation

• The Canadian Charter

But daily administration, health care, schools, courts, highways, permits, land use, business regulation – all of these freeze until negotiation produces lawful authority.

The Bottom Line That Almost Nobody Understands

BC never had the authority it assumed it did. The Crown never lawfully extinguished Indigenous title. Cowichan put that on record. Gitxaala is reinforcing it.

Quo Warranto doesn’t provoke an election.

It forces the legal system to acknowledge the defect.

And when that defect is acknowledged, the entire provincial legal order goes into suspension until lawful jurisdiction is established.

The result is not anarchy.

It is constitutional reset.

The Most Important Political Question in BC Right Now

Who has the courage to force the question?

Because the moment someone files Quo Warranto demanding proof of jurisdiction, there are only two outcomes:

BC proves its jurisdiction (unlikely),

or BC collapses into a custodial transition until jurisdiction is rebuilt.

Either way, the lie is over.

One Final Question: What About Inmates Serving Provincial Time?

This is where the implications get painfully real.

Sentences of two years less a day are administered under provincial authority. Those inmates are not held by the federal government. They are held under provincial jurisdiction, inside provincial corrections institutions, under provincial enabling statutes.

If the jurisdictional foundation collapses, you cannot continue incarcerating someone under a legal authority that no longer exists.

That does not mean a mass release. It means the legal basis for the detention has to be transferred to the only functioning jurisdiction left — the federal Crown. They would have to assume custodial responsibility until lawful provincial jurisdiction is restored.

It becomes a constitutional emergency that cannot be ignored. The system would have to confront it immediately.

Nobody in government wants to talk about this. But it is one of the clearest examples of why jurisdiction either exists — or it doesn’t. There is no “partial authority” in the law.

Where We Go From Here

We have only just opened the door on this topic. The Cowichan ruling isn’t a minor court case. It is the legal earthquake that reveals the entire foundation of BC governance was never settled.

In the next articles we will look at:

• What happens to municipalities and city governments

• What happens to provincial inmates, parolees, and probation supervision

• Can provincial taxation be challenged or refunded

• What role the Lieutenant Governor can or cannot play

• Whether Ottawa might try to delay or obstruct the transition

• Who has the legal standing to initiate Quo Warranto

• What happens to BC Hydro, ICBC, carbon taxes, and Crown corporations

• Whether private prosecution becomes easier or harder

• What happens to land title, property, and housing security

These aren’t academic questions anymore. They are operational questions. Citizens are asking them for the first time in living memory because they see what the courts have now acknowledged:

British Columbia has never resolved the legal foundation of its own existence.

We are about to have the most important constitutional conversation in the history of the province. And unlike every other time, the public is involved.

The next article begins with the municipalities.

