Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

For generations, British Columbians have lived under a political illusion: that government authority flows downward from the Province. That the state sits above the people. That citizens are merely subjects of provincial statutes, regulations, and mandates.

Cowichan shatters that illusion.

Once jurisdiction is questioned, and the Province cannot prove lawful authority, the balance of power shifts instantly and dramatically:

Citizens do not fall under government.

Government falls under citizens.

This is the most important legal and political change in modern BC history.

When Government Authority Fails, Citizen Rights Don’t Shrink—They Expand

There is no legal vacuum. There is a jurisdictional reset. And during that reset, three pillars remain fully operational:

• Federal law

• The Charter of Rights and Freedoms

• Common law and contractual law

These continue to protect citizens even when provincial government collapses.

This is the part most people have never understood:

Your rights do not come from the Province.

They exist even when the Province cannot.

Citizens Gain Standing Instead of Losing It

Under ordinary circumstances, the Province controls:

• the courts

• the prosecution system

• civil enforcement

• administrative decision-making

• regulatory compliance

But if the Province cannot demonstrate jurisdiction, those systems cannot enforce provincial law.

That means the citizen’s legal standing expands.

Private prosecution becomes more possible.

Constitutional challenges become stronger.

Judicial review becomes harder to block.

Government action becomes easier to contest.

For the first time in our history, the Province cannot hide behind its own machinery.

Municipalities and Corporations Can No Longer Bully Citizens

Municipal governments, Crown corporations, and provincial ministries rely on statutory authority. When jurisdiction disappears, their power disappears.

That means:

• licensing authority collapses

• municipal bylaws freeze

• BC Hydro and ICBC lose enforcement

• Ministries cannot rely on mandates

Citizens stop being ruled by bureaucratic fiat.

The Citizen Becomes the Sole Guardian of Legitimacy

This is the reversal that changes everything.

When provincial jurisdiction is questioned, the state must justify itself to the citizen. The citizen becomes the one asking:

“Show me your authority.”

Government no longer presumes compliance.

Government must secure consent.

That is the first time in our history that the relationship becomes voluntary instead of imposed.

Public Action Becomes More Powerful Than Political Process

Under normal governance, political action is symbolic. You can protest, petition, vote, and complain—but the state remains immune. During the reset, the opposite becomes true:

The Province cannot act without citizen participation.

Citizens are no longer spectators. They are participants in the constitutional reset.

This is where citizen power peaks:

• civil society organizes

• private legal action becomes possible

• public pressure becomes binding

• accountability becomes unavoidable

Suddenly, political power doesn’t come from Victoria.

It comes from the people.

Government Cannot Exercise Force Without Jurisdiction

This is the largest psychological shift.

The Province no longer has the ability to compel:

• taxation

• court orders

• fines

• permits

• audits

• licensing

• civil enforcement

Government becomes dependent on citizens acknowledging its authority. When citizens reject illegal authority, and the courts agree, the Province has no recourse.

The rule of law becomes citizen-based instead of state-based.

The Reset Raises Citizen Responsibility

This is not a revolution. It is a transfer of obligation.

Citizens will have to:

• defend their rights

• stand up for their communities

• participate in rebuilding governance

• contribute to the constitutional reset

The reset demands more, not less, from the citizen.

But it also gives more power than ever before.

The Province Will Not Be the One to Lead the Reset

This might be the single most important realization.

Once jurisdiction collapses, the Province cannot lead the transition. It does not have the authority. The leadership comes from:

• First Nations

• the federal Crown

• the courts

• civic society

• and the citizenry

Citizen power is not a side effect.

It is the center of the reset.

The Most Important Transformation

Citizens stop being governed by assumption and begin being governed by consent. This is the fundamental shift Cowichan sets in motion.

Government power shrinks.

Citizen power expands.

Jurisdiction is rebuilt from the ground up.

For the first time, BC’s government does not sit above the people—it sits beside them.

The Province does not survive by force anymore.

It survives by legitimacy.

