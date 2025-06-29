British Columbia is stuck. And everyone knows it.

Stuck in endless court challenges.

Stuck in overlapping jurisdictions.

Stuck in a political quagmire that keeps First Nations in poverty while big government, big banks, and big NGOs get richer.

The heart of the problem? Land.

Land claims, unresolved titles, overlapping governance, and a constitutional mess made worse by the province’s embrace of UNDRIP—the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples—without clear public debate or legal finality.

But here’s the truth no one wants to say out loud:

British Columbia’s land question can be solved.

In fact, it already was—just next door, in Alaska.

Alaska Faced the Same Crisis. But They Solved It.

In 1971, the U.S. Congress passed one of the boldest pieces of legislation in North American history:

The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA).

It came about because oil had been discovered on Alaska’s North Slope. But Native Alaskans—Inuit, Aleuts, and other Indigenous groups—asserted ownership over nearly 80% of Alaska’s territory.

The government couldn’t build pipelines.

Oil companies couldn’t drill.

Investors couldn’t invest.

And the Indigenous peoples?

They couldn’t access the capital or security needed to thrive.

Rather than drag it through the courts for decades (like BC is doing), the U.S. government and Native leaders sat down—and solved it.

Here’s What the ANCSA Did:

Extinguished all aboriginal title—but in exchange for major benefits:

$962.5 million in compensation

44 million acres of land title returned to Native ownership

Creation of Native-run for-profit corporations that would hold and manage land, resources, and business operations

These corporations—owned by Native shareholders—became economic powerhouses. They run construction companies, oil services, air transport, fisheries, tourism, and tech ventures.

To this day, Alaskan Natives receive annual dividends from their corporations. They have economic freedom. Property rights. A real seat at the table.

They didn’t need UN declarations, endless treaty negotiations, or lawyers dragging out claims for 30 years.

They got a one-time deal—and then they got to work.

BC’s System Is a Mess—On Purpose

In BC, the vast majority of land was never part of historical treaties. The government continues to acknowledge “unceded territory”—but instead of fixing it, they weaponize it.

Now, under UNDRIP and the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), every development project faces another layer of confusion:

Who has authority?

Who needs to be consulted?

Is consent required or just “consideration”?

What happens when one Nation agrees and another doesn’t?

This isn’t reconciliation—it’s paralysis.

And it doesn’t serve anybody—Indigenous or not.

Worse, it’s being manipulated by foreign-funded NGOs, legal cartels, and politically connected consultants who make money on conflict—not resolution.

A Path Forward—Inspired by Alaska

It’s time for British Columbia to do something bold:

Follow the Alaska model.

Here’s how that could look:

Extinguish overlapping land claims through a one-time comprehensive settlement. Return substantial tracts of land with title—not as Crown land “stewardship,” but as privately held, tradeable, mortgageable property. Establish regional economic development corporations, owned by Indigenous shareholders, run like businesses—not under political patronage. Provide capital injection to these corporations in place of ongoing program dependency. End the “Indigenous as wards of the state” model. Embrace sovereignty through commerce, not bureaucracy.

This model would create thousands of jobs.

It would unlock billions in investment.

And most importantly—it would bring pride, ownership, and a future to communities that have been sidelined by red tape and token gestures.

What About the Indian Act? Good Riddance.

In a sovereign British Columbia, the Indian Act would no longer apply. That’s not a threat—it’s liberation. For too long, this outdated federal statute has:

Denied Indigenous individuals full property rights

Restricted autonomy over land use and development

Created dependency through government programs instead of economic empowerment

A new BC constitutional framework could replace the Indian Act with true Indigenous self-governance, land ownership, and business freedom.

Just like in Alaska, where Native corporations brought dignity, dividends, and destiny back to their people—without being controlled by Ottawa.

This is not about separation—it’s about sovereignty and self-determination for everyone.

Imagine This:

A young Nlaka’pamux entrepreneur in Merritt launching a logistics company on Indigenous-owned rail corridors.

A Heiltsuk-owned oceanfront resort in Bella Bella—backed by corporate financing from its own Native economic development fund.

Tahltan engineers building micro-hydro projects across the Northwest under a shareholder-run energy company.

Real ownership. Real wealth. Real opportunity.

First Nations Are Not the Problem. The System Is.

Too often, political insiders blame First Nations for blocking development or stalling resource projects.

But the truth is, many Indigenous communities want development. Want investment. Want to own and lead.

What they don’t want?

To be held hostage by lawyers, gatekeepers, or billion-dollar NGOs claiming to speak on their behalf.

The Alaska model proved that once Indigenous people are given ownership, capital, and clarity—they thrive.

BC Can Be Next—But Only If We Demand It

British Columbia doesn’t need more “reconciliation commissions” or 25-year negotiation pipelines.

It needs one bold move.

A single settlement agreement, province-wide.

Finality. Ownership. A reset of the land question—forever.

This would open the door to a citizen-led, commerce-first future, where Indigenous and non-Indigenous people live, work, and build together on land that is finally, truly… theirs.

No more leases.

No more legal limbo.

No more Crown land lockdown.

Just land. Freedom. And opportunity—for everyone.

Time to Stop Managing the Problem. Time to Solve It.

BC doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel.

It just needs to follow a road that’s already been paved—through mountains, over permafrost, and into prosperity.

The road runs north.

To Alaska.

Let’s bring that road home.

