When people first understand that BC cannot continue governing without competent jurisdiction, the next question is inevitable:

If the Province is legally disabled, who governs in the meantime?

The surprising answer is this:

A transitional government is not a revolution, a coup, or a replacement regime. It is a legally structured temporary authority that protects order, services, rights, and the public interest while jurisdiction is rebuilt.

In other words:

The Province may stop governing.

But the government does not disappear.

It changes form.

The First Principle of the Transitional Government

A transitional government exists to preserve continuity — not to impose policy.

Its only constitutional purposes are:

maintain civil order

protect the public interest

preserve essential services

safeguard the legitimacy of the reset

A transitional administration is not a government of power.

It is a government of restraint.

It does not legislate.

It manages.

Who Leads the Transitional Phase?

Once provincial jurisdiction collapses, only three lawful actors remain:

The federal Crown

Indigenous title holders

The judiciary

These are the only authorities whose legitimacy is not dependent on the provincial Elections Act.

That means the transitional government is formed through a constitutional arrangement between these three actors.

It is not run by the Province.

It is not directed by parties.

It is not partisan.

The Province Shifts from “Government” to “Participant”

The Province does not disappear. It loses unilateral authority. It still has:

infrastructure

bureaucracy

administrative capacity

institutional memory

But it does not govern. It participates.

It becomes one party at the table — not the supreme authority at the table.

This is the first major realignment of power in provincial history.

What Does the Transitional Government Actually Do?

It keeps the machine of daily life functioning:

policing (through federal and shared jurisdiction)

civil service administration

public safety and utilities

public health and emergency services

courts and justice under federal law

The purpose is simple:

Maintain stability while legitimacy is rebuilt.

It does not legislate.

It does not tax.

It does not regulate.

It does not issue mandates.

It only maintains continuity.

What It Does Not Do

This is just as important:

It does not pass new statutes.

It does not run elections.

It does not use ministerial mandates.

It does not enforce void legislation.

A transitional government is not empowered to rule.

It is empowered to preserve order until lawful authority returns.

Decision Making During the Transition

Governance shifts from a top-down hierarchy to a shared-authority model. Decision-making happens through:

negotiated constitutional discussions

judicial oversight

participation of Indigenous governments

limited federal custodial powers

The goal is not to dictate future government.

It is to create the conditions where a new one can be formed lawfully.

What the Transitional Government Looks Like Structurally

Most analysts agree it will resemble a model with:

continued delivery of essential services

federal policing and judicial continuity

a tri-partite constitutional negotiation team

a temporary administrative framework protecting basic governance

You can think of it as:

Administration without legislation.

Authority without domination.

Government without presumption.

Citizens Become More Central, Not Less

This is one of the defining characteristics of the reset.

During the transitional phase:

citizens hold the legitimacy

First Nations hold jurisdictional leverage

the Province holds infrastructure

federal courts hold constitutional continuity

Government power depends on consent, not assumption.

That has never been true in BC before.

How Long Does the Transitional Government Last?

As long as required — and not one day longer.

It exists only until:

jurisdiction is re-established

a new Elections Act is drafted

First Nations and Crown reach a lawful settlement

the Province regains lawful authority

Then authority returns to the new provincial structure.

This is not permanent.

It is a bridge.

The Key Lesson

A transitional government does not look like the current one, because its purpose is different.

Old government: holds power.

Transitional government: preserves order.

Old government: assumes jurisdiction.

Transitional government: waits for it to be restored.

Old government: controls citizens.

Transitional government: protects citizens.

The entire frame flips.

