This piece was inspired by UK Journalist, Pat Condell.

Welcome to Progressive Utopia

If you’re wondering why the society you grew up in feels like it’s being pulled out from under you like a rug, here’s why:

While you weren’t paying attention, your wholesome values were quietly reclassified as ugly prejudices.

Now, you are the problem.

You believe in free speech? No—you believe in hate speech. Congratulations, you’re now a criminal.

You value democratic sovereignty? Then clearly, you’re a xenophobe and a fascist. No platform for you.

You want a secular society? Well, now you’re an Islamophobic racist, spreading hate.

And you’d better be using the “correct” pronouns, too, or risk being excluded—for the sake of inclusion.

In short: there’s no place for you, or anyone like you, in the bright new tomorrow they’re building.

An entire generation has been thoroughly brainwashed through a “progressive” education system that despises Western culture and everything you hold dear.

There’s been a climate change you didn’t see coming—the climate has turned against you and your so-called “privilege.”

And, without putting too fine a point on it, your presence is no longer required.

The fastest way to destroy a civilization is to teach its young not to respect its foundations.

Mission accomplished.

Today’s generation has been taught not to treasure free speech—the very cornerstone of our civilization—but to fear it, to despise it, to run from it into emotional safe spaces.

They now believe that hurting someone’s feelings is equivalent to cracking their skull.

This tyranny of feelings has been carefully nurtured to breed a generation of emotional casualties, professional victims, and moral half-wits—

a generation that rushes to sign petitions to silence ideas they dislike, never imagining the knife could one day turn against them.

They’re so eager to saw off the branch they’re sitting on, it’s almost as if they were programmed.

If you think the truth is your weapon—think again.

The truth is now incorrect, and therefore inadmissible.

Think you have the law on your side?

Forget it.

The law protects feelings now—but not your feelings.

Your feelings are categorized as hate.

Maybe you appeal to your “right to free expression” under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?

Nice try.

In today’s real world, human rights don’t apply to the wrong opinions.

And in case you’re wondering: yes, the wrong opinions are defined as hate.

Understand this:

When engineering a captive, self-policing society of petty censors, you cannot allow rational arguments to upset the emotional order.

So rational arguments now rank below feelings.

You may have noticed this when you were banned from social media.

Rational arguments that hurt someone’s feelings?

They are labeled hate, and erased.

You see, progressive moral righteousness invents the rules as it goes, because it has itself on its side.

You can’t win.

They won’t listen to your arguments as they beat you down with buzzwords and slogans.

They won’t debate you. That debate is illegitimate.

Instead, they label you a racist monster, an agent of division, a spreader of hate.

They target people like you for purging—aggressively, proudly—as if they were removing a cancer from society.

Just so you know what you’re dealing with here:

Welcome to Progressive Utopia.

Where everything is tolerated—

except you.

You can strip away the symbols.

You can rewrite the history.

You can smear the people who built the world you stand on.

But truth doesn’t vanish because it’s unpopular.

It waits.

And it never forgets.

You might exile us today.

You might shame us, silence us, erase us from your controlled platforms.

But history has a habit of remembering who stood tall when it mattered…

and who sold their soul for the comfort of the mob.

