For months, I had written off the Conservative Party of British Columbia. I had completely lost hope.

Let’s be honest.

After the collapse of BC United, the Conservative Party was flooded with former liberals. Career politicians. Policy managers. Status quo operators. Many of them carrying the same worldview that has driven this province into decline — just under a different banner.

I said so publicly.

I explored alternatives.

I entertained the possibility of OneBC.

I made the case for a strong independent contingent in the Legislature.

Because British Columbia cannot survive another cycle of managerial “woke conservatism” dressed up as reform.

We need builders — not bureaucrats.

Then something changed.

Two days ago, Jordan Kealy — one of the few independent MLAs in this province I genuinely respect — gave his wholehearted endorsement to Warren Hamm.

That got my attention.

If you know me, you know I don’t move lightly on political endorsements. But when a principled independent backs someone inside a party machine, it deserves serious examination.

So I did my homework.

Who Is Warren Hamm?

Warren Hamm isn’t a career politician.

He’s a Helicopter Maintenance Engineer — a man who has spent his life in the trades, keeping complex machines safe and operational. He understands systems. He understands consequences. And he understands that when something fails, you don’t blame the weather — you fix the structure.

That matters.

British Columbia doesn’t need another policy theorist. We need someone who knows how things actually work — and how they break.

His message is simple:

Builders, not bureaucrats.

Growth first. Prosperity follows.

And for the first time in a long while, that message doesn’t sound like a slogan. It sounds like a plan rooted in lived experience.

Why I Lost Faith in the Party

Let’s not pretend.

The Conservative Party has been carrying baggage.

Insiders.

Strategic gatekeepers.

Former BC United operators repositioning themselves.

Many genuine conservatives in this province — the grassroots, the small business owners, the tradespeople, the rural communities — have felt alienated.

They don’t want managerial progressivism in a blue jacket.

They want economic growth.

They want cultural stability.

They want sanity restored to governance.

And they do not want a leader who bends to activist ideology to appease media narratives.

That was my hesitation.

Why This Is Different

Jordan Kealy’s endorsement changes the calculus.

Kealy has proven he is willing to stand alone when necessary. He is not easily co-opted. His support suggests that Warren Hamm is not a placeholder candidate — he is a genuine reformer.

And here’s the critical point:

The insiders will throw everything at him. Bank on it!

Leadership races are not won by ideas alone. They are fought with organizational power, internal alliances, and institutional resistance.

If Warren Hamm is as authentic as he appears, the establishment wing of the party will attempt to neutralize him.

That tells you everything you need to know.

A Real Conservative Moment

British Columbia is at a crossroads.

The NDP continues to expand state management across nearly every sector of life.

Affordability is collapsing.

Energy policy is self-sabotage.

Crime and disorder erode community confidence.

We cannot survive another term of ideological governance detached from economic reality.

But equally, we cannot survive a fake opposition that preserves the same worldview under a different label.

Warren Hamm represents something different.

He represents the possibility that the Conservative Party could return to first principles:

Economic growth

Personal responsibility

Limited but effective government

Respect for working people

Builders, not bureaucrats

Will He Win?

That’s the real question.

Leadership races are brutal.

Machines defend themselves.

Gatekeepers protect their influence.

But if grassroots conservatives mobilize — if the members decide they want a genuine conservative rather than a managerial placeholder — Warren Hamm has a real path.

And if he pulls it off, he will have my support.

Not because of party loyalty.

Because of principle.

I am not interested in blue labels.

I am interested in structural reform.

If Warren Hamm can lead that reform from within the Conservative Party of British Columbia, then the party is worth re-engaging.

If not, British Columbians will continue looking elsewhere.

Growth first. Prosperity follows. Everything else becomes possible.

That’s not just a slogan.

It may be the last off-ramp this province has.

If this idea appeals to you, then visit this site sign Warren’s nomination form. This is the first barricade the establishment puts up. Let’s knock it down!



👉 Sign Warren’s nomination papers HERE

