When a group of Cree leaders in Alberta issues a letter demanding the Premier “cease and desist” from allowing a public referendum on separation, it becomes necessary to confront the situation with clarity and courage.

Their message claims that Alberta’s pursuit of democratic expression is a breach of Treaties 6, 7, and 8. It accuses Premier Smith of enabling “a fanatical cell of individuals” and manufacturing a national crisis—just as, according to them, Canadians should be uniting against Donald Trump’s America.

This letter isn’t a defense of Treaty rights. It’s an attempt to weaponize them to shut down debate, democracy, and the voice of 4 million Albertans.

Let’s set the record straight.

Treaty Rights Are Not a Gag Order on Democracy

Treaties 6, 7, and 8 are solemn agreements between sovereign Indigenous nations and the Crown—not with provinces, not with premiers, and certainly not with Alberta voters.

These treaties affirm mutual obligations: access to healthcare, education, and peaceful coexistence. They do not give any Indigenous group the power to veto a provincial referendum. That’s not how treaties work, and it’s not how democracy works.

Alberta’s right to pose questions about its future within—or beyond—Confederation falls under the democratic jurisdiction of its citizens, not the dictates of unelected activists or special interest groups.

You Can’t Preach Sovereignty and Deny It to Others

Indigenous nations are entitled to assert their right to self-determination. But they are not entitled to deny that same right to others.

Sovereignty is not a one-way street.

If it’s legitimate for Indigenous groups to discuss self-government, resource control, and separation from Canada, then it’s just as legitimate for Alberta to explore those same conversations. That’s what equality under law means.

What we’re witnessing here is not a call for justice—it’s reverse colonial gatekeeping, where one group demands special jurisdiction while rejecting the same freedom for others.

The People Are the Authority—Not Ottawa, Not Treaties

Canada’s Constitution recognizes the right of provinces to amend their constitutions and conduct referenda. This is not a hostile act. This is the very essence of self-governance.

Trying to block that right by invoking treaty law that predates the creation of Alberta is a legal dead end and a moral overreach. Suggesting that Albertans have no say over the future of their province because of Crown treaties is a form of democratic disenfranchisement.

Let’s be blunt: This isn’t about the law. It’s about trying to silence dissent.

“If You Don’t Like It, Leave” Cuts Both Ways

The letter ends with a smug ultimatum: if citizens don’t like living on Treaty lands, they can apply for citizenship elsewhere.

That’s rich coming from people who claim to stand for inclusion and reconciliation.

Using “Treaty lands” as a weapon to expel dissenters isn’t just arrogant—it’s hypocritical. If that’s your tone, then be prepared for the inevitable reply:

If you don’t like Alberta’s democratic process, you’re welcome to appeal to Ottawa—a government that routinely ignores, dismisses, and exploits Alberta to feed a bloated, debt-ridden, centralized agenda.

This Isn’t About Donald Trump

Let’s deal with the elephant in the room. Invoking Donald Trump in a letter about Alberta’s domestic affairs is a rhetorical stunt—not a legal argument.

This isn’t about American politics. It’s about Ottawa’s failures:

A carbon tax punishing rural families and energy workers

Pipelines blocked while foreign oil is imported

A debt spiral with no end in sight

Constant demonization of Alberta’s culture, industries, and values

The unity crisis wasn’t created by Danielle Smith. It was created by decades of political and economic betrayal by Eastern elites who think Alberta’s role is to work, shut up, and pay.

Bottom Line: Respect Must Be Mutual

Treaty rights are real. Indigenous sovereignty is legitimate. But respect must go both ways.

You cannot defend one group’s autonomy while attacking another’s right to even ask the question.

Alberta is not asking for war—it’s asking for a vote. And if that scares you, the problem isn’t Alberta. The problem is that you fear the answer.

In a free country, the people always get the final say. Not politicians. Not Ottawa. And not you.

