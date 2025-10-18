Disclaimer: Independent Voice. Unshakable Belief. I am not a member of the OneBC party. I do not work for them, speak on their behalf, or receive any form of compensation or direction from their team. I write as a completely independent voice — a political pundit and engaged citizen who has followed the evolution of parties and policies in British Columbia since casting my first vote for Dave Barrett and the NDP in 1972. Why do I write about OneBC? Because I believe their vision represents the most honest, balanced, and people-driven political movement this province has seen in decades. OneBC reflects the best ideas from across the spectrum — the heart of the left, the spine of the right, and the conscience of the centre — distilled into a single plan with one purpose: to return power to the people of British Columbia. What you’ll read here is not authorized or endorsed by OneBC. It is my own voice — built on five decades of political experience and a relentless desire to see truth, fairness, and grassroots wisdom guide our province’s future.

For decades, British Columbians have walked into voting booths believing they were choosing leaders — people who would speak for them, fight for them, and represent their voices in the halls of power. But the truth, once seen, shatters that illusion: we haven’t been electing representation. We’ve been electing permission. Permission to be ignored, to be managed, to be told what “the people” supposedly want by those who’ve stopped listening.

That realization is the fracture point — the moment when the old spell breaks. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. The system was designed to convert your voice into silence disguised as participation. Political machines built layers of bureaucracy, party control, and donor influence so dense that by the time your will reached the top, it wasn’t yours anymore. You were never choosing direction — you were validating decisions already made.

OneBC exists to expose and end that illusion. It doesn’t claim to speak *for* the people — it exists to give the people their own microphone back. Real democracy doesn’t need interpreters, handlers, or permission slips. It needs an open channel between citizens and the policies that shape their lives. That’s what OneBC restores: the circuitry of direct representation, stripped of corporate noise and political distortion.

When you stop voting for permission and start voting for power — your own power — everything changes. The conversations shift from promises to principles, from authority to accountability, from dependence to design. Suddenly, you’re not pleading to be heard; you *are* the voice being amplified.

This is the truth that breaks the system, not through chaos but through clarity. Because the old political order depends on confusion — on people believing that democracy is something done *for* them, not *by* them. The moment that belief dissolves, control collapses.

OneBC isn’t asking for followers. It’s building participants. It’s not about replacing the players — it’s about rewriting the game so everyone has a stake, a say, and a seat.

You were never voting for leaders. You were voting for permission to be heard. But that era is ending — because the people of British Columbia no longer need permission to speak. They’re ready to be heard.

Be the voice that can’t be silenced. Join OneBC