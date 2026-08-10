Something changed in British Columbia on August 8, 2026.

Following the rapid expansion of the Bald Range wildfire and the evacuation of Summerland and surrounding communities, the Province declared a state of provincial emergency under British Columbia’s Emergency and Disaster Management Act.

The government’s explanation was that emergency officials had advised that the developing situation required access to the additional statutory tools available through such a declaration.

Fair enough.

But the declaration raises a much larger question.

What obligations did the Province already have before the declaration was made?

That is where British Columbians should start looking.

The Word That Matters Is “Must”

The Emergency and Disaster Management Act is not simply legislation giving government powers during an emergency.

It also creates duties.

Section 39 deals with provincial emergency-management planning. The provincial administrator must prepare, maintain and implement a comprehensive emergency management plan applying throughout British Columbia. The Act also establishes requirements involving risk assessments, emergency management plans, consultation and emergency preparation.

Section 44 addresses emergency-management planning by lead ministers.

Part 5 then deals with provincial response and recovery. Sections 65 through 70 specifically address general powers and duties, including requirements concerning consideration of emergency-management plans and coordination of the government’s response.

This distinction matters.

Governments have enormous discretion when making policy.

But legislation containing the word “must” deserves a different kind of scrutiny.

It raises a straightforward question:

Did government do what its own legislation required it to do?

Here Is Where It Gets Particularly Interesting

One might assume these obligations only begin once the Province formally declares an emergency.

That does not appear to be the case.

Section 65 expressly addresses when the general powers and duties under that part of the Act apply. The statutory structure distinguishes those continuing duties from the extraordinary response powers that become available through an emergency declaration.

That changes the question considerably.

Instead of asking only:

Why wasn’t a provincial emergency declared earlier?

British Columbians should also be asking:

What statutory duties were already operating before the declaration?

That is a much more important question.

So Let’s Apply a Reproducible Standard

Forget political parties for a moment.

Forget personalities.

Forget whether you support or oppose David Eby.

Apply exactly the same standard we should apply to every government.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Act establishes an emergency-management architecture based upon planning, risk assessment, preparedness, coordination and response.

So show us the architecture.

What was the comprehensive emergency management plan in effect when these fires began?

What wildfire risks had already been identified?

What emergency-management plans applied to those risks?

What conditions or thresholds within those plans triggered additional action?

When were those conditions reached?

What information was available to government at that time?

What recommendations were made by emergency officials?

What resources were requested?

What resources were available?

What actions were required by the applicable plans?

Which actions were taken?

When were they taken?

Which actions were not taken?

And if something contemplated by the emergency-management plan was not implemented, why not?

Those are not partisan questions.

They are governance questions.

Then Reconstruct the Timeline

A competent public review should be capable of producing a straightforward chronology.

Risk identified → information received → plan consulted → decision made → resources authorized → action taken → outcome measured.

If that chain exists, government should be able to show it.

If the government made reasonable decisions based upon the information available at the time, the record should demonstrate that.

If circumstances changed unexpectedly, the record should demonstrate that too.

If resources were unavailable, document it.

If operational commanders recommended one course of action and government approved another, explain the reasoning.

But if there are unexplained gaps between what the legislation required, what the emergency plans contemplated and what actually occurred, those gaps deserve examination.

That is accountability.

Judicial Review Is Why Documentation Matters

There is another reason these questions are important.

British Columbia has a Judicial Review Procedure Act.

It permits the BC Supreme Court, in appropriate circumstances, to review the exercise, refusal to exercise, proposed exercise or purported exercise of statutory powers. Available forms of relief can include declarations, injunctions and relief in the nature of mandamus, prohibition or certiorari.

That does not mean anyone has established that the government acted unlawfully.

No such conclusion should be made without evidence.

It means something much simpler.

When the Legislature gives public authorities statutory powers and statutory duties, their exercise is not necessarily beyond examination merely because the decisions were made by government.

That is why the documentary record matters.

Don’t Tell Us Who Is Right. Show Us How the Decision Was Made.

This is ultimately the governance standard British Columbians should be demanding.

We should not have to choose between the government’s version of events and its critics’ version of events.

Give us the evidence.

Give us the plans.

Give us the timeline.

Give us the recommendations.

Give us the decisions.

Give us the statutory authorities relied upon.

Give us the reasoning connecting one to the next.

Then citizens, journalists, legislators, lawyers and independent researchers can evaluate the same record and determine whether the government’s decisions were reasonable and whether its statutory responsibilities were fulfilled.

That is the point.

The question is no longer simply whether British Columbians agree with the government’s response.

The question is:

Can the government demonstrate, from the public record, that it carried out the emergency-management responsibilities the Legislature imposed upon it?

That question deserves an answer.

And British Columbians should keep asking it until they get one.

Better government does not require blind trust. It requires decisions that can survive examination.

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