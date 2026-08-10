Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Christina Abbott's avatar
Christina Abbott
2hEdited

In my opinion the lack of provincial and federal government care and management of the forests lies soley with them and they need to be financially accountable to the citizens before they taking another cent from us. Our taxes haven't gone down in 30 yrs but the governments duty and management sure has.

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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
8h

Thanks for showing us the way to hold accountability!

Now we need people to decide this is important enough to drive it home!

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