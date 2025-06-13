*This is NOT the official Log. I’m using this one that I made until they announce their Brand.

We need to be blunt about what’s coming.

With the launch of OneBC, a true grassroots movement has finally emerged that threatens the corrupt order rotting this province from the inside out. This week, you’ll see a flood of voices—some loud, some fake, many well-paid—desperately trying to tear it down before it gets off the ground.

Ignore them. Their panic is a sign that we’re right over the target.

More than 500 years ago, Niccolò Machiavelli warned that:

“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.”

Why?

Because those who benefit from the old order will fight the hardest to keep it alive.

They’ll throw every label they can. They’ll call it dangerous, divisive, radical.

But the truth is this:

It’s the first serious political threat to their comfort in a generation.

Watch Who Comes Out First

You’ll recognize them right away:

Career bureaucrats who have built empires on red tape

Union bosses who don’t speak for their workers, but for themselves

Political operatives clinging to parties that long ago sold their souls for donor cash

Media personalities who haven’t had an original thought in twenty years

Indigenous leaders—not the people, but those at the top—who’ve built wealth and status off federal funding while their own communities remain in crisis

Let’s be clear: This isn’t an attack on the Indigenous peoples of this province. Far from it.

OneBC believes that Indigenous and non-Indigenous citizens alike are being abused by the same system of elite exploitation.

We’ve spoken with band members across the province—good, honest people.

They know the truth: many of their so-called leaders do not represent them. They hoard power, enrich themselves, and gatekeep opportunity.

That isn’t “reconciliation.” That’s colonialism wearing new clothes.

OneBC Is About Unity, Not Division

This party is not left or right. It is bottom-up.

It stands for working people, forgotten families, and local voices.

People tired of housing prices designed to keep them poor

People tired of taxes funding bloated programs that never deliver

People tired of watching their children indoctrinated instead of educated

People tired of being told to shut up while foreign interests buy their land and flood their streets with fentanyl

OneBC threatens all of that.

It threatens the broken machines that rely on division to stay in power.

It threatens the lie that there’s no alternative to the two corrupt parties that keep rotating failure.

The Attacks Mean We’re Winning

So when you see the bots, the headlines, the warnings, and the sneering posts—

Smile.

They’re not trying to save the province. They’re trying to save themselves.

And when the voices of scorn get louder, it means you are no longer silent.

It means the machine is afraid.

It means real British Columbians are waking up.

This isn’t about left vs. right anymore. It’s about the people vs. the parasites.

It’s about building a province where every person—regardless of ancestry—has a real shot at prosperity, freedom, and dignity.

OneBC will be attacked because it exposes the game.

And if you’re tired of being played, it’s time to step off the sideline.

Visit 1bc.ca and stand with the only movement that stands with you.

