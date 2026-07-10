Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Elizabeth Chapman's avatar
Elizabeth Chapman
16h

This is a great strategy. Thank you!

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Shirley K's avatar
Shirley K
15h

Good word Nick. Seems you had some help while sleeping. Transparency wins the day.

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