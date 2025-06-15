Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Citizens Congress
Jun 15

As we begin building the Overwatch Council, please understand this:

We will not be organizing through traditional websites, forums, or social media groups.

We will not create a centralized platform that can be hijacked, surveilled, or shut down.

This is by design.

The Overwatch Council will remain largely decentralized, agile, and resilient.

We will leverage encrypted communications, off-grid technologies, and AI-assisted coordination tools that are difficult to compromise and impossible to centrally control.

Those who wish to be part of this global counterforce will know how to find us, and more importantly—how to stay hidden while working openly.

We are building a system they cannot corrupt.

No HQ. No servers. No bottlenecks. Just synchronized strategy and unstoppable intent.

Stay sharp. Stay sovereign. Stay connected.

#OverwatchCouncil #DecentralizedByDesign #WeAreEverywhere

