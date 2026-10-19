Citizens' Congress

Citizens’ Congress

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Rhonda's avatar
Rhonda
5d

https://rumble.com/v7gph3m-who-really-runs-your-town.html

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3 replies by Nick Walsh and others
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UncleMac
Oct 19

I'm applying that logic to the federal gubbermint in Canada where Mark Blarney prefers to make all of the decisions himself, makes announcements of major policy changes while the Parliament is closed, spends with impunity and gets pissy if challenged on anything whatsoever.

So even if his answers are right (mostly not) he is getting the big F for not showing his work.

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