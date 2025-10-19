Disclaimer: Independent Voice. Unshakable Belief.

I am not a member of the OneBC party. I do not work for them, speak on their behalf, or receive any form of compensation or direction from their team. I write as a completely independent voice — a political pundit and engaged citizen who has followed the evolution of parties and policies in British Columbia since casting my first vote for Dave Barrett and the NDP in 1972.

Why do I write about OneBC? Because I believe their vision represents the most honest, balanced, and people-driven political movement this province has seen in decades. OneBC reflects the best ideas from across the spectrum — the heart of the left, the spine of the right, and the conscience of the centre — distilled into a single plan with one purpose: to return power to the people of British Columbia.

What you’ll read here is not authorized or endorsed by OneBC. It is my own voice — built on five decades of political experience and a relentless desire to see truth, fairness, and grassroots wisdom guide our province’s future.

Every true revolution begins quietly — not with slogans or shouts, but with a collective remembering. A moment when ordinary people rediscover something extraordinary: their ownership of democracy. Across British Columbia, that remembering has begun. People who long ago stopped believing their voice mattered are starting to see it again — not as a whisper drowned out by power, but as the foundation of it.

That’s the essence of OneBC. This isn’t rebellion for rebellion’s sake. It’s restoration — a return to the kind of self-governance our province was meant to have before politics became theatre. It’s not about tearing systems down; it’s about building one that finally reflects the people living inside it. The change isn’t coming from above; it’s rising from the ground, from conversations between neighbours, from town halls, from citizens who’ve had enough of being managed instead of represented.

And it doesn’t feel like chaos. It feels like clarity. Like coming home.

For too long, democracy in British Columbia has felt transactional — something you visit every four years, like a service counter where hope gets exchanged for compromise. But OneBC is transforming that model into something alive. It’s a living network of citizens who know that leadership doesn’t mean hierarchy; it means shared responsibility. It’s a new structure of trust built on transparency, participation, and truth.

This movement isn’t defined by ideology; it’s defined by integrity. By the unshakable belief that British Columbians don’t need gatekeepers — they need access. Not rhetoric — results. Not control — collaboration.

What makes OneBC revolutionary isn’t its defiance, but its design. It’s how it replaces manipulation with empowerment, isolation with inclusion, and apathy with agency. It’s the moment when politics stops feeling like a foreign language and starts feeling like community again.

That’s the quiet power growing across this province — a revolution that doesn’t demand chaos but coherence. A democracy that doesn’t need fixing, just remembering.

Because the truth is, you were never powerless. You were only told you were.

Now, the home you’ve been missing — your rightful place in the process — is open again. Step inside.

Be part of the revolution that feels like coming home. Join OneBC

