Introduction: For years, some have described my political positions as shifting. I have supported movements, withdrawn support from others, and explored alliances that later proved unworthy of continued backing. From a distance, that can look like inconsistency.

It is not.

What has remained constant is not affiliation, but standards. I will never pledge loyalty to banners. My loyalty is to structural integrity. This document exists to make that distinction explicit.

Recent events — both locally and provincially — have made it clear that if I am going to continue shaping outcomes from the outside, and I must also publish the framework by which I operate. Repensity is not a mood. It is a method.

What follows is that method.

An Outside Audit Framework

I do not belong to political parties.

I audit them.

I do not pledge loyalty to banners.

I measure performance against principles.

I am not interested in dismantling institutions for sport.

I am interested in illuminating their load-bearing beams and letting weak structures fail under light.

For more than three decades I have observed a recurring pattern: parties drift toward power preservation, messaging manipulation, and internal protection. Citizens are told to choose sides. I choose standards.

Repensity exists to apply those standards.

Non-Negotiable Principles

Radical Transparency

Public institutions must operate with clarity. Decisions must be documentable. Mechanisms must be visible. When processes are obscured or narratives manipulated, support ends.

Service Over Power

Politics exists to protect and serve citizens. When acquisition of power overtakes performance for public good, legitimacy erodes. I will not support structures that prioritize control over service.

Equal Application of Rules

The judiciary, business environment, and political sphere must operate on a level field. No protected insiders. No selective enforcement. No double standards.

Method Before Opinion

Repensity does not run on outrage. It runs on audit.

Before publishing a critique, I verify:

Primary documents, not hearsay.

Identification of mechanism, not just outcome.

Fair articulation of the strongest counter-argument.

Clear separation of fact from interpretation.

Presentation of viable alternatives, not mere criticism.

I reserve the right to change my mind when new evidence appears. That is not weakness. That is intellectual honesty.

If a movement meets these standards, I support it.

If it fails them, I withdraw.

My loyalty is not to affiliation.

My loyalty is to structural integrity.

I do not seek office for power.

I seek illumination for accountability.

Repensity is not about tearing down.

It is about turning on the light.

The light applies to all — including me.

