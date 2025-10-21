Across British Columbia, a quiet fear has taken hold — the fear of speaking honestly. It reached its sharpest edge when veteran teacher Jim McMurtry was fired for stating a simple, verifiable fact: no bodies have been found at the Kamloops residential school site. In a sane society, such a sentence would invite discussion, not destruction. Yet today, truth itself has become an act of defiance.

The tragedy of residential schools is real. Families were broken, languages erased, and children traumatized. These facts do not require embellishment. But truth cannot exist on a sliding scale that changes with political winds. To observe that no human remains have yet been exhumed in Kamloops is not to deny history — it is to honor the scientific method and insist that evidence, not emotion, must guide justice.

When governments fund narratives before verifying facts, emotion turns into industry. Since 2021, tens of millions of dollars have flowed into “reconciliation initiatives,” “healing centres,” and “cultural research projects.” The intent may be noble. The effect is often opaque. According to public records, British Columbia’s 102 registered First Nations bands collectively receive an average of $32,000 per band member each year in federal and provincial grants. Yet many Indigenous citizens say they never see the money. Transparency fades the moment cash changes hands.

This is not reconciliation — it is bureaucracy with feathers.

The $12 million granted to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation for forensic excavation was meant to provide closure, not controversy. But after years of ground-penetrating radar scans and selective digging, no remains have been uncovered. Instead of clarity, Canadians have been fed slogans. When anyone — including a teacher devoted to critical thinking — points out this void of evidence, they are branded “racist.”

Such accusations are a convenient weapon for those who profit from silence. Label someone hateful, and you no longer need to answer their questions. It is the oldest tactic of censorship: redefine skepticism as sin.

Jim McMurtry’s case reveals something deeper than political correctness; it exposes how fragile our national dialogue has become. We have mistaken emotional comfort for moral progress. We now protect feelings the way free societies once protected facts. Universities once prided themselves on debate. Today, they issue land acknowledgements and call it scholarship, or worse yet - Peer Review!

Truth, however, is not negotiable. Either bodies have been found or they have not. Either the evidence exists or it doesn’t. Refusing to speak that reality is intellectual cowardice — and moral betrayal. For Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians alike, truth is the only bridge strong enough to carry us across centuries of misunderstanding.

Some will say this conversation “re-opens wounds.” But wounds do not heal under bandages of fiction. Real reconciliation requires light, not shadows. Imagine the strength it would take for Indigenous leaders themselves to say: “We searched, and we found none. Let us seek truth together, wherever it leads.” That would be a moment of national maturity — and genuine healing.

Until then, those who dare to ask questions are essential. Without them, myths metastasize into policy. Entire departments, NGOs, and activist groups now depend on a permanent state of outrage — because outrage pays. When emotion becomes currency, truth becomes debt.

McMurtry’s dismissal should alarm every Canadian who believes in open inquiry. If a teacher can lose his livelihood for describing the absence of evidence, then no profession is safe. Science, journalism, and education all rest on the same foundation: the right to state what is factually known, even when it offends power.

Racism is real. But disagreeing with unproven claims is not racism. Asking for evidence is not hatred. Truth has no color. And when we weaponize identity to silence debate, we betray the very justice we claim to serve.

The road back to sanity begins with courage — the courage to say what is, not what is fashionable. Canada cannot heal by pretending. We cannot build equality on censorship. We cannot teach future generations that truth is conditional upon approval.

Jim McMurtry’s ordeal should not have ended his career; it should have begun a conversation. A conversation about how fear now governs speech. About how the media have replaced investigation with accusation. About how reconciliation has been hijacked by administrators who measure progress in dollars, not honesty.

If we truly care about Indigenous children — past or present — then we must care first about truth. Because without truth, every apology is empty, every cheque dishonors its purpose, and every classroom teaches submission instead of thought.

What we owe the past is respect.

What we owe the living is truth.

And what we owe Jim McMurtry — and ourselves — is the freedom to speak it.

