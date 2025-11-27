The Pipeline Isn’t the Story. The Humiliation Is!
Carney and Smith Redefined Canada’s Power Map. BC Wasn’t Invited.
Here’s a clear strategic breakdown of today’s Juno News article. It is not just pipeline politics—it’s a direct psychological attack line against the BC NDP. It fits perfectly into the larger sentiment wave we’ve been building around legitimacy, jurisdiction, overreach, and the political establishment losing control of the narrative.
The JunoNews Article’s Framing:
This article isn’t primarily about pipelines. It’s about power.
The writer is signaling three separate themes very clearly:
The federal government is no longer treating BC as a veto power.
Alberta and Ottawa have aligned strategically—BC is the third wheel.
David Eby is politically boxed in, and the journalist is painting him as powerless.
The journalist is also using the emotional language of exclusion:
“Eby receives no veto”
“He cannot block…”
“He cannot interfere…”
“The province is not granted authority…”
This is designed to humiliate the BC government publicly and frame BC as a jurisdiction that has been sidelined in a national discussion. That type of message is deliberate, not accidental.
The entire article sets up the political battlefield:
Eby = resistance, obstruction, lawsuits, delays
Carney + Smith = decisive, national interest, long-term vision
Whether true or not, the narrative matters.
This article is priming BC voters to associate the NDP government with:
losing control
losing political relevance
losing influence in Confederation
losing jurisdiction and prestige
That symbolism is powerful. It also intersects perfectly with an emerging voter emotion across BC: distrust.
How This Taps Directly Into BC Voter Sentiment
There is a major hidden pressure point in BC right now:
British Columbians are tired of governments that do nothing but block, obstruct, and delay.
Voters are becoming fatigued by:
endless climate bureaucracy
long permits
slow housing approvals
stalled infrastructure
constant litigation
ideological activism over pragmatic governance
This pipeline story becomes a metaphor for their lives:
Eby stands in the way of everything.
The Juno News article invites citizens to ask:
“Is the NDP government stopping progress? Are we being held back while the rest of the country moves forward?”
Even people who hate pipelines will hear the deeper message:
BC is being left out.
That is psychologically damaging for any governing party. It feeds the narrative that the BC NDP has:
lost the room
lost public confidence
lost control of external relationships
lost power in the federation
These are the signs of a dying government.
Why This Is Politically Explosive Heading Into a Potential Spring Election
By spring, BC voters are going to be looking for a new relationship with government because of accumulated frustrations:
housing crises
affordability
health care backlogs
tax burdens
crime
addiction issues
infrastructure delays
and now: federal disrespect
This article accelerates that loss of confidence.
It signals something voters are already feeling:
BC is being governed by a provincial government that has run out of political capital. Ottawa does not listen to it. Alberta does not listen to it. The public doesn’t believe it anymore.
When a government becomes irrelevant on the national stage, citizens begin to look for someone who can:
negotiate
cooperate
deliver
build
and restore BC’s representation
This Juno News article is one more piece of evidence that the NDP is not that government.
The Critical Political Shift
The big emotional takeaway isn’t pipelines.
It’s humiliation.
BC voters are now watching their Premier be bypassed. And once a government is perceived as powerless, the collapse usually comes quickly.
This story feeds directly into the emerging public mood:
“We need a new government that actually stands up for British Columbia.”
Carney and Smith just changed the storyline from:
“Is the pipeline good or bad?”
to:
“Why does BC even matter anymore under this government?”
That is devastating for the NDP.
The Opportunity for Opposition Parties and Citizens
This creates a new voter bloc:
people tired of activism
people tired of bureaucratic delay
people tired of the NDP war on development
people tired of BC being an outsider in its own country
They don’t need to be pro-pipeline.
They only need to believe:
BC deserves a government that can’t be ignored.
That is the winning narrative.
The Final Straw
The biggest political danger for the BC NDP isn’t the pipeline itself. It’s the perception that this is the moment the rest of the country stopped listening to British Columbia.
People can tolerate slow progress, bad policy, even higher taxes—up to a point. But there is a breaking point where voters decide the government is simply not capable of delivering anymore. A government can make mistakes and survive. What it can never survive is becoming irrelevant.
The pipeline MOU exposed something deeper than resource policy:
Eby doesn’t hold the balance of power in Canada anymore.
Alberta and Ottawa negotiated the future of BC’s coastline, BC’s economy, and BC’s infrastructure without any approval mechanism for BC. This is exactly the moment that confirms what British Columbians have been feeling for years:
Their provincial government has lost influence. It has lost leverage. It has lost credibility as a serious actor in the federation.
This pipeline agreement is just a symbol, but it is a powerful one. It marks the moment when British Columbians are forced to ask a new political question:
If the federal government and Alberta don’t respect this government, then why should we?
This is how governments fall. Not because of a single issue, but because one event crystallizes everything citizens already feel:
They are being governed by a political party that delays, obstructs, and grandstands, while the rest of the country moves forward without them.
Housing delays. Health-care crises. Infrastructure bottlenecks. Permits that take years. Legal roadblocks. Endless reviews. Now a national energy project proceeds while BC is left to watch from the sidelines.
This is the moment the story flips.
British Columbians are beginning to realize that the NDP isn’t just blocking projects. It’s blocking BC’s future. And if a government cannot protect this province’s interests in Confederation, then it has lost the moral and political mandate to continue.
Every political era ends with one symbolic moment. This one might be it.
