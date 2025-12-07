Author’s Note:

Over the past month, I’ve explored every possible path to saving British Columbia — new parties, outsider parties, reform movements, even the promise of OneBC. I have spoken with leaders, challengers, independents, and ordinary citizens desperate for a way out of the mess we are in. But after fifty years of watching this province rise and fall, my deepest analysis keeps bringing me back to the same hard truth I first sensed in 1972: political parties, no matter how hopeful their beginnings, always rot into the same structure. My intention here is not to push people toward or away from any party, but to help shift the mindset of entire populations. Because unless British Columbians understand why the party model keeps failing them — emotionally, structurally, and democratically — nothing we build on top of it will ever last.

🧨 Why British Columbia’s Future Depends on Breaking the Gang Model and Electing Independents

Ask a British Columbian what they think of political parties today, and you’ll hear the same thing over and over:

“They don’t listen to us.”

“They’re all corrupt.”

“They’re only in it for power.”

“None of them represent me.”

People say these words casually, as if it’s normal — but this level of contempt is not normal for a functioning democracy.

It is normal, however, in a community controlled by gangs. And here’s the uncomfortable truth:

Political parties in British Columbia no longer behave like democratic institutions.

They behave like gangs that have carved the province into territories.

And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Parties Don’t Compete for Your Vote — They Compete for Territory

Gangs mark turf.

Parties mark ridings.

Gangs claim ownership over blocks, streets, and neighborhoods.

Parties claim ownership over entire regions — and react with outrage when anyone else tries to operate there.

Why do you think the media and party insiders panic the moment someone says:

“I’m thinking of voting for an independent.”

Suddenly the gang alarms go off:

“That’s a vote for the other side!”

“You’ll split OUR vote!”

“You’re letting THEM into OUR territory!”

Our territory.

As if the votes belong to them.

As if the people exist only to fill the gang’s quota.

This is not democracy.

This is turf protection.

How the “Political Gang” Mindset Actually Works

Once you map political parties onto gang behavior, a disturbing clarity emerges.

🧨 Gangs demand loyalty.

So do parties.

🧨 Gangs punish dissent.

So do parties — ask any MLA who dares defy the whip.

🧨 Gangs enforce silence.

Parties call it “caucus discipline.”

🧨 Gangs operate protection rackets.

Parties tell you:

“You MUST vote for us, or the OTHER gang will take over.”

This is not persuasion. It’s intimidation.

🧨 Gangs divide communities.

Parties divide the province into unnatural tribal loyalties.

🧨 Gangs tell you who your enemies are.

Parties do the same — not based on principle, but on branding.

🧨 Gangs demand obedience to the boss.

Parties call it “leader-driven governance.”

It’s all the same structure, just sanitized.

The colors change.

The slogans change.

The logos change.

But the behavior?

Identical.

The “Vote-Splitting” Lie Is Just Gang Propaganda

Parties love to say:

“A vote for an independent is a vote for THEM.”

This statement only makes sense if you assume:

The parties OWN the votes in a riding The people are just resources, not citizens Voters must choose from one gang or the other An independent is an intruder on THEIR turf

This is precisely how gangs view neighborhoods.

“This block belongs to US.

Anyone else is a threat.”

But here’s the truth that terrifies the political class:

🔥 No party owns a single vote in this province.

✅ Every vote belongs to the voter who casts it.

The moment voters realize this, the entire gang structure collapses.

Why Parties Fear Independents More Than They Fear Each Other

One gang doesn’t fear another gang.

They understand each other.

They play the same game.

What they fear is a citizen who refuses to play the gang game at all.

A person who says:

“I don’t belong to your gang.

I don’t follow your rules.

I don’t accept your threats.”

Independents scare the parties because:

they answer only to their constituents

they cannot be whipped

they cannot be bribed with cabinet seats

they cannot be punished for dissent

they cannot be controlled by party bosses

they expose the illusion that the gang structure is necessary

A single independent MLA inside the Legislature is a living demonstration that self-governance is possible.

A dozen?

⚡️ Revolutionary!

You’re Not Voting for Parties Anymore — You’re Voting for Gangs

This is the shift British Columbians need to confront.

When you vote for a political party today, you’re not choosing a vision.

You’re choosing a gang that will:

🧨 silence your MLA

🧨 control their votes

🧨 strip their independence

🧨 punish them for speaking on your behalf

🧨 force them to represent the gang, not the community

This is why MLAs say:

“I want to speak, but I can’t.”

“I disagreed, but the party won’t allow me to say anything.”

“My hands are tied.”

Their hands aren’t tied by democracy.

They’re tied by the gang.

The Old Party System Is Dead — But the Gang Structure Remains

Political parties originally existed to organize ideas and bring citizens together.

Those days are gone.

Today’s parties no longer organize citizens —

they organize control.

No modern party in BC:

🔑 listens to members

🔑 respects riding associations

🔑 allows MLAs to vote freely

🔑 empowers the grassroots

🔑 represents the people over the leader

That’s not a political organization.

That’s a gang hierarchy.

The leader at the top.

The enforcers in the middle.

The silent members at the bottom.

And the public?

They’re just territory.

British Columbia Is Ready for Something Different

Across the province, people are saying:

“I don’t trust the parties.”

“They all feel the same.”

“They don’t represent us.”

“I’m done with the gangs.”

Good.

Because the only way to break the gang system is to stop feeding it. When voters elect independents, the gangs lose power. When the gangs lose power, the Legislature becomes a true assembly again.

When the Legislature becomes an assembly again, MLAs are free to represent the people, not the gangs.

This isn’t a dream. This is exactly how most democracies began — before the gangs took over.

We Don’t Need New Parties.

We Need a New Population Mindset.

✅ BC doesn’t need another gang with a new logo.

✅ BC needs citizens who finally understand the truth:

Democracy only works when MLAs are independent —

not when they’re soldiers in party gangs.

The population doesn’t need to find independents. Independents are everywhere. The population needs to stop believing in gangs. Stop believing in their threats. Stop believing in their propaganda. Stop believing they own your vote.

Because they don’t.

You do.

🧨 The Future of BC Belongs to the Citizens — Not the Gangs

A population that sees political parties as gangs will no longer fear voting for independents. A population that sees parties as territorial cartels will no longer feel loyalty to them.

A population that refuses to be intimidated will finally get the government it deserves:

✅ A Legislature of free citizens, not a battlefield for gangs.

And once that shift begins, BC will never go back.

