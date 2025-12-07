Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizens Congress's avatar
Citizens Congress
4m

I don't know why it took me so long to arrive at this conclusion. Maybe I carried a lot of hope. Each new party and new leader brings new energy. But in the end, it's all the same. Deep dive on any leader and you find stuff that is alarming. I'm done the BC Gangs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture