What almost everyone is missing is that Aaron Gunn’s real decision isn’t about party labels. It’s about trajectory, control, and velocity. Parties are just vehicles. Some are armored trucks. Some are rusted buses full of passengers afraid to touch the steering wheel.

Right now, the BC Conservatives (CPBC) look strong on paper and hollow in behavior. They have MLAs who won seats, but many of those MLAs have already signaled what kind of caucus they are: risk-averse, message-managed, hierarchy-dependent, and allergic to confrontation with institutional power. That’s not a revolution. That’s a containment system.

If Gunn returns to BC and truly *reads the room*, he may conclude that taking over CPBC means inheriting mediocrity, cowardice, and internal sabotage. Leadership there would not be command—it would be negotiation with people who already think survival equals silence.

Now look at the OneBC scenario.

On the surface, OneBC looks weaker. Underneath, it is suddenly lighter. The firing of Tim Thielmann matters more than most people realize. That wasn’t just a staffing move—it was a decapitation of bureaucratic inertia. Senior bureaucrats don’t just manage paperwork; they manage limits. Removing him signals a willingness—finally—to break internal choke points.

Masha Kleiner leaving also changes the math. Her presence was polarizing in a way that capped growth. With her gone, OneBC quietly sheds an ideological anchor that made broader coalition-building harder. What’s left is a party that is ideologically unfinished but structurally flexible—exactly the kind of entity a dominant political figure can bend around himself.

Now imagine Gunn entering not as a savior, but as a force multiplier.

In OneBC, Gunn wouldn’t be constrained by legacy MLAs guarding their turf. He wouldn’t be trapped by a caucus afraid of donors, media, or Ottawa. He would be walking into a space where the hierarchy is still malleable.

This opens several cascading effects.

First, cross-floor movement becomes plausible, not dramatic. You don’t need a mass defection. You only need 15–20 CPBC MLAs who privately already know the caucus is weak and are watching for a lifeboat that doesn’t look like political suicide. Gunn provides that lifeboat. His federal profile, discipline, and credibility make crossing the floor look like alignment, not betrayal.

Second, Gunn joining OneBC reframes the party overnight. It stops being “the alternative party” and becomes the consolidation node. The place where serious conservatives go when they’re done pretending incrementalism works. That attracts not just MLAs—but operators: lawyers, campaign strategists, policy drafters, donors who want impact instead of optics.

Third—and this is the big one—candidate gravity flips.

If Gunn plants his flag in OneBC before an election call, he doesn’t need to steal CPBC candidates. He attracts new blood. People who would never survive CPBC’s internal risk-aversion suddenly have a lane. Former military. Disillusioned professionals. Municipal leaders. Policy hardliners. The kind of people who don’t want to sit quietly for four years.

Twenty to thirty strong candidates is not only realistic—it may be conservative. Especially if Gunn makes it clear this is not a “branding exercise” but a governing project.

Would this be a better path to Premier?

Counterintuitively: yes—if he understands timing.

Taking over CPBC makes Gunn a caretaker of other people’s fear. Joining OneBC makes him the architect of a new coalition, with fewer internal veto points and more upside. Premiers don’t always rise from the biggest party; they rise from the party that becomes inevitable fast.

The real risk isn’t optics. It’s hesitation.

If Gunn waits too long, CPBC will harden into something unmovable and OneBC will drift. But if he moves early—before the election writ, before alliances calcify—he doesn’t just choose a party. He reshapes the entire right-of-center landscape in BC.

The unspoken truth is this:

CPBC looks like power.

OneBC looks like possibility.

And historically, possibility wins when a dominant figure steps into the vacuum with clarity and force.

If Gunn thinks like a Premier instead of a politician, OneBC may be the only move that actually gives him room to become one.

