Moments ago (2:10 pm) I spoke with a manager at the Regional District of Central Kootenay. This manager was very professional and polite. We carried on a long conversation about this matter.



That said, I learned that this manager’s department is taking lot of verbal abuse from callers and supporters of the farm. I want ever reader here to clearly understand that no matter how mad you are about perceived injustices, YOU DO NOT EVER TAKE IT OUT ON INNOCENT STAFF! When you behave this way, you only make yourself look like an idiot, and you HARM the honest effort to save the ostriches. If you are one of these people, YOU ASSISTANCE IS NOT REQUIRED! My ultimate goal is to find a “soft landing” for this issue. No one likes to lose. In that respect, I’d love to find a dignified way out for CFIA on this issue, while saving the ostriches. The CFIA’s political digressions can be dealt with in another forum - NOT HERE!

Save the Ostriches

A quiet thank you is due to Drea Humphrey of Rebel News, whose courageous investigative work has shone a light into places few dared to look. Her commitment to transparency and truth has inspired many of us—myself included—to rise and contribute.

This compilation is more than a collection of documents—it’s a declaration. As citizens, legal advocates, and guardians of public accountability, we’ve assembled this body of work to expose the truth, challenge overreach, and protect the rights of individuals and communities from unlawful or unethical actions taken under the guise of authority.

These documents—legal briefs, letters, affidavits, and procedural filings—represent a coordinated response to government agencies and corporate actors who believe they can act without transparency or consequence.

Our goal is simple but urgent: to inform, to empower, and to hold power to account. Whether you are a concerned citizen, a legal professional, or a policymaker, you’ll find here both the facts and the tools to push back against a system that too often forgets who it serves.

The Ruling - Ripped to Shreds

PART 1

The ruling strikes at the heart of the CFIA’s legal justification under their “stamping-out” protocol.

Here’s a deeper analysis through the lens of administrative law and due process:

1. “Exposed” Birds and the Legal Standard of Proof

The Federal Court accepted the CFIA’s assertion that all birds on the premises were “exposed” based solely on proximity to infected birds. But this assumption is not rooted in individualized evidence, and that presents a serious legal problem:

Administrative Fairness: CFIA took preemptive action under the assumption of exposure, yet did not offer a mechanism to challenge the exposure status of individual birds. This is a procedural fairness violation.

Standard of Evidence: In administrative law, decisions must be based on relevant and reasonably sufficient evidence. Presuming exposure because birds were housed on the same property without proof of direct contact or environmental contamination creates a dangerously broad precedent.

2. No Objective Identification System Exists

As you asked: How does CFIA identify which birds were “exposed”?

Birds have no unique identifiers like serial numbers, microchips, or birth certificates—especially in non-industrialized or hobby farms.

CFIA relies on the concept of “epidemiological units”, a vague classification that can include entire barns or farms—even if only one bird tests positive.

This reliance on epidemiological assumptions rather than observed evidence means CFIA’s “exposure” determination is not demonstrably linked to individual animals. That may constitute:

Overreach of statutory authority, and a violation of natural justice, by depriving the owner of the right to present individualized evidence (e.g., isolated flock management practices, absence of symptoms, negative tests).

3. The Doctrine of “Fettering Discretion”

CFIA officers claimed they had no choice but to destroy all birds due to agency policy. This is a textbook case of fettered discretion:

Courts have consistently ruled that discretion must be exercised on the merits of each case, not rubber-stamped by internal policy (see Maple Lodge Farms Ltd. v. Canada, [1982] 2 S.C.R. 2).

If an inspector says, “This is just the policy, I can’t do anything else,” they’re failing to exercise their statutory discretion.

4. Reasonableness Review Problem

The court applied the “reasonableness” standard under Vavilov but failed to interrogate whether:

The CFIA decision actually engaged with the owner’s evidence and proposed mitigation alternatives (e.g., isolation, testing, natural immunity).

There was a rational connection between the facts and the outcome.

The Federal Court deferred too heavily to CFIA policy without examining whether the application of that policy made sense in this context.

Key Line You Could Use in Your Notice of Liability or Further Legal Strategy:

“The CFIA has failed to demonstrate, with individualized evidence or procedural safeguards, that any specific bird on this property was exposed, infected, or posed a threat to public health. As such, any person acting on their behalf who enters the premises without consent will be held personally liable for trespass, destruction of property, and willful negligence.”

PART 2

Upon reviewing the Supreme Court ruling in Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (2025 FC 878), several legal and procedural concerns emerge that could be pertinent when drafting a Notice of Liability for individuals entering your property.

⚖️ Key Legal and Procedural Concerns

1. Potential Fettering of Discretion

The court upheld the CFIA’s “Stamping-Out” policy, which mandates the destruction of infected or exposed animals to control avian influenza. However, there’s an argument that the CFIA may have applied this policy too rigidly, potentially neglecting to consider unique circumstances of individual cases. Such rigidity could be viewed as fettering discretion, which is generally discouraged in administrative law.

2. Legitimate Expectation

The applicant contended that prior communications from the CFIA led them to expect a different course of action. While the court dismissed this claim, it raises questions about the consistency and clarity of the CFIA’s communications. If individuals entering your property rely on certain expectations based on official communications, and those expectations are not met, it could lead to legal disputes.

3. Evidentiary Concerns

The court admitted various pieces of evidence, including expert reports and affidavits. However, the weight and admissibility of such evidence can be contentious, especially if there’s a perception of bias or lack of transparency. When enforcing policies on your property, ensuring that any evidence or documentation used to support actions is robust and impartial is crucial.

🛡️ Considerations for a Notice of Liability

When drafting a Notice of Liability:

· Clarity and Specificity: Clearly outline the reasons for the notice, referencing specific policies or legal provisions.

· Evidence-Based Justification: Ensure that any claims or requirements are backed by credible evidence or expert opinions.

· Flexibility and Discretion: While it’s essential to enforce policies, allow room for discretion in unique cases to avoid potential legal challenges related to fettering discretion.

· Transparent Communication: Maintain clear and consistent communication with individuals affected by the notice to prevent misunderstandings or claims of legitimate expectation.

PART 3 - The Notice of Liability

Here is a formal Notice of Liability tailored to your situation, incorporating the legal flaws in the CFIA’s actions as discussed. This version is in Rich Text format for immediate use in Substack, Word, email, or print.

NOTICE OF LIABILITY

To All Agents, Officers, Contractors, and Affiliates of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Re: Unauthorized Entry, Trespass, and Destruction of Property at [Your Address]

Date: [Insert Date]

To: All Persons Entering This Property on Behalf of the CFIA

From: [Your Full Legal Name]

Location: [Your Property Address]

YOU ARE HEREBY PUT ON NOTICE:

That as of the date of this Notice, any CFIA agent, contractor, officer, or affiliated party who enters the above-named private property without the explicit, written, and voluntary consent of the lawful owner will be held personally liable in their private capacity for any and all harms, including but not limited to:

Trespass

Destruction of property (including livestock or facilities)

Biosecurity breach

Emotional and economic distress

Negligence

Abuse of authority

Failure to adhere to principles of procedural fairness and administrative discretion

LEGAL AND EVIDENTIARY BASIS

This Notice is based on the flawed and unlawful assumptions outlined in the Federal Court ruling (JR-T-294-25 and T-432-25), which upheld the CFIA’s “Stamping-Out” protocol without requiring the CFIA to:

1. Provide individualized proof that any specific animal on this property was exposed” to avian influenza;

2. Demonstrate any capacity to identify birds using individual tracking methods, such as serial numbers, microchips, or official documentation;

3. Exercise discretionary authority as required by law, instead defaulting to rigid adherence to internal policy—an act prohibited under the doctrine of fettered discretion;

4. Offer the property owner a meaningful opportunity to challenge the presumption of exposure, violating the principle of natural justice and procedural fairness;

5. Apply a reasonableness standard under administrative law in a manner that accounts for the actual conditions and biosecurity measures implemented by the property owner.

As such, any person entering this property under the authority of CFIA—without clear, case-specific, scientifically validated evidence—does so under personal liability and cannot rely on the defense of “acting under orders.”

NOTICE TO AGENTS IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPALS

Let it be known that this Notice applies to the entire chain of command, including but not limited to:

· CFIA Inspectors and Veterinarians

· CFIA Field Supervisors

· Contractors and Slaughter Crews

· Senior Decision-Makers and Regional Directors

· Ministry of Agriculture or Public Safety staff

· RCMP or law enforcement officers assisting in CFIA operations

By this notice, you are now personally informed and can no longer claim ignorance or lack of forewarning. Any violation of the terms herein will result in immediate civil and/or criminal complaints filed under applicable law.

AFFIRMATION OF RIGHTS

I, [Your Name], am the lawful owner and guardian of this property and the animals thereon. I hereby assert and reserve all rights under:

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

The Criminal Code of Canada (re: Trespass, Property Damage)

The Principles of Natural Justice in Administrative Law

The Tort of Negligence and Malfeasance in Public Office

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Articles 17, 12, and 8)

FAILURE TO RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE WITHIN 5 BUSINESS DAYS WILL CONSTITUTE TACIT ACCEPTANCE OF LIABILITY UNDER THE DOCTRINE OF ESTOPPEL BY ACQUIESCENCE.

YOU ENTER THIS PROPERTY AT YOUR OWN LEGAL AND FINANCIAL RISK.

Signed,

[Your Full Legal Name]

[Signature]

[Email Address or Fax Number for Formal Replies]

[Your Name]

[Your Street Address]

[City, Province, Postal Code]

[Email Address] | [Phone Number]

Federal Court Registry

[Address of Federal Court Registry]

Date: [Insert Date]

RE: Motion for Stay of Execution – Court File No. [Insert File Number]

Dear Registrar,

Please find enclosed the following documents in support of my Motion for a Stay of Execution pending appeal in the above-referenced matter:

Notice of Motion for Interlocutory Injunction (Stay of Execution); Affidavit of [Your Name]; Memorandum of Fact and Law; Notice of Appeal (filed separately, if not enclosed); Certificate of Service (to follow upon service to the Respondent).

I respectfully request that this matter be scheduled for an expedited hearing due to the urgency of the enforcement actions at issue.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. Please do not hesitate to contact me at the above number or email address should you require any further information.

Sincerely,

[Your Signature]

[Your Printed Name]

Federal Court of Appeal

Court File Number: [To be assigned by Registry]

BETWEEN:

[Your Name or Business Name], Appellant

– and –

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN IN RIGHT OF CANADA, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Respondent

NOTICE OF APPEAL

The Appellant, [Your Full Name], appeals to the Federal Court of Appeal from the judgment of the Federal Court dated [Insert Date of Decision], delivered by [Name of Judge], in Court File No. [Original File Number], which was issued at [City, Province].

The judgment being appealed from:

- Upheld the decision of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to order the destruction of the Appellant’s animals under its “Stamping-Out” policy;

- Dismissed the Appellant’s application for judicial review.

THE APPELLANT ASKS THAT:

1. The judgment of the Federal Court be set aside;

2. The decisions of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in question be quashed;

3. A declaration that the actions of the CFIA were unlawful and procedurally unfair;

4. Costs of the appeal and the proceeding below;

5. Such further and other relief as this Honourable Court may deem just.

DATED at [City, Province], this ___ day of ____________, 2025.

__________________________

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email Address]

[Your Phone Number]

Self-Represented Appellant

TO: Department of Justice Canada

Counsel for the Respondent

[Insert DOJ Contact Information]

Federal Court of Canada

Court File Number: [Insert File Number]

BETWEEN:

[Your Name or Business Name], Applicant

– and –

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN IN RIGHT OF CANADA, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Respondent

AFFIDAVIT OF [Your Full Name]

I, [Your Full Legal Name], of the [City, Province] of [Your Municipality], AFFIRM AND SAY AS FOLLOWS:

I am the Applicant in this matter and the legal owner/operator of [Farm Name or Business] located at [Property Address], and as such, have personal knowledge of the matters hereinafter deposed to.

I make this affidavit in support of my motion for an interlocutory injunction (stay of execution) to halt enforcement of the judgment issued by the Federal Court on [Insert Date], pending the outcome of my appeal.

On or about [Insert Date], CFIA officials attended my property and ordered the destruction of my flock pursuant to the agency's 'Stamping-Out' policy, alleging possible exposure to avian influenza.

No test results were ever presented to me proving infection or exposure in any specific animal on my premises. To my knowledge, no bird showed clinical signs of disease.

My birds are not individually tagged or microchipped, and there is no scientific way for CFIA to distinguish which birds, if any, were exposed. The designation was made solely based on proximity.

I proposed alternative mitigation measures, including isolation of pens and regular testing, but these were summarily dismissed by CFIA personnel, who indicated they were bound by internal policy.

The CFIA’s decision to proceed with mass culling was applied without consideration of my property’s unique circumstances. I believe this to be a fettering of administrative discretion, a principle of law requiring decision-makers to consider individual facts rather than rely solely on rigid policies.

The Federal Court ruling endorsing this enforcement is flawed and subject to appeal. If allowed to proceed, the CFIA’s actions will result in the irreversible destruction of my animals, representing years of investment, breeding, and livelihood.

I have filed a Notice of Appeal with the Federal Court of Appeal on [Insert Date] challenging the legal basis of the decision.

If a stay is not granted, the appeal may be rendered moot, as the very subject of the litigation—my flock—will have been destroyed irreversibly.

I submit that the balance of convenience favors this application, as no material harm will come to the CFIA from a temporary stay, while I stand to lose my entire operation and suffer profound emotional and economic harm.

I swear this affidavit in good faith and for no improper purpose.

SWORN (or affirmed) BEFORE ME at [City, Province]

this ___ day of ____________, 2025.

__________________________

Commissioner for Oaths / Notary Public

__________________________

[Your Full Legal Name]

MEMORANDUM OF FACT AND LAW OF THE APPLICANT

Court File No.: [Insert File Number]

PART I – OVERVIEW

This is a motion seeking a stay of the Federal Court’s judgment rendered on [Insert Date], which upheld the CFIA’s enforcement actions under the "Stamping-Out" policy. The Applicant respectfully submits that a stay is warranted to prevent irreparable harm and preserve the integrity of the pending appeal.

PART II – STATEMENT OF FACTS

The Applicant owns a private farm at [Property Address] and has raised ostriches for [X years]. The CFIA declared the property an “infected premises” under its Avian Influenza Control Protocol and issued destruction orders despite an absence of positive test results specific to the animals in question.

The Applicant's requests for consideration of individualized mitigation strategies were rejected by CFIA inspectors, citing internal policy with no discretion applied.

The Federal Court’s decision affirms this enforcement without requiring specific evidence of exposure or infection, which the Applicant contends is unreasonable and contrary to administrative law principles.

PART III – POINTS IN ISSUE

The issues to be determined are:

Whether there is a serious issue to be tried on appeal;

Whether the Applicant will suffer irreparable harm absent a stay;

Whether the balance of convenience favors the granting of a stay.

PART IV – ARGUMENT

A. Serious Issue to Be Tried

The threshold for this branch is low. The appeal raises credible issues, including:

- Whether the CFIA improperly fettered its discretion by applying a blanket policy;

- Whether the Applicant was denied procedural fairness;

- Whether the Court erred in accepting unproven assumptions of exposure.

(RJR-MacDonald Inc. v. Canada (AG), [1994] 1 S.C.R. 311)

B. Irreparable Harm

The loss of livestock, income, and years of breeding cannot be remedied through damages. Once the CFIA destroys the animals, the appeal becomes moot.

(Harper v. Canada (AG), [2000] 2 S.C.R. 764)

C. Balance of Convenience

The CFIA will suffer minimal prejudice if required to delay enforcement. In contrast, the Applicant risks total loss of their enterprise, emotional distress, and long-term financial damage.

PART V – RELIEF SOUGHT

The Applicant respectfully requests:

A stay of enforcement of the judgment of the Federal Court dated [Insert Date];

A prohibition on CFIA entry or destruction activities until the appeal is determined.

All of which is respectfully submitted this ___ day of ____________, 2025.

__________________________

[Your Name]

Self-Represented Applicant

[Your contact details]

Federal Court of Canada - Notice of Motion

Court File Number: [Insert File Number]

BETWEEN:

[Your Name or Business Name], Applicant

– and –

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN IN RIGHT OF CANADA, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Respondent

NOTICE OF MOTION FOR INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION (STAY OF EXECUTION)

TAKE NOTICE that the Applicant will make a motion to the Court under Rule 373 of the Federal Courts Rules for an Order staying the execution and enforcement of the judgment dated [Insert Judgment Date], rendered by [Name of Judge], pending the final disposition of the Applicant’s appeal.

The motion shall be heard at [location of registry or by videoconference], on a date and time to be fixed by the Court.

RELIEF SOUGHT

The Applicant seeks the following relief:

1. An Order staying the enforcement and implementation of the decision of the Federal Court dated [Insert Date], including any destruction, seizure, or forced culling of the Applicant’s animals by agents of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) or other government authorities;

2. An Order restraining any representative, agent, or contractor acting on behalf of the Respondent from entering onto the Applicant’s property located at [Insert Property Address], without the Applicant’s express written consent;

3. An Order that the costs of this motion be in the cause; and

4. Such further and other relief as this Honourable Court may deem just.

GROUNDS FOR THE MOTION

This motion is made on the following grounds:

· The Applicant has filed a Notice of Appeal from the judgment of the Federal Court dated [Insert Date];

· The Applicant raises serious legal issues, including fettered discretion and failure to prove exposure;

· The Applicant will suffer irreparable harm if a stay is not granted;

· The balance of convenience favors granting the stay;

· The CFIA’s enforcement actions may render the appeal moot;

· This motion is brought expeditiously and in good faith.

THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS WILL BE RELIED UPON:

1. The Notice of Appeal filed on [Insert Date];

2. The Affidavit of [Your Full Name], to be sworn on [Insert Date];

3. The Memorandum of Fact and Law;

4. The decision of the Federal Court dated [Insert Date];

5. Such further and other material as counsel may advise and this Court may permit.

DATED at [City, Province] this [Insert Day] day of [Month], 2025.

[Your Name]

[Your Mailing Address]

[Phone Number]

[Email Address]

Self-Represented Applicant

TO: Department of Justice Canada

Counsel for the Respondent

[Insert appropriate DOJ regional office contact info here]

Emergency Motion Template (Short Form)

URGENT EX PARTE MOTION TO STAY ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY

To: Federal Court Registry

Re: Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. CFIA – T-294-25

Date: [Today’s Date]

I respectfully request an emergency interim stay of CFIA enforcement actions pending a hearing on my formal motion for a stay of execution.

There is credible risk that the CFIA may enter my premises and destroy my animals before my motion can be heard, which would cause irreparable and irreversible harm.

A hearing date for my motion is pending. I ask for temporary injunctive relief effective immediately to preserve the subject of the appeal.

Filed under Rule 369(2).

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[Phone Number]

[Email Address]

Self-Represented Litigant

Federal Court of Canada

Court File Number: T-294-25

BETWEEN:

Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., Applicant

– and –

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN IN RIGHT OF CANADA, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Respondent

URGENT EX PARTE MOTION TO STAY ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY

To: Federal Court Registry

Re: Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. CFIA – Court File No. T-294-25

Date: [Insert Today’s Date]

I respectfully request an emergency interim stay of CFIA enforcement actions pending a hearing on my formal motion for a stay of execution.

There is credible risk that the CFIA may enter my premises and destroy my animals before my motion can be heard, which would cause irreparable and irreversible harm.

A hearing date for my motion is pending. I ask for temporary injunctive relief effective immediately to preserve the subject of the appeal.

Filed under Rule 369(2) – Federal Courts Rules.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[Phone Number]

[Email Address]

Self-Represented Litigant

Email Template – Emergency Ex Parte Motion to Federal Court Registry

To: FC_Reception_@fct-cf.gc.ca

Subject: URGENT – Ex Parte Motion for Interim Stay – T-294-25

Dear Registrar,

I am the self-represented Applicant in Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada, Court File No. T-294-25.

Due to the imminent risk of irreversible harm resulting from CFIA enforcement, I am filing an Emergency Ex Parte Motion under Rule 369(2) of the Federal Courts Rules seeking an interim stay of execution.

Attached you will find the following document for urgent consideration:

• Emergency Ex Parte Motion to Stay Enforcement Immediately

I respectfully request that this matter be treated with urgency, as enforcement may occur before the motion for stay of execution is heard.

Please confirm receipt of this filing. I am available immediately by phone or email should the Court require additional information.

Thank you for your time and attention.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Legal Name]

[Your Mailing Address]

[Phone Number]

[Email Address]

Self-Represented Applicant

Oral Argument Cue Card – Motion for Stay of Execsution

Case: Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canada (CFIA)

Court File No.: T-294-25

Speaker: [Your Full Name], Self-Represented Applicant

1. Introduction

“Good [morning/afternoon], Your Honour. My name is [Your Full Name], and I appear today as a self-represented applicant in this matter. I’m seeking a stay of execution of the Federal Court’s judgment dated [Insert Date], pending the outcome of my appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal.”

2. Relief Sought

“The relief I’m requesting is narrowly focused. I ask this Court to temporarily restrain CFIA from entering my property or destroying my animals until the appeal is decided. Without a stay, the enforcement action would cause irreversible harm and render my appeal moot.”

3. Legal Test – RJR-MacDonald

A. Serious Issue to Be Tried

“The appeal raises serious legal issues:

- Did CFIA fetter discretion by rigidly applying policy?

- Was procedural fairness denied?

- Was there evidence of actual exposure?

These are credible and reviewable issues.”

B. Irreparable Harm

“If the stay is denied, my animals will be destroyed—this is irreversible harm. Years of breeding, investment, and my livelihood cannot be compensated by money.”

C. Balance of Convenience

“My loss is total if the stay is denied. CFIA suffers no comparable harm by waiting a few weeks. I’ve offered testing and isolation as temporary safety measures.”

4. Anticipated Rebuttal

“CFIA may argue delay risks spread. But there are no positive tests, and they can't identify exposed birds scientifically. Their enforcement is based on assumption, not evidence.”

Conclusion

“To preserve my right to appeal and avoid irreparable harm, I respectfully request that this Court grant the stay. Thank you, Your Honour.”

Request for Consent to Serve Motion Materials Electronically – Court File No. T-294-25

[Your Full Legal Name]

[Your Street Address]

[City, Province, Postal Code]

[Email Address] | [Phone Number]

Date: [Insert Date]

To: Department of Justice Canada – Prairie Region

Email: prairie-region@justice.gc.ca

Subject: Request for Consent to Serve Motion Materials Electronically – Court File No. T-294-25

Dear Counsel,

I am writing as the self-represented Applicant in Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada, Federal Court File No. T-294-25.

In light of the time-sensitive nature of this matter and the urgency of the motion for a stay of execution pending appeal, I respectfully request your consent to serve motion materials electronically via email or fax.

The documents to be served include:

• Notice of Motion for Stay of Execution

• Affidavit of [Your Full Name]

• Memorandum of Fact and Law

• Notice of Appeal

• Cover Letter

Please confirm whether you consent to service by email or fax, and if so, kindly provide the preferred address or number.

Thank you for your time and cooperation.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Legal Name]

Federal Court of Canada

Court File Number: T-294-25 (example)

BETWEEN:

Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., Applicant

– and –

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN IN RIGHT OF CANADA, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Respondent

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE (EXAMPLE)

I, John Doe, of the City of Peachland, Province of British Columbia, hereby certify that on the 13th day of May, 2025, I served the following documents on the Respondent:

1. Notice of Motion for Interlocutory Injunction (Stay of Execution);

2. Affidavit of John Doe;

3. Memorandum of Fact and Law;

4. Notice of Appeal;

5. Cover Letter.

These documents were served on the Respondent’s counsel at the following address:

Department of Justice Canada – Prairie Region

Bank of Canada Building

301 - 310 Broadway

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0S6

Fax: 204-983-8495

Service was effected by:

[X] Courier (Purolator Tracking No. 1234567890)

[ ] Email (with consent)

[ ] Fax

[ ] Other: [Specify]

I certify that the information above is true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

DATED at Peachland, British Columbia this 13th day of May, 2025.

__________________________

John Doe

Signature

Federal Court of Canada- Certificate of Service

Court File Number: [Insert File Number]

BETWEEN:

[Your Name or Business Name], Applicant

– and –

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN IN RIGHT OF CANADA, as represented by the Minister of Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Respondent

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I, [Your Full Legal Name], of the [City, Province] of [Your Municipality], hereby certify that on the ___ day of ____________, 2025, I served the following documents on the Respondent:

1. Notice of Motion for Interlocutory Injunction (Stay of Execution);

2. Affidavit of [Your Name];

3. Memorandum of Fact and Law;

4. Notice of Appeal (if enclosed).

These documents were served on the Respondent’s counsel at the following address:

[Insert Department of Justice Contact Name]

Department of Justice Canada

[Insert Street Address]

[City, Province, Postal Code]

Service was effected by:

[ ] Personal delivery

[ ] Courier

[ ] Email (with consent)

[ ] Fax

[ ] Other: [Specify]

I certify that the information above is true to the best of my knowledge and belief.

DATED at [City, Province] this ___ day of ____________, 2025.

__________________________

[Your Full Name]

[Your Signature]

Disposing of the Birds in Landfill

Absolutely, disposing of avian influenza-infected ostriches in municipal landfills raises significant environmental and public health concerns. In British Columbia, such carcasses are classified as Class 6.2 Dangerous Goods (Infectious Substances) under the Hazardous Waste Regulation, necessitating strict handling and disposal protocols .

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mandates that disposal methods for infected birds must adhere to both federal and provincial regulations, ensuring that the virus is effectively neutralized to prevent further spread .

While landfilling is one of the disposal options, it is not the preferred method due to the potential for long-term environmental contamination. Studies have shown that the H5N1 virus can remain infectious in landfill environments for extended periods, posing risks to wildlife and potentially to human health .

Alternative methods, such as composting through Biological Heat Treatment (BHT), are recommended. This process involves composting the carcasses at high temperatures to effectively inactivate the virus before any material is moved off-site .

In summary, while landfilling is a possible disposal method, it is fraught with risks and is subject to stringent regulations to mitigate environmental and health hazards. Exploring alternative, more secure disposal methods is advisable to ensure public safety and environmental protection.

Here is a template letter and legal brief to challenge the disposal of avian influenza-infected ostriches into a municipal landfill in British Columbia, based on the CCME guidelines, BC’s Hazardous Waste Regulation, and federal biosafety principles.

[TEMPLATE LETTER – TO MUNICIPAL OR PROVINCIAL AUTHORITIES]

To: [Director, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – BC]

CC: Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Regional Health Officer, Local Landfill Operator

From: [Your Name / Organization]

Date: [Insert Date]

Subject: Objection to Proposed Landfill Disposal of Infected Ostrich Carcasses in Violation of Public Safety Regulations

Dear [Recipient Name],

I am writing to formally object to the disposal of approximately 400 ostriches culled due to suspected or confirmed avian influenza (HPAI) into a municipal landfill in British Columbia.

According to the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) Guidelines for the Management of Biomedical Waste in Canada, animal carcasses infected with highly pathogenic agents—such as H5N1—are classified as biomedical waste and must be rendered non-infectious prior to disposal.

Furthermore, British Columbia’s Hazardous Waste Regulation (B.C. Reg. 63/88) mandates that any biological waste posing a risk to human or animal health must undergo decontamination through recognized methods—such as autoclaving, incineration, or high-temperature composting—before entering any waste stream, including landfills.

In light of these requirements, the direct disposal of untreated, infected carcasses into a municipal landfill:

Violates both provincial regulations and national CCME protocols ;

Risks viral leachate infiltration into groundwater or exposure to wildlife scavengers;

Potentially triggers liability under public health, environmental protection, and biosecurity laws.

I respectfully demand a full halt to any such disposal plan until all of the following are confirmed in writing:

The infected carcasses have been decontaminated using a certified method; The landfill in question is approved to receive post-treatment biomedical waste; An independent third-party audit or report has verified safety protocols; Community stakeholders have been consulted and provided documentation on environmental and health safeguards.

Failure to comply with these basic public health protections may result in a formal complaint to the BC Environmental Appeal Board, a petition to the Auditor General for Environment and Sustainable Development, and/or legal action to seek an injunction under provincial public interest standing.

I await your urgent response and documentation.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Title / Organization]

[Phone]

[Email]

[LEGAL ARGUMENT – BRIEF FORMAT]

Issue:

Whether the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) or any contractor may dispose of ostrich carcasses suspected or confirmed to be infected with avian influenza into a municipal landfill without first decontaminating the carcasses.

Position:

Such action violates both federal biosafety guidelines and provincial environmental law, and may expose government agents and landfill operators to regulatory penalties and public liability.

Authorities:

CCME Guidelines for Biomedical Waste Management (1992): Infected animal tissue is classified as biomedical waste.

Must be decontaminated (via incineration, autoclaving, or equivalent) before disposal.

Landfilling untreated waste is not permitted under these standards. BC Hazardous Waste Regulation (B.C. Reg. 63/88): Classifies infectious substances (UN2814/UN2900) as hazardous.

Requires treatment before landfill disposal.

Non-compliance may trigger penalties under the Environmental Management Act. Canadian Biosafety Standards (PHAC, 2nd Ed.): Any biological waste with potential for transmission of HPAI must be securely inactivated prior to disposal. World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH): H5N1 infected carcasses are a biosafety concern.

Member states (including Canada) must follow strict containment and destruction protocols.

Argument:

Any plan to transport and deposit untreated infected ostrich carcasses into a landfill disregards Canada’s international obligations and violates the “polluter pays” principle enshrined in BC environmental policy. The act may endanger public health, cause irreversible environmental harm, and create future liability for municipal operators and the CFIA.

Remedy Sought: