A small clarification, for the benefit of new readers and a reminder for long-time ones: my work is exclusively about British Columbia. Not Ottawa. Not the Crown. Not the Magna Carta. Not whether Canada is a corporation. Not someone else’s ideology.

Only BC.

Over the past couple of weeks, a few individuals have come into my comment section convinced they can bully me into adopting their preferred narrative. The moment I don’t mirror their beliefs, the insults start. “You don’t understand Canada.” “You’re wrong unless you provide receipts.” “Prove this to me.” I’ve now blocked two of those voices.

Not because they disagree, but because disagreement is not the issue. The issue is the attitude that someone is entitled to dictate the terms of the conversation and then becomes angry when that doesn’t happen.

I’m not here to debate whether Canada is a corporation. I’m not here to dismantle the monarchy. I’m not here to rewrite the Magna Carta. And I’m not here to join someone else’s crusade against the federal structure. My work is extremely narrow and deliberately so: BC has lost competent jurisdiction. It is a unique provincial problem. It is unfolding in real time. And the legal implications are enormous.

That’s the battlefield I’m focused on.

People sometimes forget: I’m a retired policy analyst. I’m trained to research, analyze, and write. I’m not selling anything. I don’t charge for access. I’m not running paid consulting or hiding content behind a paywall. My writing is free because this work is meant to give people something they have been denied for several years: relief from psychological pressure and a rational understanding of a legal crisis.

If someone believes I’m wrong, they are welcome to prove it. Not with emotion. Not with shouting. Not with “I read somewhere.” With research. With evidence. With an argument of their own. That is how adults conduct serious discussion. The “show me your receipts or shut up” mentality is the same mentality that said “the covid vaccine is safe and effective—just believe us.”

That approach is dead on arrival here.

I am not invested in Canada collapsing. I am not invested in BC separating. I am invested in truth and legality—wherever that leads. If the Province finds a lawful way to reclaim competent jurisdiction, then fine. If the courts resolve it another way, then fine. I work within the law, not around it.

But I’m not going to water down this Substack to entertain every side-theory or drag every post into federal conspiracy debates. We are not going to derail this discussion into the nature of the Crown, the BNA Act, or whether Canada is secretly registered somewhere as a business.

That is not the work I came here to do.

If this clarity costs me readers, so be it. I have zero skin in this game beyond the integrity of the conversation. I am not seeking followers. I am not chasing likes. I don’t need validation. I’m simply documenting the legal shift happening in British Columbia and why it matters.

If someone wants to campaign about federal legitimacy or corporate citizenship, they are free to do so—but they can do it on their own platform, not here.

This space is for British Columbians who want to understand their Province’s legal condition and the implications of the Cowichan ruling. Period.

The mission stays the same. The direction stays the same. The focus stays the same.

BC only.

