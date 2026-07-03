Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Em's avatar
Jay Em
3d

Too many politicians and CEOs stealing from middle-class taxpayers!

That's the real cost issue!

ABOLISH THE GOVERNOR GENERAL ‼️

#waste #NoKings

#charles 🐀

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Walsh
Shirley K's avatar
Shirley K
3d

Agreed. Prices go up and quantities go down. The fix is in.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture