Recently, BC Conservative MLA and Treasury Board Critic John Rustad tore into a slew of government megaprojects, pointing out a glaring pattern that most of the public has simply learned to accept as a fact of life. A $3 billion commitment that could have already built a 10-lane bridge instead yields no project, no company, and no final cost. A $3.5 billion transmission line sees costs sharply ballooning. A northern pipeline route is blocked in favor of a southern route at likely twice the cost.

Rustad noted that under the current government, we can expect advertised costs to double. “They quite frankly don’t know how to fight their way out of a wet paper bag,” he said of the NDP’s track record on major projects.

But looking at these perpetual cost overruns, a deeper, more fundamental question emerges—one that cuts to the core of how our society functions: Why are prices never decreasing?

Throughout our entire lives, we look at public projects, real estate, and the cost of living, and we watch the arrow on the price tag point in only one direction. Up. We have been conditioned to believe this is a natural economic law. It isn’t. It is a manufactured reality, and understanding why it happens requires looking past abstract economic theories and looking directly at the mechanics of modern government.

The Free Market Reality: Prices Are a Seesaw

In a genuine, functioning market, prices go down just as easily as they go up. This is basic supply and demand. If a market is oversaturated with a product, prices drop. If there is a shortage of labor to build something, wages and costs might go up temporarily. But if there is an abundance of labor, costs go down.

We see this deflationary reality in the private sector all the time. Twenty years ago, a flat-screen television cost thousands of dollars. Today, a vastly superior model costs a fraction of that. Computers, software, and consumer electronics constantly drop in price as manufacturing becomes more efficient and competition drives margins down.

So why doesn’t this happen with government infrastructure? Why does a bridge, a highway, or a power line never get cheaper to build, despite massive leaps in engineering technology and heavy machinery?

The Friction Economy: Paying the Middlemen

The answer lies in how modern governments operate. When a government announces a megaproject, it is no longer simply buying steel, concrete, and labor. It is buying a vast ecosystem of political friction.

As Rustad’s critiques highlight, these projects are rarely driven by pure economics anymore; they are driven by ideology, politics, and paybacks. Before a single shovel hits the dirt, the costs are already inflated by a massive layer cake of middlemen.

Governments continue to stack lobbyist upon lobbyist upon lobbyist. Special interest groups need to be paid. Consultants are hired to navigate the bureaucracy the government itself created. Environmental and social impact assessments are dragged out for years, employing armies of administrative workers who produce no physical assets. And ultimately, the politicians are paying back their backers and financiers.

Every single one of these layers acts as a tollbooth on the path to completion. By the time the actual construction begins, a project isn’t a bridge anymore—it’s a massive wealth-transfer mechanism. The taxpayer funds the project, but the wealth is siphoned off into the pockets of the politically connected consulting classes, lobby firms, and specialized interest groups before the concrete is even poured.

The Propaganda of Perpetual Inflation

This brings us to the most insidious part of the equation: the propaganda. How has the establishment convinced the public that prices can only ever go up?

They do it by shifting the blame. When a government project balloons from $1 billion to $3 billion, the political class and their media allies rarely point to the bloated consultancy contracts or the lobbyist payoffs. Instead, they use abstract, impersonal bogeymen.

They blame “global inflation.” They blame “supply chain disruptions.” They blame “labor shortages.” While these factors occasionally exist, they are used as a blanket excuse to cover up systemic rot. The public is propagandized to view cost increases as an invisible, unstoppable force of nature—like gravity or the weather—rather than the direct result of a captured political system feeding at the trough.

Furthermore, the financial establishment has trained us to fear deflation (falling prices). We are told by central bankers that if prices fall, the economy will collapse. But this is a lie designed to protect debtors—primarily governments and massive corporations—who benefit from inflating away their debts at the expense of the purchasing power of the average citizen.

Making the Case for Falling Prices

It is time to aggressively make the case for falling prices. In an era of advanced robotics, AI-driven logistics, and incredible engineering capabilities, the cost to build infrastructure should be plummeting. We should be demanding deflation.

If a government truly wanted to build a pipeline or a bridge at the lowest possible cost, it would strip away the political tollbooths. It would streamline approvals. It would ban outside lobbyists from influencing the bidding process. It would prioritize raw economic efficiency over ideological signaling.

If the market has too much labor in a certain region—as Rustad points out is the case in the devastated forestry communities of Northern BC—then those workers should be deployed to build infrastructure at highly competitive rates, driving the cost of those projects down. In a sane system, an oversupply of labor results in cheaper projects, allowing taxpayers to get more for their money.

But our current system actively prevents this. It purposely constrains the labor market through rigid, politically motivated regulations, and then uses the resulting artificial scarcity to justify exorbitant costs.

John Rustad is right to call these agreements “ludicrous” and a “complete waste of taxpayers’ money.” But the waste isn’t just an accident of incompetence. It is the feature, not the bug, of a system designed to extract wealth.

We must stop accepting the false narrative that prices only go up. In the real world, efficiency drives prices down. The only thing keeping them artificially high is the endless parade of lobbyists, special interests, and politicians who have figured out how to turn the public treasury into a private piggy bank. It is time to demand that the arrow points down.