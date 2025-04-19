What You Haven’t Been Told About This Powerful Vitamin B1 Derivative

While many of my posts deal with politics, my passion, interest, and training was always in the field of medicine and holistic health. To that end, I have many friends who ask me to write about how I put an end to my suffering from “peripheral neuropathy” in my feet. The following is my understanding of how and why I believe my regiment works. At the end of the article, I’ve included my recipe for “MUDD” - a slurry of nutrients that I use daily to keep issues like neuropathy at bay.

If you’re dealing with tingling, burning, numbness, or sharp shooting pain in your feet or hands, chances are you’ve heard the words “peripheral neuropathy.” And if you’ve already tried creams, pain meds, or even standard B-complex vitamins with little or no relief, you’re not alone.

The truth is, most treatments don’t address the root cause of nerve damage. But what if a single, overlooked nutrient could help you repair your nerves at the cellular level—not just mask the pain?

That nutrient is Benfotiamine—a potent, fat-soluble form of vitamin B1—and it’s quickly becoming one of the best-kept secrets in natural nerve health.

Let’s break down exactly how it works and why it may be the breakthrough you’ve been looking for.

What Is Benfotiamine?

Benfotiamine is a highly absorbable version of vitamin B1 (thiamine)—but unlike the basic B1 found in most multivitamins, benfotiamine is fat-soluble, which allows it to cross cell membranes and reach deep into nerve tissues.

Once inside your cells, benfotiamine converts into the active form, thiamine pyrophosphate (TPP), which acts like a spark plug in your body’s energy engine. TPP is essential for converting glucose (sugar) into fuel. And if your nerves can’t access that fuel efficiently, they start to malfunction—and then break down.

That’s exactly what happens in diabetes, prediabetes, or chronic inflammation: sugar piles up, energy production crashes, oxidative stress skyrockets, and your nerves begin to die off slowly.

Benfotiamine helps reverse that process—by getting to the source.

How Benfotiamine Helps Repair Nerve Damage

Here’s what’s really going on in peripheral neuropathy—and why benfotiamine is so effective.

1. Reduces Nerve-Damaging Sugar Byproducts

When your blood sugar is elevated—even slightly—your body produces toxic compounds called advanced glycation end products (AGEs). These AGEs literally “caramelize” proteins and nerves, stiffening your tissues and clogging your cells with metabolic waste.

Benfotiamine works by boosting the enzyme transketolase, which diverts sugar away from these harmful pathways and into safer metabolic routes. That means less nerve damage, less inflammation, and more protection from the inside out.

2. Restores Energy Flow to Nerves

Your nerves need an incredible amount of energy to function. But when thiamine levels are low, or can’t reach the nerve cells (which is common in diabetics), the mitochondria inside those cells can’t generate enough ATP—the energy currency of life.

Benfotiamine replenishes thiamine where it’s needed most, helping mitochondria reignite energy production in damaged nerves. This is key to stopping further degeneration—and actually beginning regeneration.

3. Quells Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Burning, stabbing pain and numbness aren’t just electrical glitches—they’re signs that your nerves are inflamed. Inflammation triggers oxidative stress, which further degrades nerve linings and destroys insulation around the nerve fibers (called the myelin sheath).

Benfotiamine supports the body’s antioxidant systems—especially glutathione production—by increasing the availability of NADPH, a crucial molecule in the detox and repair cycle. As a result, it reduces free radical damage and helps your body restore the calm environment needed for healing.

4. Improves Circulation to Nerve Endings

Poor circulation is one of the main reasons peripheral neuropathy sets in—especially in the feet and legs. Benfotiamine protects the endothelial cells lining your blood vessels, helping improve blood flow to the extremities and reducing inflammation in microcapillaries.

That means your nerves not only get more oxygen—but also more of the nutrients they need to rebuild.

What the Research Says

Clinical studies have consistently shown that benfotiamine:

• Reduces pain and paresthesia (tingling, prickling sensations)

• Improves motor nerve conduction velocity

• Slows the progression of nerve degeneration, especially in diabetic neuropathy

• Works synergistically with alpha-lipoic acid for even better results

In one randomized, double-blind clinical trial, patients with diabetic neuropathy who took benfotiamine reported significantly fewer symptoms, greater sensation in the feet, and less pain—without the side effects associated with medications.

And because it’s a nutrient, not a drug, benfotiamine can be safely used long-term.

Real-World Signs It’s Working

People who take benfotiamine for nerve support often report:

• A reduction in burning or stabbing foot pain

• Less numbness and more feeling in the toes

• Improved balance and coordination

• Fewer nighttime cramps

• A general feeling of “being back in their body” again

Some start to feel changes in just a few weeks. For others, deeper repair takes a few months—but the direction is healing, not just pain suppression.

Who Needs Benfotiamine the Most?

This nutrient is especially beneficial for:

• People with diabetes or prediabetes

• Those experiencing tingling or numbness in hands or feet

• Anyone taking metformin (which depletes B1)

• Individuals with chronic inflammation

• Those exposed to alcohol, smoking, or poor diet, which block B-vitamin absorption

How Most People Take It

Suggested dose: 300–600 mg per day, ideally in divided doses with meals.

It’s often paired with alpha-lipoic acid for superior nerve regeneration.

Look for third-party tested products with no fillers or artificial ingredients.

Benfotiamine is generally well-tolerated, even at higher doses. No prescription needed.

Final Thought: You Can Rebuild What Was Lost

Peripheral neuropathy can be frightening. It sneaks up slowly, and often you’re told there’s no real fix—just ways to manage the pain.

But science now shows us that nerve damage is not always permanent. With the right tools—especially ones that support cellular healing—you can give your body what it needs to rebuild.

Benfotiamine isn’t a miracle cure. It’s a targeted nutrient that works with your body’s natural repair systems. If you’ve been searching for answers to your nerve pain, numbness, or tingling, this could be the missing link.

You don’t have to just “live with it.” You can start healing.

Nick’s MUDD Recipe:

• 12 ounces of raw unpasteurized liquid honey

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon of Avocado oil

• Ginger Root - Two roots - Peeled and ground up

• Four Cloves of organic Garlic - Peeled and ground up

• 1/4 teaspoon of organic ground cloves

• 4 tablespoons of Curcumin or good organic Turmeric powder

• 1 tablespoon of ground Cayenne pepper powder

• 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper

• 20 capsules of Benfotiamine (Vitamin B1) Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of N-Acetyl-Cysteine - Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of Nattokinase Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of Alpha Lipoic Acid - Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of Serrapeptase - Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of Spirulina (Blue-Green Algae) powder Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of Prickly Pear powder - Break open the gel cap

• 10 capsules of California poppy - Break open the gel cap

• 15 capsules of Quercetin/CoQ10

I mix this up and shake well before using. It is a bit "hot", but I drink 8 ounces of water afterward. I take a tablespoon of this once in the morning and once in the evening,

This muddy slurry is sweet, but spicy. The ingredients work to break down the fibrin that is blocking nerve function. The Cloves will take care of parasites, and the benfotiamine will work directly on relieving the numbed toes or feet. The curcumin will dampen inflammation, and the cayenne pepper will support a range of bodily functions from digestion to nerve function to liver cleansing. N-Acetyl-Cysteine will increase blood flow and make arteries more supple and less prone to stroke. It will also boost the body's Nitric Oxide levels - providing more energy. Nattokinase will digest and eliminate any foreign proteins in the system. Spirulina is your body's "nuclear waste" disposal. California poppy and prickly pear also synergistically support nerve function. Quercetin acts as an ionophore to facilitate molecular transport. Black pepper enhances it all.

Because it is mixed with HONEY, it does NOT need to be refrigerated.