There is something rotten in British Columbia’s legal culture.

Everyone can feel it.

Ordinary British Columbians are watching their province descend into constitutional confusion, democratic erosion, jurisdictional collapse, and a judiciary that has begun rewriting the structure of government by interpretation. People know something is deeply wrong.

But there is one group—the group trained, paid, and ethically obligated to safeguard the rule of law—that is conspicuously silent:

Lawyers.

Where are they?

Where are the defenders of democracy?

Where are the guardians of constitutional order?

Where are the “officers of the court” who claim to care about justice?

Nowhere.

Unless, of course, someone first provides a retainer.

That’s the part that is intolerable.

THE “RETAINER MENTALITY” IS KILLING THIS PROVINCE

Speak to any lawyer about the existential crisis BC now faces—the collapse of competent jurisdiction, the judicial transformation of DRIPA, the dismantling of provincial authority—and you will hear the same response:

“My retainer is $10,000. After that, we can talk.”

We are living through the most serious constitutional disruption in British Columbia’s history.

A ruling that could reconfigure every law, every regulation, every license, every resource project, and every Crown obligation.

A moment demanding courage, clarity, and leadership.

And what does the legal profession offer?

Invoices.

This is not a profession anymore.

This is an industry.

And industries think only about profit.

LAWYERS ARE PAID TO DEFEND THE RULE OF LAW —

NOT TO WATCH IT COLLAPSE FROM THE SIDELINES

If lawyers will not step forward when democracy is strained, when courts overreach, when the constitutional order buckles, then what is their purpose?

What exactly are we paying for?

The public does not need more seminars, webinars, CLE credits, or polished LinkedIn posts about “impactful advocacy” and “equity-based justice frameworks.”

The public needs lawyers who will:

• challenge unconstitutional interpretations

• defend legislative sovereignty

• push back against judicial overreach

• file applications the government is too timid to file

• take reference questions to the Supreme Court

• provide clarity in a time of engineered confusion

• stand up, speak out, and do their job

Instead, we have a legal class hiding behind retainer agreements while the province slides toward governance breakdown and social fracture.

LET ME BE BLUNT:

IF LAWYERS DO NOT HELP FIX THIS, THEY WILL NOT HAVE A PROFESSION LEFT TO PRACTICE IN

Lawyers are behaving as if their business model will survive whatever happens next.

As if the collapsing jurisdictional framework won’t affect them.

As if the destruction of provincial clarity won’t affect their clients.

As if widespread legal uncertainty won’t devastate their livelihoods.

But here is the truth:

If BC loses a stable legal order, lawyers lose everything.

Their work depends on:

• predictable rules

• defined jurisdiction

• enforceable statutes

• functioning courts

• government accountability

• procedural fairness

If these collapse—or become permanently destabilized—what happens?

Their “business” evaporates.

Their social authority disappears.

Their relevance evaporates.

Their trustworthiness implodes.

Lawyers will not be the architects of justice.

They will be seen as the technicians who watched the engine catch fire and did nothing because they wanted a pre-payment first.

THE TIME FOR NEUTRALITY IS OVER

Lawyers love the posture of neutrality.

It keeps the cheques flowing.

But neutrality in the face of constitutional distortion is not professionalism.

It is cowardice.

Neutrality in the face of democratic slippage is not restraint.

It is abandonment.

Neutrality while courts rewrite the structure of government is not “staying in your lane.”

It is dereliction of duty.

Every lawyer in BC should ask themselves:

“What will I say when my children ask: ‘Where were you when the legal system began to collapse?’”

Will the answer be:

“I was waiting for a retainer.”

or

“I stood up because the future of my province was at stake.”

LAWYERS STILL HAVE A CHANCE TO REDEEM THEMSELVES

A moment like this is not simply a legal crisis.

It is a moral test.

And there is still time for the profession to pass it.

Lawyers can:

• organize constitutional challenges

• assist citizen groups

• pressure the Law Society to defend rule-of-law norms

• advise MLAs preparing corrective legislation

• file reference questions

• demand judicial accountability

• help draft emergency reforms

• offer pro bono expertise to stabilize the province

No one expects lawyers to give away full representation for free.

But leadership?

Courage?

Public stands?

Clear guidance?

These are professional obligations, not “billable hours.”

THE BOTTOM LINE

British Columbia is approaching a tipping point.

Not a “civil war,” but a civil rupture—an erosion of trust, legitimacy, and coherence that could destabilize governance for a generation.

If the legal profession refuses to step up:

• the rule of law will weaken

• the democratic order will decay

• the courts will lose public confidence

• the constitutional framework will fracture

• and lawyers themselves will lose the very society that sustains their profession

It’s simple:

If lawyers won’t fight for BC now, there won’t be a British Columbia worth practicing law in later.

This is their moment.

Their duty.

Their test.

And history will remember whether they answered the call.

