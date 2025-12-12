Most people have never heard of the BC Interpretation Act. That’s not an accident!

This law doesn’t tell you what you can or can’t do. Instead, it controls how every other law in British Columbia is interpreted, enforced, and expanded. It is the rulebook behind the rulebook. And because it operates quietly, it allows governments to change the practical meaning of laws without ever asking the public.

One of the most troubling features of the Act is the idea that laws are “always speaking.” That sounds harmless, but it means a law passed decades ago can be reinterpreted today to cover situations that legislators never debated and citizens never agreed to. Instead of returning to the Legislature or the public, governments simply say the law has “evolved.”

The Act also tells courts to interpret laws “liberally” to achieve their purpose. In practice, the government gets to define that purpose. When this happens, citizen protections are narrowed, enforcement powers expand, and uncertainty replaces clear rules. What you thought the law meant when it was passed may no longer be what it means when it is enforced against you.

Another major problem is how regulations are treated. Regulations are not laws passed by elected representatives. They are written by ministers and bureaucrats, often with no public notice and no consultation. Yet under this Act, regulations are treated as having the same force as legislation. This allows governments to govern by regulation while avoiding public debate.

Even changes to laws can happen quietly. Amendments are folded into existing statutes in a way that hides how much has changed. Rights can be reduced, powers expanded, and obligations added without clear public notice. Most citizens never know until enforcement begins.

Perhaps most telling is what the Act never mentions.

There is no requirement for public consultation. No duty to notify citizens when interpretations change. No obligation to explain how rights are being affected. The people governed by the law are entirely absent from the interpretive process.

The result is a system where laws no longer belong to the public. They belong to administrators, lawyers, and executive decision-makers. Democracy becomes something that happens once, at passage, while power quietly shifts afterward.

This is not a technical issue. It is a democratic one.

