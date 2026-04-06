There is a quiet assumption being pushed right now that the leadership vote will be “fair” because scrutineers will be present. That might sound reassuring to people who remember paper ballots, folding tables, and counting rooms. It should not reassure anyone paying attention.

In a traditional vote, a scrutineer can physically observe ballots, verify counts, and watch the chain of custody from beginning to end. The process is tangible, visible, and open to challenge in real time.

That world no longer exists. When a vote is conducted through software, the entire process moves behind a digital curtain. Ballots are no longer physical objects.

The count is no longer a visible act. The system that determines the outcome operates in an environment that ordinary observers cannot see, cannot access, and cannot independently verify.

And yet, we are still being told that scrutineers will “ensure integrity.” That claim does not hold. A scrutineer in a digital voting system, without access to meaningful data, is not oversight. It is theatre. It creates the appearance of transparency without providing the substance of it.

The real risks in any software-based vote are not found in dramatic hacking scenarios. They are found in ordinary, controllable parts of the system.

Who controls the membership list.

Who issues the voting credentials.

How duplicate or ineligible votes are prevented.

What logs are created, and whether those logs can be altered.

Who has administrative control while the vote is live.

How the final count is reconciled and certified.

None of these points are visible to a traditional scrutineer, and none of them are verified by standing in a room watching a screen.

So when a party says that scrutineers will be present, what they are really asking for is trust.

That is not sufficient. Not in 2026.

Not in a leadership race that will define the direction of a political movement. Not when the entire process depends on software that most members have never seen, do not control, and cannot audit.

If the party is serious about integrity, then the model must change.

What is required is not symbolic oversight, but functional oversight. A functional scrutineer is not there to observe appearances, but to verify outcomes.

That requires access to real checkpoints within the process itself. There must be reconciliation between eligible members, ballots issued, and ballots cast.

There must be clear procedures governing how credentials are generated and controlled.

Audit logs must be time-stamped, tamper-evident, and preserved.

There must be separation between those who administer the system and those who benefit from the result.

There must be a defined post-vote certification process that can be independently reviewed.

Ideally, there should also be a third-party technical audit that is disclosed in a meaningful way.

Without these elements, the entire process rests on assurances. In politics, assurances are not controls. They are vulnerabilities.

I have been involved in politics since 1972. I have seen enough to recognize the difference between a system designed to be verified and one designed to be accepted without question. Right now, what is being offered looks far closer to the latter.

If the party wants credibility, it should have no hesitation in opening the process to real scrutiny. Not symbolic observers. Not carefully worded statements.

Real, verifiable, testable transparency. Until that happens, every member has a right to ask a simple question. Are we being asked to observe a process, or are we being asked to trust one? Those are not the same thing.

Author’s Note: Below is my public letter to the Leadership Committee for the BC Conservative party:

Subject: Request for Functional Scrutineer Access and Verifiable Audit Controls

To the Leadership Election Organizing Committee,

I am writing to request clarification and formal confirmation of the oversight mechanisms that will be in place for the upcoming leadership vote, specifically with respect to meaningful scrutineer access and auditability.

In a traditional paper-based vote, a scrutineer can physically observe ballots, counting procedures, and chain of custody. In a software-mediated voting environment, that same model no longer provides meaningful oversight unless it is adapted to include verifiable checkpoints within the system itself.

For that reason, I am requesting that the party formally recognize and enable what can be described as a “functional scrutineer.” This is not a symbolic observer role, but one that is supported by access to verifiable data and defined audit points.

At a minimum, please confirm whether scrutineers, or designated representatives, will have access to the following:

Ballot Issuance Reconciliation

A 3rd party report confirming the total number of eligible members, the number of ballots issued, and the number of ballots cast, with the ability to verify that these figures reconcile without discrepancy.

Credential Control Procedures

Documentation outlining how voting credentials are generated, distributed, and controlled, including safeguards against duplication or unauthorized issuance.

Immutable Audit Logs

Confirmation that the system produces time-stamped, tamper-evident logs, and that these logs will be preserved and made available for independent review in the event of a dispute.

Role Separation and System Governance

Clear identification of who controls the software, who administers the system during the vote, and what safeguards are in place to ensure that no single party has unilateral control over both inputs and outcomes.

Post-Vote Certification Process

A defined certification procedure that reconciles ballots issued, ballots cast, and final tabulated results, including whether scrutineers may observe or review this process.

Independent Technical Audit

Whether the voting system has undergone a third-party security and integrity audit, and whether the findings of that audit will be disclosed to candidates or their representatives.

The purpose of these requests is straightforward. Confidence in the outcome of a digital vote cannot rest on assurances alone. It must be grounded in transparent, verifiable process controls that can be independently observed and, if necessary, reviewed after the fact.

A scrutineer model that does not include access to these forms of verification risks being perceived as purely symbolic. That perception, whether justified or not, can undermine confidence in the legitimacy of the result.

I would appreciate a clear response outlining what measures are in place and what level of access will be granted.

Sincerely,

Nick Walsh

#BCPoli #ElectionIntegrity #LeadershipRace #Accountability #DigitalVoting

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