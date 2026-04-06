Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Citizen's Congress
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This message has been delivered to Trevor Halford and to the Conservative Party of BC just now. April 6th, 2026 @12:30 pm.

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LOL. They are liberals. They won't respond. Any response would be perceived by them as a loss. They are arrogant enough to harbor the illusion that they are above responding to the base.

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